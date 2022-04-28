All aboard for Sea Tech Week® 2022

Sea Tech Week® is back for a 13th edition and making waves from September 26th – 30th, 2022 at Brest Expo, France. Registration is now open for visitors and exhibitors with an early bird rate available until May 31st.

NEW YORK and TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stakeholders across business, academia, and governmental institutions from all over the world will converge to shape the future of maritime. This year's event invites delegates to share ideas on smarter and greener solutions for maritime transport, energy and tech.

On the agenda:

30 plenary sessions and 3 keynote panel discussions all touching on this year's key theme of innovation in maritime transport,

A trade fair,

BtoB meetings,

Networking events, etc.

Describing the event, Michel Gourtay, Vice-President Economy at Brest métropole city council and President of the Technopôle Brest-Iroise, said: "The Campus mondial de la mer community is at the forefront of marine science and technology in France. Sea Tech Week® is a flagship event, bringing together all our business, scientific and institutional stakeholders to focus on the latest innovations in the maritime sector. The event is also a fixture on the international calendar, with over 30% of participants coming from abroad. Few months after the One Ocean Summit, I warmly invite you to join us in Brest to help us shape the maritime transport of tomorrow."

A deep dive into advances in marine science & technologies

Plenary sessions will cover a wealth of topics including wind propulsion, maritime cybersecurity, hydrogen, naval architecture and design, marine pollution, and new maritime routes.

Already confirmed sessions include:

On new fuels:

- Distributing hydrogen from offshore wind farms as a fuel for ships

- New fuels: behavior in aquatic environments and responses to accidental spills

On advances in maritime chemistry:

- Sustainable polymer materials for marine applications

- Solutions for Monitoring, Mitigation and Prevention of marine litter

On transports and natural ecosystems:

- Challenges of increasing traffic at the poles: Antarctic/Arctic

- Towards the definition of port ecology and the ecological port – organized by Institut France-Québec Maritime (France- Canada)

- Underwater noises: Understanding and Preventing it – presented by IEEE OES France Chapter (France), Technopole Maritime du Québec (Canada) and Institut France-Québec Maritime (France-Canada)

On deep tech & cybersecurity:

- Enabling Net-Zero through 5G at Sea

- AI in Meteorology and Oceanography

More sessions and speakers to be confirmed with the full conference programme on www.seatechweek.eu. A video teaser has also been released.

Sailing further in 2022

A first for 2022, Sea Tech Week® will also play host to the 18th "French congress of sedimentology" (September 28th – 30th) and the "Rendez-vous de Concarneau" (September 29th - 30th) dedicated to biomimetics.

High-level panellists from esteemed organisations from across the world including research centres, academia, the private sector and public institutions will exchange ideas and challenge each other's views in 3 keynote panel discussions. The one-hour sessions will be spread over 3 days from September, Tuesday 27th - Thursday 29th, each exploring a different topic: propulsion, data and training/careers.

To register to attend: www.seatechweek.eu

Full pass (5-day pass including lunches and coffee breaks): €350 plus VAT

Early bird rate until May, 31st (5-day pass including lunches and coffee breaks): €250 plus VAT

For more information, please contact:

Geoffroy Thaumin / geoffroy.thaumin@businessfrance.fr

About Sea Tech Week®

Sea Tech Week® is an international event dedicated to marine and maritime science and technology. It attracts over a thousand top international experts to Brest, France, every two years, representing a wide variety of ocean-related disciplines. Held every 2 years, Sea Tech Week® includes tech and science talks, a professional trade fair, BtoB meetings, company and laboratory tours and a gala evening.

This event provides the international community of scientists, companies, clusters, students and other stakeholders with the opportunity to share progress in research and innovation, to forge a professional network of contacts and to improve partnerships and cooperation.

Sea Tech Week® is organised by Technopôle Brest-Iroise through Campus mondial de la mer, France's leading community of experts in the ocean. This event is supported by Brest métropole, the Brittany Region, the EU (ERDF) and Crédit Mutuel Arkéa.

