WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WHEELING, W.Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $41.6 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.68, compared to $70.6 million and $1.05 per diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021. The first quarter of 2021 was favorably impacted by a negative provision of $22.1 million (net of tax) under the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology. Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $42.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, as compared to $71.3 million and $1.06 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures).
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)
$ 42,851
$ 0.70
$ 71,256
$ 1.06
Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
(1,258)
(0.02)
(672)
(0.01)
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 41,593
$ 0.68
$ 70,584
$ 1.05
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.
Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended March 31, 2022:
- Sequential quarter total loan growth improved by 0.9%, or 3.6% annualized, when excluding Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loans
- Successful execution on our strategy to seek additional long-term growth opportunities through the opening of loan production offices in Nashville and Indianapolis
- Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit ("CDs"), was 7.3% year-over-year, driven by growth in demand deposits and savings accounts
- Successful execution of a Tier 2 capital raise, through the public offering of $150 million of ten-year fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debt
- During the quarter, we continued to return capital to our shareholders as we purchased approximately 1.7 million shares of our common stock on the open market under existing share repurchase authorizations
- Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, past due loans, criticized and classified loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)
- WesBanco continues to be acknowledged for its strong financial performance and employee focus as it was recognized by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition, WesBanco was also named one of the World's Best Banks by Forbes, as well as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek
"We are pleased with WesBanco's performance during the first quarter of 2022," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "We exhibited strong expense management as our operating expenses were roughly consistent with the year ago period. Furthermore, we continued our efforts of returning capital to our shareholders. We also demonstrated annualized organic loan growth of 3.6% quarter-over-quarter, despite still elevated commercial real estate payoffs, due to the efforts of our seasoned lending teams. We believe their efforts will be enhanced by our new loan production offices in the Nashville and Indianapolis areas."
Mr. Clossin added, "Most importantly, we are proud of our entire organization as our employees adhered to our community banking roots by focusing on providing top-tier service to our customers. Their efforts allowed us to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best banks in America, based on financial performance, as well as one of the best banks in the world, based on customer services. Further, our employees voted us one of America's best mid-sized employers reflecting our efforts to create an environment where they are supported and positioned to succeed. In fact, we were the only mid-sized bank in the country to receive honors for both employee satisfaction and financial success. Lastly, the combination of all our efforts and these great accolades, allowed us to be recognized as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek."
Balance Sheet
Loan growth for the first quarter of 2022 reflects the continuation of both SBA PPP loan forgiveness and elevated commercial real estate payoffs, partially offset by efforts to keep more 1-to-4 family residential mortgages on the balance sheet, as well as sequential quarter commercial loan growth. As of March 31, 2022, total portfolio loans of $9.7 billion, when excluding SBA Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loans, increased 0.9%, or 3.6% annualized, when compared to December 31, 2021. In particular, commercial and industrial loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, for the first quarter increased $8.9 million, or 2.5% annualized, from December 31, 2021. Furthermore, the first quarter of 2022 included forgiveness of approximately 867 SBA PPP loans totaling $86 million (net of deferred fees). As of March 31, 2022, approximately 1,085 SBA PPP loans for $77 million remained in the loan portfolio.
As of March 31, 2022, total deposits were $13.8 billion, which increased both sequentially and year-over-year due primarily to increased personal savings, which more than offset a $344.1 million year-over-year reduction in CDs. Deposits, excluding CDs, increased 7.3% year-over-year, driven by a 6.5% increase in total demand deposits, which represent approximately 59% of total deposits, as well as a 12.9% increase in savings accounts.
Credit Quality
As of March 31, 2022, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low and consistent throughout the last five quarters. In addition, criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 58 basis points year-over-year to 3.68%. For the first quarter, net loan charge-offs to average loans were immaterial at zero basis points. The allowance for credit losses specific to total portfolio loans at March 31, 2022 was $117.9 million, or 1.21% of total loans. The improvement in macroeconomic forecasts was the primary driver in a negative provision for credit losses of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2022.
