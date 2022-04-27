Irresistible 2022-- the Global HR Event from The Josh Bersin Company--unveils its high-caliber CHRO speaker line up, and more

Keynotes and interactive sessions with HR leaders from LEGO, Chevron, Microsoft, IBM, L'Oréal USA , Bon Secours Mercy Health, Cedars-Sinai, and more, now announced for the May 23-25 event

Visionary "TED Talk" style keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, and hands-on workshops, on how to build an "irresistible" organization that attracts and amplifies talent

OAKLAND, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Josh Bersin Company, a research and advisory company focused on HR and workforce strategies, has released further details about its upcoming global HR event, Irresistible: a first of its kind, three-day conference, which will bring together pioneering HR executives from the world's top brands to share their challenges and successes, equipping delegates with the tools and methods to build an Irresistible Organization.

Irresistible 2022 is ground-breaking in every way, and this is reflected in the caliber of speakers

Keynote and major session highlights of the inaugural event, Irresistible 2022, announced to date:

Felicia Washington , CHRO at the University of Southern California ( USC ), and Josh Bersin , global HR research analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company , opening the event with their vision of The Future of HR and The Irresistible Organization , drawing on the latest research findings.



Reinvention of Work – featuring Kathleen Hogan , Chief People Officer at Microsoft; Nickle LaMoreaux , Chief Human Resources Officer at IBM; Rhonda Morris , Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Chevron ; and Patricia Frost , CHRO at Seagate Technology . It will examine the environment and experience for employees is in the post-Covid era. Speakers will talk candidly about how the pandemic disrupted and forced change in organizations, and their most critical takeaways as they adapted and innovated during this process.



Ray Narine , Head of Employee Experience & Deputy Diversity Officer at Consumer Reports , will present her predictions for Human-Centered HR in the context of the deep impact of the pandemic, societal shifts, and constant transformation which have disrupted traditional working patterns and previously relied-upon sources of motivation and wellbeing.



The Future of Inclusion & Belonging , Josh Bersin will introduce Loren Shuster , Chief People Officer at The LEGO Group ; Stephané Charbonnier , CHRO at L'Oréal USA ; Joe Gage , Chief Human Resources Officer at Bon Secours Mercy Health ; and Andy Ortiz , SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer at Cedars-Sinai , for a keynote examining emerging best practice around equity and inclusion in the workplace, and new approaches to workplace community as remote and hybrid working models persist beyond the pandemic.



Sarah Townsend , Vice Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Associate Professor of Management and Organization at USC Marshall School of Business , will lead a session on what it means in practice to Foster a Culture of Inclusion in the modern age.



Alexandra Badenoch , Group Executive Transformation, Communications & People CHRO at Telstra ; Chris Bedi , CIO, ServiceNow ; Tamara Bray , CHRO DCP at Midstream, Jacqui Canney , Chief People Officer at ServiceNow ; and Bevin Desmond , Chief Talent & Culture Officer at Morningstar will explore and discuss Digital Disruption & The Future of Work.



Florenta Teodoridis , Assistant Professor of Management and Organization, USC Marshall School of Business , will consider the potential for applying Artificial Intelligence in Human Resource Management and how HR leaders can navigate people's fears as they harness the latest smart tech-based opportunities for enhancing employees' experiences and the way they work.



Donna Morris , Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer of Walmart and Amy Coleman , Corporate Vice President, Human Resources & Corporate Functions at Microsoft will share exclusive insights during a special event hosted by Josh Bersin at the California Science Center , Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer ofand, Corporate Vice President, Human Resources & Corporate Functions atwill share exclusive insights during a special event hosted byat the

Irresistible 2022 takes place May 23-25 at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles. Hosted in partnership with USC Marshall School of Business Executive Education, it will bring together an unprecedented number of industry-leading CHROs, including Cynthia Burks, former CHRO, Genentech and Joyce Westerdahl, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Oracle. As well as those giving keynotes, practitioner leaders from Amazon.com, Babson College Prudential, Uber and Walmart will also play an active role in sessions at the event.

Six hands-on conference tracks and 20 individual breakout sessions will deep-dive into:

The HR Organization of the Future

The Irresistible Employee Experience

Becoming a Healthy Organization

Learning and Development at Scale

Recruiting and Retaining the Best

HR Technology Excellence.

Josh Bersin, global HR research analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, said:

"Irresistible 2022 is ground-breaking in every way, and this is reflected in the caliber of speakers who have sought out this event as a platform to share first-hand experiences, lessons, fears and ideas as we all play our own part in reimagining the workplace and the role of HR. We're thrilled with the line-up, and there's more to be announced as further sessions and speakers are confirmed – so we encourage people to keep checking back for the latest announcements.

"This is the ultimate HR networking and educational event—not to be missed in the midst of one of the most difficult and challenging labor markets in many decades. Once and for all, the power has shifted to employees who are looking for irresistible employers and work experiences. This unprecedented forum that is Irresistible 2022 will equip attendees with all of the fresh inspiration and tools they need to create and keep building that environment, so that the best talent comes—and stays. Best of all—it's in person. See you there!"

Register here. More information can be found here.

About The Josh Bersin Company

The Josh Bersin Company provides a wide range of research and advisory services as well as a corporate membership program, to help HR leaders and professionals tackle the ever-evolving challenges and needs of today's workforce. We cover all topics in HR, talent, and L&D, including diversity, equity, and inclusion; employee experience; remote and hybrid work; wellbeing; HR strategy and capabilities; learning and career mobility; HR technology; organization design and development; and talent acquisition and mobility. With the Global Workforce Intelligence (GWI) Project, The Josh Bersin Company expands its support of market-leading businesses by helping them navigate the challenges of industry convergence while remaining future-focused.

Under the company's umbrella is the Josh Bersin Academy, the world's first global development academy for HR and talent professionals and a transformation agent for HR organizations. The Academy, which has seen more than 50,000 program enrollments since its 2019 launch, offers content-rich online courses, a carefully curated library of tools and resources, and a global community that helps HR and talent professionals stay current on the trends and practices needed to drive organizational success in the modern world of work.

For more information, visit www.joshbersin.com or email info@bersinpartners.com.

