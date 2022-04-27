DipJar Opens New Pittsburgh Headquarters

New space supports company's accelerated growth, provides access to strong regional talent pool, and expands fundraising initiatives for nonprofits

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DipJar, a giving technology platform, has opened its new corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh.The new facility will allow the company to expand its sales, marketing, and executive functions, while maintaining a strong engineering presence in the company's Boston office.

DipJar Logo (PRNewsfoto/DipJar) (PRNewswire)

The 3,500 sq. foot headquarters, located at 607 Washington Road, Suite 300, Pittsburgh, Pa 15228, has a flexible layout with open office elements that can be expanded to support the company's rapid growth. DipJar has more than doubled in headcount since 2020. The new location will accommodate planned hiring for sales, marketing, engineering, and customer success positions.

DipJar helps charities and non-profit organizations across the country reach donors. DipJar provides a simple solution for cashless donations that helps organizations (and events) stand out and make a connection with donors.

"This is an important time in DipJar's history, and we're excited to open our new corporate headquarters here in Pittsburgh," said Chris Selland, CEO of DipJar. "Pittsburgh has everything we're seeking - a well-educated workforce, a growing tech community, and a reputation as a rapidly-emerging hub for fintech and non-profit innovation. This great workspace provides our people with the opportunity to further innovate our fund-raising technologies and services, and to support our growing customer base. It's a perfect fit for DipJar as we expand."

"I'm proud to be an investor, advisor, and board member for DipJar - and to welcome them to Pittsburgh," said Brian Shanahan, a Pittsburgh-based FinTech veteran. "I looked everywhere for the best in-person event fundraising solution and found that with DipJar. I have been impressed with the work and vision of the DipJar team, and am excited to play an active and constructive role in our future."

"We are proud to be working with DipJar as they become a key part of Pittsburgh's non-profit and tech community," said Frank Buonomo, Vice President of Public Affairs for Dollar Bank. "As an emerging pillar in our business community, we know DipJar is committed to strengthening our communities and will foster economic growth in our region."

Photos of the office can be found on DipJar's Facebook and LinkedIn page .

About DipJar

DipJar is changing the game of fundraising with a connected, cashless donation jar and an integrated payments platform that enables joyful, engaging, and frictionless giving. With DipJar, organizations of any size can collect donations anywhere and "Create More Giving Moments."

Learn more at www.dipjar.com.

Media Contact:

Melissa Smith

VP of Marketing and Strategy, DipJar

melissa.smith@dipjar.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DipJar