Net Interest Margin and Income
The net interest margin of 2.95% for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 2 basis points sequentially and 32 basis points from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to the lower interest rate environment of the past year before the recent federal fund and market rate increases, and a shift to a higher level of securities as a percentage of total assets. As a result of increased cash balances from our customers' higher personal savings, investment securities increased by $0.5 billion year-over-year and, as of March 31, 2022, represented approximately 24% of total assets. Reflecting the continued low interest rate environment, we remain focused on controlling the costs of our various funding sources. We have reduced deposit funding costs 8 basis points year-over-year to 12 basis points for the first quarter of 2022, or just 8 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits. When including our continued reductions in FHLB and other borrowings, the cost of total interest-bearing liabilities decreased 18 basis points year-over-year to 19 basis points. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the first quarter net interest margin by 8 basis points, as compared to 13 basis points in the prior year period. Lastly, the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans benefited the first quarter of 2022 net interest margin by a net 7 basis points, as compared to a net 11 basis points in the prior year period.
Net interest income decreased $8.8 million, or 7.5%, during the first quarter of 2022, as compared to the same quarter of 2021, reflecting lower loan yields due to repricing of existing loans and lower new offered rates in the current market environment, lower accretion from purchase accounting and lower SBA PPP-related loan income, partially offset by lower interest paid on deposits and borrowings as described above.
Non-Interest Income
For the first quarter of 2022, non-interest income of $30.4 million decreased $2.8 million, or 8.5%, from the first quarter of 2021, driven primarily by lower swap fee income and associated fair value adjustments located within other income, which combined decreased $3.0 million from the prior year period, and lower mortgage banking income, which decreased $2.3 million year-over-year. Bank-owned life insurance of $3.9 million increased $2.2 million year-over-year due to higher death benefits of $1.9 million and the impact of new policies purchased during the third quarter of 2021. Reflective of macroeconomic improvements and increased general consumer spending, service charges on deposits increased $1.2 million year-over-year to $6.1 million and electronic banking fees rose $1.0 million year-over-year to $5.3 million. Mortgage banking income was lower due to our continued efforts to retain more residential mortgages on the balance sheet, which totaled 75% of originations compared to 40% last year, and lower originations during the quarter. Residential mortgage originations of $271 million were lower both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter due to general market trends reflective of the rising rate environment.
Non-Interest Expense
Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was well-controlled as they increased $0.5 million, or 0.6%, to $86.0 million compared to the prior year period. Salaries and wages increased $2.0 million, or 5.5%, compared to the prior year period due to lower deferred loan origination costs and higher salary expense related to normal merit increases and the hourly wage increase that we implemented last year. As compared to the fourth quarter, salaries and wages were down due primarily to the lower day count during the first quarter of 2022, which reduced these expenses by approximately $0.9 million. Employee benefits expense decreased mostly due to market fluctuations on the deferred compensation plan, which reduced expense by $0.9 million, as well as lower pension and health insurance expenses. Equipment and software expense for the first quarter of 2022 increased $1.2 million, or 18.4% year-over-year due primarily to the movement of online banking costs from other operating expenses. Other operating expenses decreased $1.7 million, or 9.8%, due to the aforementioned move of online banking costs, as well as a reduction in ACH and ATM processing charges related to a change in providers, in conjunction with last summer's core banking software system conversion. Lastly, as part of our on-going branch optimization strategy, we recognized restructuring charges of $1.6 million during the first quarter associated with the anticipated closure of 11 locations during June.
Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At March 31, 2022, Tier I leverage was 9.67%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 13.25%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 12.01%, and total risk-based capital was 16.32%.
During the first quarter of 2022, WesBanco issued, through a public offering, $150 million of ten-year fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debt, which qualifies as Tier 2 capital and is reflected in the March 31, 2022 regulatory capital ratios. Additionally, WesBanco repurchased 1.7 million shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $62.3 million, or $36.11 per share. As of March 31, 2022, approximately 2.9 million shares remained for repurchase under the existing share repurchase authorization that was approved on February 24, 2022, by WesBanco's Board of Directors.
