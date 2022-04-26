WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WHEELING, W.Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $41.6 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.68, compared to $70.6 million and $1.05 per diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021. The first quarter of 2021 was favorably impacted by a negative provision of $22.1 million (net of tax) under the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology. Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $42.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, as compared to $71.3 million and $1.06 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures).

For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2022

2021 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)

$ 42,851

$ 0.70

$ 71,256

$ 1.06 Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

(1,258)

(0.02)

(672)

(0.01) Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)

$ 41,593

$ 0.68

$ 70,584

$ 1.05



(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended March 31, 2022:

Sequential quarter total loan growth improved by 0.9%, or 3.6% annualized, when excluding Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loans

Successful execution on our strategy to seek additional long-term growth opportunities through the opening of loan production offices in Nashville and Indianapolis

Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit ("CDs"), was 7.3% year-over-year, driven by growth in demand deposits and savings accounts

Successful execution of a Tier 2 capital raise, through the public offering of $150 million of ten-year fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debt

During the quarter, we continued to return capital to our shareholders as we purchased approximately 1.7 million shares of our common stock on the open market under existing share repurchase authorizations

Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, past due loans, criticized and classified loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)

WesBanco continues to be acknowledged for its strong financial performance and employee focus as it was recognized by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition, WesBanco was also named one of the World's Best Banks by Forbes, as well as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek

"We are pleased with WesBanco's performance during the first quarter of 2022," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "We exhibited strong expense management as our operating expenses were roughly consistent with the year ago period. Furthermore, we continued our efforts of returning capital to our shareholders. We also demonstrated annualized organic loan growth of 3.6% quarter-over-quarter, despite still elevated commercial real estate payoffs, due to the efforts of our seasoned lending teams. We believe their efforts will be enhanced by our new loan production offices in the Nashville and Indianapolis areas."

Mr. Clossin added, "Most importantly, we are proud of our entire organization as our employees adhered to our community banking roots by focusing on providing top-tier service to our customers. Their efforts allowed us to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best banks in America, based on financial performance, as well as one of the best banks in the world, based on customer services. Further, our employees voted us one of America's best mid-sized employers reflecting our efforts to create an environment where they are supported and positioned to succeed. In fact, we were the only mid-sized bank in the country to receive honors for both employee satisfaction and financial success. Lastly, the combination of all our efforts and these great accolades, allowed us to be recognized as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek."

Balance Sheet

Loan growth for the first quarter of 2022 reflects the continuation of both SBA PPP loan forgiveness and elevated commercial real estate payoffs, partially offset by efforts to keep more 1-to-4 family residential mortgages on the balance sheet, as well as sequential quarter commercial loan growth. As of March 31, 2022, total portfolio loans of $9.7 billion, when excluding SBA Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loans, increased 0.9%, or 3.6% annualized, when compared to December 31, 2021. In particular, commercial and industrial loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, for the first quarter increased $8.9 million, or 2.5% annualized, from December 31, 2021. Furthermore, the first quarter of 2022 included forgiveness of approximately 867 SBA PPP loans totaling $86 million (net of deferred fees). As of March 31, 2022, approximately 1,085 SBA PPP loans for $77 million remained in the loan portfolio.

As of March 31, 2022, total deposits were $13.8 billion, which increased both sequentially and year-over-year due primarily to increased personal savings, which more than offset a $344.1 million year-over-year reduction in CDs. Deposits, excluding CDs, increased 7.3% year-over-year, driven by a 6.5% increase in total demand deposits, which represent approximately 59% of total deposits, as well as a 12.9% increase in savings accounts.

