BUYBUY BABY® EXPANDS 'BUZZWORTHY BRANDS' THIS SPRING

UNION, N.J., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- buybuy BABY® (NASDAQ: BBBY), North America's leading baby and toddler specialty retailer, is expanding its portfolio of parent-founded Buzzworthy Brands this spring. Ahimsa, Monica + Andy, Gro To, Ready.Set.Food!, Snuggle Me Organic and Waterful Baby Wipes now available in select stores and buybuybaby.com build on 'welcome to parenthood', the retailer's initiative to offer parents support and guidance, from products to advice, to help make the parenting journey easier.

At buybuy BABY, we want to offer safe and innovative solutions for expecting and new parents everywhere.

"At buybuy BABY, we want to offer safe and innovative solutions for expecting and new parents everywhere," said Patty Wu, Senior Vice President and General Manager of buybuy BABY. "We're proud to introduce these parent-owned and purposeful Buzzworthy Brands to our community – providing access to unique, sustainable, inclusive and approachable products aligned with our commitment to help our customers through each step of their parenting journey."

buybuy BABY's Buzzworthy Brands–many of which came to life as direct to consumer, digitally-native brands–offer high-quality, trusted, and differentiated products at varying price ranges to meet ever-evolving parent needs. This Spring's additions include:

Gro-To makes gentle, effective, and useful bath and body care for babies and kids. It helps promote happy skin through fun and colorful products and a sense of ownership about their bodies and what's being used on them. makes gentle, effective, and useful bath and body care for babies and kids. It helps promote happy skin through fun and colorful products and a sense of ownership about their bodies and what's being used on them.

Monica + Andy is committed to using the softest, safest Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)-certified organic fabrics and offers limited-edition prints and mix-and-match essentials. The brand is committed to helping parents and parents-to-be find their voices and feel supported and confident in all their choices. is committed to using the softest, safest Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)-certified organic fabrics and offers limited-edition prints and mix-and-match essentials. The brand is committed to helping parents and parents-to-be find their voices and feel supported and confident in all their choices.

Ahimsa aims to get plastic off the table by offering stainless steel dishes for kids. Its mission is simple—to provide safe products so that families can focus more on mealtime. aims to get plastic off the table by offering stainless steel dishes for kids. Its mission is simple—to provide safe products so that families can focus more on mealtime.

Mushie is a family-founded company focused on creating sustainable, safe, and beautiful baby essentials. By blending the minimalism of Scandinavian design with playful styles and soft colors, Mushie's accessible products meet the functional needs of everyday use. is a family-founded company focused on creating sustainable, safe, and beautiful baby essentials. By blending the minimalism of Scandinavian design with playful styles and soft colors, Mushie's accessible products meet the functional needs of everyday use.

Ready, Set, Food! is the only complete early allergen introduction system that makes it safe, easy and convenient for all parents to do something really important for the health of their baby. Developed by allergists, the brand's mission is to help babies have healthier futures, free from the limits of food allergies. is the only complete early allergen introduction system that makes it safe, easy and convenient for all parents to do something really important for the health of their baby. Developed by allergists, the brand's mission is to help babies have healthier futures, free from the limits of food allergies.

Snuggle Me Organic creates minimal, modern baby products for baby. Made with GOTS-certified cotton, Snuggle Me Organic products are designed to deliver a snuggling sensation intended to calm and comfort baby. creates minimal, modern baby products for baby. Made with GOTS-certified cotton, Snuggle Me Organic products are designed to deliver a snuggling sensation intended to calm and comfort baby.

Waterful Baby Wipes makes baby wipes free of plastic and chemicals that are instead filled with 99.9 percent purified water and natural plant-based fibers and are safe for babies' skincare needs. The products are healthy and safe for both babies and the planet.

"Monica + Andy is so excited to be part of the buybuy BABY assortment," said Monica Royer, Founder and CEO of Monica + Andy. "buybuy BABY was the very first place I shopped for my daughter when I found out that I was pregnant, and there is no place that I felt more at home as a new parent. With our collection now available at buybuy BABY, Monica + Andy hopes to provide the same peace of mind for all new parents."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with buybuy BABY as one of the newest Buzzworthy Brands, joining their line-up of established product assortments," said Zoe Foster Blake, Founder of Gro-To. "It gives our loyal customers another touchpoint; and for those who are yet to discover Gro-To, it's an exceptional and specialized introduction to the brand. Our range is designed to be effective, fun, colorful and safe. We strive to bring a fresh alternative to the kids' skin care space. I am excited for customers to meet Gro-To at buybuy BABY."

Earlier this year, buybuy BABY announced an exclusive partnership with another Buzzworthy Brand – Primary – which offers affordable, sustainable non-gender specific clothing. buybuy BABY's Buzzworthy Brands portfolio, which now includes 11 brands, launched in 2021 and supports parent entrepreneurs.