Conference Call and Webcast
About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.4 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2022). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 205 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 5
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
Statement of Income
March 31,
Interest and dividend income
2022
2021
% Change
Loans, including fees
$ 93,121
$ 109,358
(14.8)
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
14,112
11,127
26.8
Tax-exempt
4,344
3,910
11.1
Total interest and dividends on securities
18,456
15,037
22.7
Other interest income
597
659
(9.4)
Total interest and dividend income
112,174
125,054
(10.3)
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
811
1,043
(22.2)
Money market deposits
321
578
(44.5)
Savings deposits
264
264
-
Certificates of deposit
1,273
2,370
(46.3)
Total interest expense on deposits
2,669
4,255
(37.3)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
575
2,414
(76.2)
Other short-term borrowings
48
118
(59.3)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
1,171
1,789
(34.5)
Total interest expense
4,463
8,576
(48.0)
Net interest income
107,711
116,478
(7.5)
Provision for credit losses
(3,438)
(27,958)
87.7
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
111,149
144,436
(23.0)
Non-interest income
Trust fees
7,835
7,631
2.7
Service charges on deposits
6,090
4,894
24.4
Electronic banking fees
5,345
4,365
22.5
Net securities brokerage revenue
2,220
1,524
45.7
Bank-owned life insurance
3,881
1,709
127.1
Mortgage banking income
1,923
4,264
(54.9)
Net securities (losses)/gains
(650)
279
(333.0)
Net (loss)/gain on other real estate owned and other assets
(806)
175
(560.6)
Other income
4,544
8,367
(45.7)
Total non-interest income
30,382
33,208
(8.5)
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
38,937
36,890
5.5
Employee benefits
9,158
10,266
(10.8)
Net occupancy
7,234
7,177
0.8
Equipment and software
8,011
6,765
18.4
Marketing
2,421
2,384
1.6
FDIC insurance
1,522
1,282
18.7
Amortization of intangible assets
2,598
2,896
(10.3)
Restructuring and merger-related expense
1,593
851
87.2
Other operating expenses
16,074
17,816
(9.8)
Total non-interest expense
87,548
86,327
1.4
Income before provision for income taxes
53,983
91,317
(40.9)
Provision for income taxes
9,859
18,202
(45.8)
Net Income
44,124
73,115
(39.7)
Preferred stock dividends
2,531
2,531
-
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 41,593
$ 70,584
(41.1)
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 108,866
$ 117,517
(7.4)
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.68
$ 1.05
(35.2)
Net income per common share - diluted
0.68
1.05
(35.2)
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.70
1.06
(34.0)
Dividends declared
0.34
0.33
3.0
Book value (period end)
39.64
39.25
1.0
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
20.87
22.21
(6.0)
Average common shares outstanding - basic
61,445,399
67,263,714
(8.7)
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
61,593,365
67,355,418
(8.6)
Period end common shares outstanding
60,613,414
67,282,134
(9.9)
Period end preferred shares outstanding
150,000
150,000
-
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 6
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Selected ratios
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
% Change
Return on average assets
0.99
%
1.72
%
(42.44)
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
1.02
1.74
(41.38)
Return on average equity
6.35
10.33
(38.53)
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
6.54
10.43
(37.30)
Return on average tangible equity (1)
11.67
18.22
(35.95)
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
12.01
18.39
(34.69)
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
12.90
20.00
(35.50)
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
13.27
20.18
(34.24)
Yield on earning assets (2)
3.07
3.51
(12.54)
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.19
0.37
(48.65)
Net interest spread (2)
2.88
3.14
(8.28)
Net interest margin (2)
2.95
3.27
(9.79)
Efficiency (1) (2)
61.73
56.71
8.85
Average loans to average deposits
71.05
85.27
(16.68)
Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans
0.00
0.02
(100.00)
Effective income tax rate
18.26
19.93
(8.38)
For the Three Months Ended
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Return on average assets
0.99
%
1.21
%
0.97
%
1.60
%
1.72
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
1.02
1.21
1.06
1.62
1.74
Return on average equity
6.35
7.56
5.98
9.74
10.33
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