Credit Quality

As of March 31, 2022, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low and consistent throughout the last five quarters. In addition, criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 58 basis points year-over-year to 3.68%. For the first quarter, net loan charge-offs to average loans were immaterial at zero basis points. The allowance for credit losses specific to total portfolio loans at March 31, 2022 was $117.9 million, or 1.21% of total loans. The improvement in macroeconomic forecasts was the primary driver in a negative provision for credit losses of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin of 2.95% for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 2 basis points sequentially and 32 basis points from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to the lower interest rate environment of the past year before the recent federal fund and market rate increases, and a shift to a higher level of securities as a percentage of total assets. As a result of increased cash balances from our customers' higher personal savings, investment securities increased by $0.5 billion year-over-year and, as of March 31, 2022, represented approximately 24% of total assets. Reflecting the continued low interest rate environment, we remain focused on controlling the costs of our various funding sources. We have reduced deposit funding costs 8 basis points year-over-year to 12 basis points for the first quarter of 2022, or just 8 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits. When including our continued reductions in FHLB and other borrowings, the cost of total interest-bearing liabilities decreased 18 basis points year-over-year to 19 basis points. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the first quarter net interest margin by 8 basis points, as compared to 13 basis points in the prior year period. Lastly, the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans benefited the first quarter of 2022 net interest margin by a net 7 basis points, as compared to a net 11 basis points in the prior year period.

Net interest income decreased $8.8 million, or 7.5%, during the first quarter of 2022, as compared to the same quarter of 2021, reflecting lower loan yields due to repricing of existing loans and lower new offered rates in the current market environment, lower accretion from purchase accounting and lower SBA PPP-related loan income, partially offset by lower interest paid on deposits and borrowings as described above.

Non-Interest Income

For the first quarter of 2022, non-interest income of $30.4 million decreased $2.8 million, or 8.5%, from the first quarter of 2021, driven primarily by lower swap fee income and associated fair value adjustments located within other income, which combined decreased $3.0 million from the prior year period, and lower mortgage banking income, which decreased $2.3 million year-over-year. Bank-owned life insurance of $3.9 million increased $2.2 million year-over-year due to higher death benefits of $1.9 million and the impact of new policies purchased during the third quarter of 2021. Reflective of macroeconomic improvements and increased general consumer spending, service charges on deposits increased $1.2 million year-over-year to $6.1 million and electronic banking fees rose $1.0 million year-over-year to $5.3 million. Mortgage banking income was lower due to our continued efforts to retain more residential mortgages on the balance sheet, which totaled 75% of originations compared to 40% last year, and lower originations during the quarter. Residential mortgage originations of $271 million were lower both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter due to general market trends reflective of the rising rate environment.

Non-Interest Expense

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was well-controlled as they increased $0.5 million, or 0.6%, to $86.0 million compared to the prior year period. Salaries and wages increased $2.0 million, or 5.5%, compared to the prior year period due to lower deferred loan origination costs and higher salary expense related to normal merit increases and the hourly wage increase that we implemented last year. As compared to the fourth quarter, salaries and wages were down due primarily to the lower day count during the first quarter of 2022, which reduced these expenses by approximately $0.9 million. Employee benefits expense decreased mostly due to market fluctuations on the deferred compensation plan, which reduced expense by $0.9 million, as well as lower pension and health insurance expenses. Equipment and software expense for the first quarter of 2022 increased $1.2 million, or 18.4% year-over-year due primarily to the movement of online banking costs from other operating expenses. Other operating expenses decreased $1.7 million, or 9.8%, due to the aforementioned move of online banking costs, as well as a reduction in ACH and ATM processing charges related to a change in providers, in conjunction with last summer's core banking software system conversion. Lastly, as part of our on-going branch optimization strategy, we recognized restructuring charges of $1.6 million during the first quarter associated with the anticipated closure of 11 locations during June.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At March 31, 2022, Tier I leverage was 9.67%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 13.25%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 12.01%, and total risk-based capital was 16.32%.

During the first quarter of 2022, WesBanco issued, through a public offering, $150 million of ten-year fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debt, which qualifies as Tier 2 capital and is reflected in the March 31, 2022 regulatory capital ratios. Additionally, WesBanco repurchased 1.7 million shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $62.3 million, or $36.11 per share. As of March 31, 2022, approximately 2.9 million shares remained for repurchase under the existing share repurchase authorization that was approved on February 24, 2022, by WesBanco's Board of Directors.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.4 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2022). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 205 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

WESBANCO, INC.













Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









Page 5

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

































For the Three Months Ended

Statement of Income

March 31,

Interest and dividend income

2022

2021

% Change



Loans, including fees

$ 93,121

$ 109,358

(14.8)



Interest and dividends on securities:

















Taxable

14,112

11,127

26.8





Tax-exempt

4,344

3,910

11.1







Total interest and dividends on securities

18,456

15,037

22.7



Other interest income

597

659

(9.4)

Total interest and dividend income

112,174

125,054

(10.3)

Interest expense















Interest bearing demand deposits

811

1,043

(22.2)



Money market deposits

321

578

(44.5)



Savings deposits

264

264

-



Certificates of deposit

1,273

2,370

(46.3)







Total interest expense on deposits

2,669

4,255

(37.3)



Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

575

2,414

(76.2)



Other short-term borrowings

48

118

(59.3)



Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

1,171

1,789

(34.5)







Total interest expense

4,463

8,576

(48.0)

Net interest income

107,711

116,478

(7.5)



Provision for credit losses

(3,438)

(27,958)

87.7

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

111,149

144,436

(23.0)

Non-interest income















Trust fees

7,835

7,631

2.7



Service charges on deposits

6,090

4,894

24.4



Electronic banking fees

5,345

4,365

22.5



Net securities brokerage revenue

2,220

1,524

45.7



Bank-owned life insurance

3,881

1,709

127.1



Mortgage banking income

1,923

4,264

(54.9)



Net securities (losses)/gains

(650)

279

(333.0)



Net (loss)/gain on other real estate owned and other assets

(806)

175

(560.6)



Other income

4,544

8,367

(45.7)







Total non-interest income

30,382

33,208

(8.5)

Non-interest expense















Salaries and wages

38,937

36,890

5.5



Employee benefits

9,158

10,266

(10.8)



Net occupancy

7,234

7,177

0.8



Equipment and software

8,011

6,765

18.4



Marketing

2,421

2,384

1.6



FDIC insurance

1,522

1,282

18.7



Amortization of intangible assets

2,598

2,896

(10.3)



Restructuring and merger-related expense

1,593

851

87.2



Other operating expenses

16,074

17,816

(9.8)







Total non-interest expense

87,548

86,327

1.4

Income before provision for income taxes

53,983

91,317

(40.9)



Provision for income taxes

9,859

18,202

(45.8)

Net Income

44,124

73,115

(39.7)

Preferred stock dividends

2,531

2,531

-

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 41,593

$ 70,584

(41.1)













































Taxable equivalent net interest income

$ 108,866

$ 117,517

(7.4)























Per common share data













Net income per common share - basic

$ 0.68

$ 1.05

(35.2)

Net income per common share - diluted

0.68

1.05

(35.2)

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.70

1.06

(34.0)

Dividends declared

0.34

0.33

3.0

Book value (period end)

39.64

39.25

1.0

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

20.87

22.21

(6.0)

Average common shares outstanding - basic

61,445,399

67,263,714

(8.7)

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

61,593,365

67,355,418

(8.6)

Period end common shares outstanding

60,613,414

67,282,134

(9.9)

Period end preferred shares outstanding

150,000

150,000

-























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.















































WESBANCO, INC.

























Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights























Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





















































Selected ratios





























For the Three Months Ended









March 31,









2022

2021

% Change









































Return on average assets

0.99 % 1.72 % (42.44) %











Return on average assets, excluding

























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

1.02

1.74

(41.38)













Return on average equity

6.35

10.33

(38.53)













Return on average equity, excluding

























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

6.54

10.43

(37.30)













Return on average tangible equity (1)

11.67

18.22

(35.95)













Return on average tangible equity, excluding

























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

12.01

18.39

(34.69)













Return on average tangible common equity (1)

12.90

20.00

(35.50)













Return on average tangible common equity, excluding

























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

13.27

20.18

(34.24)













Yield on earning assets (2)

3.07

3.51

(12.54)













Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.19

0.37

(48.65)













Net interest spread (2)

2.88

3.14

(8.28)













Net interest margin (2)

2.95

3.27

(9.79)













Efficiency (1) (2)

61.73

56.71

8.85













Average loans to average deposits

71.05

85.27

(16.68)













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans

0.00

0.02

(100.00)













Effective income tax rate

18.26

19.93

(8.38)

































































































































For the Three Months Ended









Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,









2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

































Return on average assets

0.99 % 1.21 % 0.97 % 1.60 % 1.72 %



Return on average assets, excluding

























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

1.02

1.21

1.06

1.62

1.74





Return on average equity

6.35

7.56

5.98

9.74

10.33





Return on average equity, excluding

























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

6.54

7.58

6.49

9.88

10.43





Return on average tangible equity (1)

11.67

13.62

10.72

17.04

18.22





Return on average tangible equity, excluding

























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

12.01

13.66

11.57

17.27

18.39





Return on average tangible common equity (1)

12.90

15.00

11.76

18.67

20.00





Return on average tangible common equity, excluding

























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

13.27

15.04

12.70

18.92

20.18





Yield on earning assets (2)

3.07

3.10

3.24

3.32

3.51





Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.19

0.20

0.25

0.31

0.37





Net interest spread (2)

2.88

2.90

2.99

3.01

3.14





Net interest margin (2)

2.95

2.97

3.08

3.12

3.27





Efficiency (1) (2)

61.73

61.99

60.52

53.97

56.71





Average loans to average deposits

71.05

72.61

75.46

79.82

85.27





Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans 0.00

0.04

0.03

(0.03)

0.02





Effective income tax rate

18.26

18.32

19.34

20.85

19.93





Trust assets, market value at period end

$ 5,412,342

$ 5,644,975

$ 5,464,159

$ 5,480,995

$ 5,244,370

































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.





(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.



WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













% Change Balance sheet

March 31,



December 31, December 31, 2021 Assets



2022

2021

% Change 2021 to March 31, 2022 Cash and due from banks

$ 200,513

$ 209,040

(4.1) $ 157,046 27.7 Due from banks - interest bearing

1,168,985

550,008

112.5 1,094,312 6.8 Securities:

















Equity securities, at fair value

12,757

13,123

(2.8) 13,466 (5.3)

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

2,911,373

2,775,212

4.9 3,013,462 (3.4)

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,092,993; $839,872

















and $1,028,452, respectively)

1,157,202

813,740

42.2 1,004,823 15.2



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(285)

(290)

1.7 (268) (6.3)

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,156,917

813,450

42.2 1,004,555 15.2



Total securities

4,081,047

3,601,785

13.3 4,031,483 1.2 Loans held for sale

15,959

153,520

(89.6) 25,277 (36.9) Portfolio loans:

















Commercial real estate

5,580,082

5,712,742

(2.3) 5,538,968 0.7

Commercial and industrial

1,513,078

2,422,735

(37.5) 1,590,320 (4.9)

Residential real estate

1,767,064

1,644,422

7.5 1,721,378 2.7

Home equity

592,872

634,018

(6.5) 605,682 (2.1)

Consumer

280,176

289,395

(3.2) 277,130 1.1 Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

9,733,272

10,703,312

(9.1) 9,733,478 (0.0) Allowance for credit losses - loans

(117,865)

(160,040)

