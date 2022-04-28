City of Fairfield Partners with Ferguson Waterworks to Implement Major Upgrade to Water Metering Capabilities

CITY OF FAIRFIELD, Ohio, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to improve customer service for water customers and maximize the efficiency of its water system, the City of Fairfield has partnered with Ferguson Waterworks to replace all of the City's 13,500 water meters.

Ferguson's advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system by Master Meter, works immediately upon installation and no longer requires a manual read by utility workers allowing more time for maintenance and faster response times to emergencies. Once the AMI project is completed City-wide, water customers can monitor their own water usage in real-time using a simple smartphone application.

"Upgrading to smart water meters takes our customer service capabilities to a new level," said Adam Sackenheim, Public Utilities director. "Because the City of Fairfield expects to see continued growing demand for water service through the next decade we need to provide customers with more informative and timely information. With the Master Meter system, water usage can be more closely monitored, increasing our efficiency, including the ability to quickly identify and address customer issues such as high water usage and leaks," said Sackenheim.

After a two-year vetting process, the decision to partner with Ferguson was made in February 2022. In May, customers will receive a letter from the installation contractor, Professional Meters, Inc. This letter includes a toll-free number, web address link, and instructions on scheduling an appointment when they can be present during the meter change-out process. The new meters are being installed at no charge to the customer, with an estimated completion date of November 2023.

About The City of Fairfield, Ohio

Fairfield covers 22 square miles in Southwest Ohio just north of Cincinnati, with around 45,000 residents and more than 1,200 corporate, retail, service, and light industrial establishments.

For more information, visit www.fairfield-city.org

About Ferguson Waterworks

As one of the nation's largest waterworks companies, Ferguson Waterworks offers contractors and municipalities a variety of products and services, including on-time delivery, unmatched support, and industry-leading fill rates, thanks to a coast-to-coast network of more than 200 locations and over 2,400 highly trained associates.

For more information, visit www.ferguson.com/waterworks