6.54
7.58
6.49
9.88
10.43
Return on average tangible equity (1)
11.67
13.62
10.72
17.04
18.22
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
12.01
13.66
11.57
17.27
18.39
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
12.90
15.00
11.76
18.67
20.00
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
13.27
15.04
12.70
18.92
20.18
Yield on earning assets (2)
3.07
3.10
3.24
3.32
3.51
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.19
0.20
0.25
0.31
0.37
Net interest spread (2)
2.88
2.90
2.99
3.01
3.14
Net interest margin (2)
2.95
2.97
3.08
3.12
3.27
Efficiency (1) (2)
61.73
61.99
60.52
53.97
56.71
Average loans to average deposits
71.05
72.61
75.46
79.82
85.27
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans
0.00
0.04
0.03
(0.03)
0.02
Effective income tax rate
18.26
18.32
19.34
20.85
19.93
Trust assets, market value at period end
$ 5,412,342
$ 5,644,975
$ 5,464,159
$ 5,480,995
$ 5,244,370
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 7
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
% Change
Balance sheet
March 31,
December 31,
December 31, 2021
Assets
2022
2021
% Change
2021
to March 31, 2022
Cash and due from banks
$ 200,513
$ 209,040
(4.1)
$ 157,046
27.7
Due from banks - interest bearing
1,168,985
550,008
112.5
1,094,312
6.8
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
12,757
13,123
(2.8)
13,466
(5.3)
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
2,911,373
2,775,212
4.9
3,013,462
(3.4)
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,092,993; $839,872
and $1,028,452, respectively)
1,157,202
813,740
42.2
1,004,823
15.2
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
(285)
(290)
1.7
(268)
(6.3)
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
1,156,917
813,450
42.2
1,004,555
15.2
Total securities
4,081,047
3,601,785
13.3
4,031,483
1.2
Loans held for sale
15,959
153,520
(89.6)
25,277
(36.9)
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
5,580,082
5,712,742
(2.3)
5,538,968
0.7
Commercial and industrial
1,513,078
2,422,735
(37.5)
1,590,320
(4.9)
Residential real estate
1,767,064
1,644,422
7.5
1,721,378
2.7
Home equity
592,872
634,018
(6.5)
605,682
(2.1)
Consumer
280,176
289,395
(3.2)
277,130
1.1
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
9,733,272
10,703,312
(9.1)
9,733,478
(0.0)
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(117,865)
(160,040)
26.4
(121,622)
3.1
Net portfolio loans
9,615,407
10,543,272
(8.8)
9,611,856
0.0
Premises and equipment, net
219,907
239,863
(8.3)
229,016
(4.0)
Accrued interest receivable
60,370
68,896
(12.4)
60,844
(0.8)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,149,035
1,160,195
(1.0)
1,151,634
(0.2)
Bank-owned life insurance
348,179
307,747
13.1
350,359
(0.6)
Other assets
244,613
223,462
9.5
215,298
13.6
Total Assets
$ 17,104,015
$ 17,057,788
0.3
$ 16,927,125
1.0
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 4,670,520
$ 4,460,049
4.7
$ 4,590,895
1.7
Interest bearing demand
3,405,610
3,126,186
8.9
3,380,056
0.8
Money market
1,831,683
1,771,703
3.4
1,739,750
5.3
Savings deposits
2,679,053
2,373,987
12.9
2,562,510
4.5
Certificates of deposit
1,211,008
1,555,074
(22.1)
1,292,652
(6.3)
Total deposits
13,797,874
13,286,999
3.8
13,565,863
1.7
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
123,898
433,984
(71.5)
183,920
(32.6)
Other short-term borrowings
158,538
137,218
15.5
141,893
11.7
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
280,743
192,430
45.9
132,860
111.3
Total borrowings
563,179
763,632
(26.2)
458,673
22.8
Accrued interest payable
1,786
3,224
(44.6)
1,901
(6.0)
Other liabilities
193,860
218,411
(11.2)
207,522
(6.6)
Total Liabilities
14,556,699
14,272,266
2.0
14,233,959
2.3
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares
6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation
preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively
144,484
144,484
-
144,484
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
68,081,306 shares issued; 60,613,414, 67,282,134 and 62,307,245
shares outstanding, respectively
141,834
141,834
-
141,834
-
Capital surplus
1,636,705
1,636,103
0.0
1,635,642
0.1
Retained earnings
998,315
879,786
13.5
977,765
2.1
Treasury stock (7,467,892, 799,172 and 5,774,061 shares - at cost, respectively)
(261,012)
(24,989)
(944.5)
(199,759)
(30.7)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income
(111,312)
9,803
NM
(5,120)
NM
Deferred benefits for directors
(1,698)
(1,499)
(13.3)
(1,680)
(1.1)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,547,316
2,785,522
(8.6)
2,693,166
(5.4)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 17,104,015