26.4 (121,622) 3.1



Net portfolio loans

9,615,407

10,543,272

(8.8) 9,611,856 0.0 Premises and equipment, net

219,907

239,863

(8.3) 229,016 (4.0) Accrued interest receivable

60,370

68,896

(12.4) 60,844 (0.8) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,149,035

1,160,195

(1.0) 1,151,634 (0.2) Bank-owned life insurance

348,179

307,747

13.1 350,359 (0.6) Other assets

244,613

223,462

9.5 215,298 13.6 Total Assets

$ 17,104,015

$ 17,057,788

0.3 $ 16,927,125 1.0





















Liabilities















Deposits:

















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 4,670,520

$ 4,460,049

4.7 $ 4,590,895 1.7

Interest bearing demand

3,405,610

3,126,186

8.9 3,380,056 0.8

Money market

1,831,683

1,771,703

3.4 1,739,750 5.3

Savings deposits

2,679,053

2,373,987

12.9 2,562,510 4.5

Certificates of deposit

1,211,008

1,555,074

(22.1) 1,292,652 (6.3)



Total deposits

13,797,874

13,286,999

3.8 13,565,863 1.7 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

123,898

433,984

(71.5) 183,920 (32.6) Other short-term borrowings

158,538

137,218

15.5 141,893 11.7 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

280,743

192,430

45.9 132,860 111.3



Total borrowings

563,179

763,632

(26.2) 458,673 22.8 Accrued interest payable

1,786

3,224

(44.6) 1,901 (6.0) Other liabilities

193,860

218,411

(11.2) 207,522 (6.6) Total Liabilities

14,556,699

14,272,266

2.0 14,233,959 2.3





















Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares

















6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation

















preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484

144,484

- 144,484 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

















68,081,306 shares issued; 60,613,414, 67,282,134 and 62,307,245

















shares outstanding, respectively

141,834

141,834

- 141,834 - Capital surplus

1,636,705

1,636,103

0.0 1,635,642 0.1 Retained earnings

998,315

879,786

13.5 977,765 2.1 Treasury stock (7,467,892, 799,172 and 5,774,061 shares - at cost, respectively)

(261,012)

(24,989)

(944.5) (199,759) (30.7) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income

(111,312)

9,803

NM (5,120) NM Deferred benefits for directors

(1,698)

(1,499)

(13.3) (1,680) (1.1) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,547,316

2,785,522

(8.6) 2,693,166 (5.4) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 17,104,015

$ 17,057,788

0.3 $ 16,927,125 1.0





















NM = Not Meaningful

















WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 8 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)















Average balance sheet and















net interest margin analysis

For the Three Months Ended March 31,







2022 2021





Average Average



Average Average

Assets

Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing

$ 1,161,218 0.16 %

$ 776,245 0.09 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)

9,712,085 3.89



10,890,370 4.07

Securities: (2)















Taxable

3,333,379 1.72



2,306,320 1.96

Tax-exempt (3)

729,380 3.06



580,199 3.46

Total securities

4,062,759 1.96



2,886,519 2.26

Other earning assets

15,446 3.81



33,240 5.89

Total earning assets (3)

14,951,508 3.07 %

14,586,374 3.51 % Other assets

2,041,090





2,049,884



Total Assets

$ 16,992,598





$ 16,636,258





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Interest bearing demand deposits

$ 3,403,499 0.10 %

$ 2,970,766 0.14 % Money market accounts

1,806,719 0.07



1,725,561 0.14

Savings deposits

2,626,962 0.04



2,290,657 0.05

Certificates of deposit

1,254,603 0.41



1,584,152 0.61

Total interest bearing deposits

9,091,783 0.12



8,571,136 0.20

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

180,024 1.30



488,388 2.00

Repurchase agreements

156,167 0.12



191,676 0.25

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

147,709 3.22



192,341 3.77

Total interest bearing liabilities (4)

9,575,683 0.19 %

9,443,541 0.37 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits

4,576,749





4,200,793



Other liabilities

184,359





221,508



Shareholders' equity

2,655,807





2,770,416



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 16,992,598





$ 16,636,258



Taxable equivalent net interest spread



2.88 %



3.14 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin



2.95 %



3.27 %



































(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $4.1 million and $8.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. PPP loan fees, which are included as part of the total loan fees were $3.2 million and $7.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $2.5 million and $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost. (3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented. (4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.4 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 9 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

