$ 17,057,788
0.3
$ 16,927,125
1.0
NM = Not Meaningful
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 8
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Average balance sheet and
net interest margin analysis
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Due from banks - interest bearing
$ 1,161,218
0.16
%
$ 776,245
0.09
%
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
9,712,085
3.89
10,890,370
4.07
Securities: (2)
Taxable
3,333,379
1.72
2,306,320
1.96
Tax-exempt (3)
729,380
3.06
580,199
3.46
Total securities
4,062,759
1.96
2,886,519
2.26
Other earning assets
15,446
3.81
33,240
5.89
Total earning assets (3)
14,951,508
3.07
%
14,586,374
3.51
%
Other assets
2,041,090
2,049,884
Total Assets
$ 16,992,598
$ 16,636,258
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 3,403,499
0.10
%
$ 2,970,766
0.14
%
Money market accounts
1,806,719
0.07
1,725,561
0.14
Savings deposits
2,626,962
0.04
2,290,657
0.05
Certificates of deposit
1,254,603
0.41
1,584,152
0.61
Total interest bearing deposits
9,091,783
0.12
8,571,136
0.20
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
180,024
1.30
488,388
2.00
Repurchase agreements
156,167
0.12
191,676
0.25
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
147,709
3.22
192,341
3.77
Total interest bearing liabilities (4)
9,575,683
0.19
%
9,443,541
0.37
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
4,576,749
4,200,793
Other liabilities
184,359
221,508
Shareholders' equity
2,655,807
2,770,416
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,992,598
$ 16,636,258
Taxable equivalent net interest spread
2.88
%
3.14
%
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
2.95
%
3.27
%
(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $4.1 million and $8.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. PPP loan fees, which are included as part of the total loan fees were $3.2 million and $7.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $2.5 million and $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.
(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.
(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.4 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 9
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Statement of Income
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Interest and dividend income
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Loans, including fees
$ 93,121
$ 97,432
$ 103,206
$ 105,968
$ 109,358
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
14,112
12,934
13,481
12,900
11,127
Tax-exempt
4,344
4,236
4,063
3,952
3,910
Total interest and dividends on securities
18,456
17,170
17,544
16,852
15,037
Other interest income
597
605
628
507
659
Total interest and dividend income
112,174
115,207
121,378
123,327
125,054
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
811
810
815
1,009
1,043
Money market deposits
321
315
350
551
578
Savings deposits
264
261
244
261
264
Certificates of deposit
1,273
1,501
1,726
2,026
2,370
Total interest expense on deposits
2,669
2,887
3,135
3,847
4,255
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
575
780
1,192
1,781
2,414
Other short-term borrowings
48
35
33
40
118
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
1,171
1,178
1,743
1,804
1,789
Total interest expense
4,463
4,880
6,103
7,472
8,576
Net interest income
107,711
110,327
115,275
115,855
116,478
Provision for credit losses
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
(21,025)
(27,958)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
111,149
123,886
117,005
136,880
144,436
Non-interest income
Trust fees
7,835
7,441
7,289
7,148
7,631
Service charges on deposits
6,090
6,592
6,050
4,876
4,894
Electronic banking fees
5,345
4,465
5,427
5,060
4,365
Net securities brokerage revenue
2,220
1,579
1,965
1,829
1,524
Bank-owned life insurance
3,881
2,864
2,656
1,707
1,709
Mortgage banking income
1,923
2,872
4,563
7,830
4,264
Net securities (losses)/gains
(650)
372
(15)
477
279
Net (loss)/gain on other real estate owned and other assets
(806)
(158)
785
4,014
175
Other income
4,544
4,682
4,035
3,171
8,367
Total non-interest income
30,382
30,709
32,755
36,112
33,208
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
38,937
40,420
39,497
37,435
36,890
Employee benefits
9,158
10,842
10,658
9,268
10,266
Net occupancy
7,234
6,413
6,825
6,427
7,177
Equipment and software
8,011
8,352
7,609
7,281
6,765
Marketing
2,421
2,601
1,848
1,802
2,384
FDIC insurance
1,522
1,460
1,227
181
1,282
Amortization of intangible assets
2,598
2,834
2,854
2,873
2,896
Restructuring and merger-related expense
1,593
177
4,467
1,222
851
Other operating expenses
16,074
15,204
19,716
17,323
17,816
Total non-interest expense
87,548
88,303
94,701
83,812
86,327
Income before provision for income taxes
53,983
66,292
55,059
89,180
91,317
Provision for income taxes
9,859
12,144
10,651
18,592
18,202
Net Income
44,124
54,148
44,408
70,588
73,115
Preferred stock dividends
2,531
2,531
2,531
2,531
2,531
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 41,877
$ 68,057
$ 70,584
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 108,866
$ 111,453
$ 116,355
$ 116,906
$ 117,517
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.68
$ 0.82
$ 0.64
$ 1.02
$ 1.05
Net income per common share - diluted
0.68
0.82
0.64
1.01
1.05
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.70
0.82
0.70
1.03
1.06
Dividends declared
0.34
0.33
0.33
0.33
0.33
Book value (period end)
39.64
40.91
40.41
39.96
39.25
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
20.87
22.61
22.51
22.61
22.21
Average common shares outstanding - basic
61,445,399
63,045,061
64,931,764
66,894,398
67,263,714
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
61,593,365
63,183,411
65,065,848
67,066,592
67,335,418
Period end common shares outstanding
60,613,414
62,307,245
63,838,549
65,970,149
67,282,134
Period end preferred shares outstanding
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
Full time equivalent employees
2,456
2,462
2,425
2,459
2,490
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 10
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Asset quality data
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Non-performing assets:
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
$ 3,731
$ 3,746
$ 3,707
$ 5,799
$ 3,563
Non-accrual loans:
Troubled debt restructurings
1,348
1,547
1,615
1,664
1,768
Other non-accrual loans
32,024
34,195
34,644
34,548
32,807
Total non-accrual loans
33,372
35,742
36,259
36,212
34,575
Total non-performing loans
37,103
39,488
39,966
42,011
38,138
Other real estate and repossessed assets
87
-
293
773
393
Total non-performing assets
$ 37,190
$ 39,488
$ 40,259
$ 42,784
$ 38,531
Past due loans (1):
Loans past due 30-89 days
$ 28,322
$ 27,152
$ 32,682
$ 21,233
$ 20,602
Loans past due 90 days or more
6,142
7,804
11,252
8,318
12,824
Total past due loans
$ 34,464
$ 34,956
$ 43,934
$ 29,551
$ 33,426
Criticized and classified loans (2):
Criticized loans
$ 234,143
$ 248,518
$ 290,281
$ 319,448
$ 340,943
Classified loans
123,837
116,013
127,022
136,927
114,884
Total criticized and classified loans
$ 357,980
$ 364,531
$ 417,303
$ 456,375
$ 455,827
Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3)
0.29
%
0.28
%
0.33
%
0.21
%
0.19
%
Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans
0.06
0.08
0.11
0.08
0.12
Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans
0.38
0.41
0.40
0.41
0.36
Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other
real estate and repossessed assets
0.38
0.41
0.41
0.41
0.36
Non-performing assets / total assets
0.22
0.23
0.24
0.25
0.23
Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans
3.68
3.75
4.21
4.41
4.26
Allowance for credit losses
Allowance for credit losses - loans
$ 117,865
$ 121,622
$ 136,605
$ 140,730
$ 160,040
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments
8,050
7,775
7,290
5,766
6,731
Provision for credit losses
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
(21,025)
(27,958)
Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries
27
929
842
(689)
648
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans
0.00
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
(0.03)
%
0.02
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans
1.21
%
1.25
%
1.38
%
1.36
%
1.50
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans
1.22
%
1.27
%
1.42
%
1.43
%
1.62
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans
3.18
x
3.08
x
3.42
x
3.35
x
4.20
x
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and
loans past due
1.65
x
1.63
x
1.63
x
1.97
x
2.24
x
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Capital ratios
Tier I leverage capital
9.67
%
10.02
%
10.10
%
10.42
%
10.74
%
Tier I risk-based capital
13.25
14.05
14.18
15.15
14.95
Total risk-based capital
16.32
15.91
16.38
17.68
17.58
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)
12.01
12.77
12.91
13.83
13.65
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
15.63
15.99
16.28
16.44
16.65
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)
8.83
9.84
10.04
10.34
10.30
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)
7.92
8.92
9.12
9.43
9.39
(1) Excludes non-performing loans.