Quarter Ended Statement of Income Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31, Interest and dividend income 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Loans, including fees $ 93,121

$ 97,432

$ 103,206

$ 105,968

$ 109,358

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 14,112

12,934

13,481

12,900

11,127



Tax-exempt 4,344

4,236

4,063

3,952

3,910





Total interest and dividends on securities 18,456

17,170

17,544

16,852

15,037

Other interest income 597

605

628

507

659 Total interest and dividend income 112,174

115,207

121,378

123,327

125,054 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 811

810

815

1,009

1,043

Money market deposits 321

315

350

551

578

Savings deposits 264

261

244

261

264

Certificates of deposit 1,273

1,501

1,726

2,026

2,370





Total interest expense on deposits 2,669

2,887

3,135

3,847

4,255

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 575

780

1,192

1,781

2,414

Other short-term borrowings 48

35

33

40

118

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 1,171

1,178

1,743

1,804

1,789





Total interest expense 4,463

4,880

6,103

7,472

8,576 Net interest income 107,711

110,327

115,275

115,855

116,478

Provision for credit losses (3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025)

(27,958) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 111,149

123,886

117,005

136,880

144,436 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 7,835

7,441

7,289

7,148

7,631

Service charges on deposits 6,090

6,592

6,050

4,876

4,894

Electronic banking fees 5,345

4,465

5,427

5,060

4,365

Net securities brokerage revenue 2,220

1,579

1,965

1,829

1,524

Bank-owned life insurance 3,881

2,864

2,656

1,707

1,709

Mortgage banking income 1,923

2,872

4,563

7,830

4,264

Net securities (losses)/gains (650)

372

(15)

477

279

Net (loss)/gain on other real estate owned and other assets (806)

(158)

785

4,014

175

Other income 4,544

4,682

4,035

3,171

8,367





Total non-interest income 30,382

30,709

32,755

36,112

33,208 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 38,937

40,420

39,497

37,435

36,890

Employee benefits 9,158

10,842

10,658

9,268

10,266

Net occupancy 7,234

6,413

6,825

6,427

7,177

Equipment and software 8,011

8,352

7,609

7,281

6,765

Marketing 2,421

2,601

1,848

1,802

2,384

FDIC insurance 1,522

1,460

1,227

181

1,282

Amortization of intangible assets 2,598

2,834

2,854

2,873

2,896

Restructuring and merger-related expense 1,593

177

4,467

1,222

851

Other operating expenses 16,074

15,204

19,716

17,323

17,816





Total non-interest expense 87,548

88,303

94,701

83,812

86,327 Income before provision for income taxes 53,983

66,292

55,059

89,180

91,317

Provision for income taxes 9,859

12,144

10,651

18,592

18,202 Net Income 44,124

54,148

44,408

70,588

73,115 Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531 Net income available to common shareholders $ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 68,057

$ 70,584

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 108,866

$ 111,453

$ 116,355

$ 116,906

$ 117,517

























Per common share data

















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.68

$ 0.82

$ 0.64

$ 1.02

$ 1.05 Net income per common share - diluted 0.68

0.82

0.64

1.01

1.05 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.70

0.82

0.70

1.03

1.06 Dividends declared 0.34

0.33

0.33

0.33

0.33 Book value (period end) 39.64

40.91

40.41

39.96

39.25 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 20.87

22.61

22.51

22.61

22.21 Average common shares outstanding - basic 61,445,399

63,045,061

64,931,764

66,894,398

67,263,714 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 61,593,365

63,183,411

65,065,848

67,066,592

67,335,418 Period end common shares outstanding 60,613,414

62,307,245

63,838,549

65,970,149

67,282,134 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000 Full time equivalent employees 2,456

2,462

2,425

2,459

2,490

























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.