(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.
(3) Total portfolio loans includes $76.5 million of PPP loans as of March 31, 2022.
(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.
WESBANCO, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 11
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 41,877
$ 68,057
$ 70,584
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
1,258
140
3,529
965
672
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
42,851
51,757
45,406
69,022
71,256
Average total assets
$ 16,992,598
$ 16,947,662
$ 17,057,793
$ 17,042,147
$ 16,636,258
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
1.02%
1.21%
1.06%
1.62%
1.74%
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 41,877
$ 68,057
$ 70,584
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
1,258
140
3,529
965
672
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
42,851
51,757
45,406
69,022
71,256
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 2,655,807
$ 2,709,782
$ 2,777,306
$ 2,801,455
$ 2,770,416
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
6.54%
7.58%
6.49%
9.88%
10.43%
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 41,877
$ 68,057
$ 70,584
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
2,052
2,239
2,255
2,270
2,288
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
43,645
53,856
44,132
70,327
72,872
Average total shareholders' equity
2,655,807
2,709,782
2,777,306
2,801,455
2,770,416
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,139,242)
(1,141,307)
(1,143,522)
(1,145,882)
(1,148,171)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,516,565
$ 1,568,475
$ 1,633,784
$ 1,655,573
$ 1,622,245
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)
11.67%
13.62%
10.72%
17.04%
18.22%
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,372,081
$ 1,423,991
$ 1,489,300
$ 1,511,089
$ 1,477,736
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)
12.90%
15.00%
11.76%
18.67%
20.00%
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 41,877
$ 68,057
$ 70,584
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
1,258
140
3,529
965
672
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
2,052
2,239
2,255
2,270
2,288
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
44,903
53,996
47,661
71,292
73,544
Average total shareholders' equity
2,655,807
2,709,782
2,777,306
2,801,455
2,770,416
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,139,242)
(1,141,307)
(1,143,522)
(1,145,882)
(1,148,171)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,516,565
$ 1,568,475
$ 1,633,784
$ 1,655,573
$ 1,622,245
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
12.01%
13.66%
11.57%
17.27%
18.39%
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,372,081
$ 1,423,991
$ 1,489,300
$ 1,511,089
$ 1,477,736
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
13.27%
15.04%
12.70%
18.92%
20.18%
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense
$ 87,548
$ 88,303
$ 94,701
$ 83,812
$ 86,327
Less: restructuring and merger-related expense
(1,593)
(177)
(4,467)
(1,222)
(851)
Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense
85,955
88,126
90,234
82,590
85,476
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
108,866
111,453
116,355
116,906
117,517
Non-interest income
30,382
30,709
32,755
36,112
33,208
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income
$ 139,248
$ 142,162
$ 149,110
$ 153,018
$ 150,725
Efficiency ratio
61.73%
61.99%
60.52%
53.97%
56.71%
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 41,877
$ 68,057
$ 70,584
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
1,258
140
3,529
965
672
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 42,851
$ 51,757
$ 45,406
$ 69,022
$ 71,256
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.68
$ 0.82
$ 0.64
$ 1.01
$ 1.05
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)
0.02
-
0.06
0.02
0.01
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 0.70
$ 0.82
$ 0.70
$ 1.03
$ 1.06
Period End
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Tangible book value per share:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,547,316
$ 2,693,166
$ 2,723,983
$ 2,780,836
$ 2,785,522
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,138,057)
(1,140,111)
(1,142,350)
(1,144,604)
(1,146,874)
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
Tangible common equity
1,264,775
1,408,571
1,437,149
1,491,748
1,494,164
Common shares outstanding
60,613,414
62,307,245
63,838,549
65,970,149
67,282,134
Tangible book value per share
$ 20.87
$ 22.61
$ 22.51
$ 22.61
$ 22.21
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,547,316
$ 2,693,166
$ 2,723,983
$ 2,780,836
$ 2,785,522
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,138,057)
(1,140,111)
(1,142,350)
(1,144,604)
(1,146,874)
Tangible equity
1,409,259
1,553,055
1,581,633
1,636,232
1,638,648
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
Tangible common equity
1,264,775
1,408,571
1,437,149
1,491,748
1,494,164
Total assets
17,104,015
16,927,125
16,892,111
16,966,867
17,057,788
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,138,057)
(1,140,111)
(1,142,350)
(1,144,604)
(1,146,874)
Tangible assets
$ 15,965,958
$ 15,787,014
$ 15,749,761
$ 15,822,263
$ 15,910,914
Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.83%
9.84%
10.04%
10.34%
10.30%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.92%
8.92%
9.12%
9.43%
9.39%
(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
WESBANCO, INC.
Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 12
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Pre-tax, pre-provision income:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 53,983
$ 66,292
$ 55,059
$ 89,180
$ 91,317
Add: provision for credit losses
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
(21,025)
(27,958)
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$ 50,545
$ 52,733
$ 53,329
$ 68,155
$ 63,359
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 53,983
$ 66,292
$ 55,059
$ 89,180
$ 91,317
Add: provision for credit losses
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
(21,025)
(27,958)
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
1,593
177
4,467
1,222
851
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 52,138
$ 52,910
$ 57,796
$ 69,377
$ 64,210
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 53,983
$ 66,292
$ 55,059
$ 89,180
$ 91,317
Add: provision for credit losses
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
(21,025)
(27,958)
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
1,593
177
4,467
1,222
851
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
52,138
52,910
57,796
69,377
64,210
Average total assets
$ 16,992,598
$ 16,947,662
$ 17,057,793
$ 17,042,147
$ 16,636,258
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
1.24%
1.24%
1.34%
1.63%
1.57%
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 53,983
$ 66,292
$ 55,059
$ 89,180
$ 91,317
Add: provision for credit losses
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
(21,025)
(27,958)
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
1,593
177
4,467
1,222
851
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
52,138
52,910
57,796
69,377
64,210
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 2,655,807
$ 2,709,782
$ 2,777,306
$ 2,801,455
$ 2,770,416
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
7.96%
7.75%
8.26%
9.93%
9.40%
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 53,983
$ 66,292
$ 55,059
$ 89,180
$ 91,317
Add: provision for credit losses
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
(21,025)
(27,958)
Add: amortization of intangibles
2,598
2,834
2,854
2,873
2,896
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
1,593
177
4,467
1,222
851
Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles
54,736
55,744
60,650
72,250
67,106
Average total shareholders' equity
2,655,807
2,709,782
2,777,306
2,801,455
2,770,416
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,139,242)
(1,141,307)
(1,143,522)
(1,145,882)
(1,148,171)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,516,565
$ 1,568,475
$ 1,633,784
$ 1,655,573
$ 1,622,245
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
14.64%
14.10%
14.73%
17.50%
16.78%
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,372,081
$ 1,423,991
$ 1,489,300
$ 1,511,089
$ 1,477,736
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
16.18%
15.53%
16.16%
19.18%
18.42%
(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