(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.









WESBANCO, INC.



















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

















Page 10 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)

























Quarter Ended







Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Asset quality data 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Non-performing assets:





















Troubled debt restructurings - accruing $ 3,731

$ 3,746

$ 3,707

$ 5,799

$ 3,563



Non-accrual loans:























Troubled debt restructurings 1,348

1,547

1,615

1,664

1,768





Other non-accrual loans 32,024

34,195

34,644

34,548

32,807





Total non-accrual loans 33,372

35,742

36,259

36,212

34,575





Total non-performing loans 37,103

39,488

39,966

42,011

38,138



Other real estate and repossessed assets 87

-

293

773

393





Total non-performing assets $ 37,190

$ 39,488

$ 40,259

$ 42,784

$ 38,531



























Past due loans (1):





















Loans past due 30-89 days $ 28,322

$ 27,152

$ 32,682

$ 21,233

$ 20,602



Loans past due 90 days or more 6,142

7,804

11,252

8,318

12,824





Total past due loans $ 34,464

$ 34,956

$ 43,934

$ 29,551

$ 33,426



























Criticized and classified loans (2):





















Criticized loans $ 234,143

$ 248,518

$ 290,281

$ 319,448

$ 340,943



Classified loans 123,837

116,013

127,022

136,927

114,884





Total criticized and classified loans $ 357,980

$ 364,531

$ 417,303

$ 456,375

$ 455,827



























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3) 0.29 % 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.21 % 0.19 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.06

0.08

0.11

0.08

0.12

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans 0.38

0.41

0.40

0.41

0.36

Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets 0.38

0.41

0.41

0.41

0.36

Non-performing assets / total assets 0.22

0.23

0.24

0.25

0.23

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 3.68

3.75

4.21

4.41

4.26



























Allowance for credit losses



















Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 117,865

$ 121,622

$ 136,605

$ 140,730

$ 160,040

Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 8,050

7,775

7,290

5,766

6,731

Provision for credit losses (3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025)

(27,958)

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries 27

929

842

(689)

648



























Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.03 % (0.03) % 0.02 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.21 % 1.25 % 1.38 % 1.36 % 1.50 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans 1.22 % 1.27 % 1.42 % 1.43 % 1.62 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 3.18 x 3.08 x 3.42 x 3.35 x 4.20 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and





















loans past due 1.65 x 1.63 x 1.63 x 1.97 x 2.24 x



















































































Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,







2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Capital ratios



















Tier I leverage capital 9.67 % 10.02 % 10.10 % 10.42 % 10.74 % Tier I risk-based capital 13.25

14.05

14.18

15.15

14.95

Total risk-based capital 16.32

15.91

16.38

17.68

17.58

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 12.01

12.77

12.91

13.83

13.65

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 15.63

15.99

16.28

16.44

16.65

Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 8.83

9.84

10.04

10.34

10.30

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 7.92

8.92

9.12

9.43

9.39





















































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.







(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.









(3) Total portfolio loans includes $76.5 million of PPP loans as of March 31, 2022.









(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.











WESBANCO, INC.



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures















Page 11

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.



Three Months Ended





Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:





















Net income available to common shareholders $ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 68,057

$ 70,584



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 1,258

140

3,529

965

672



Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 42,851

51,757

45,406

69,022

71,256



























Average total assets $ 16,992,598

$ 16,947,662

$ 17,057,793

$ 17,042,147

$ 16,636,258

























Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 1.02%

1.21%

1.06%

1.62%

1.74%

























Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:





















Net income available to common shareholders $ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 68,057

$ 70,584



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 1,258

140

3,529

965

672



Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 42,851

51,757

45,406

69,022

71,256



























Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,655,807

$ 2,709,782

$ 2,777,306

$ 2,801,455

$ 2,770,416

























Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 6.54%

7.58%

6.49%

9.88%

10.43%

























Return on average tangible equity:





















Net income available to common shareholders $ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 68,057

$ 70,584



Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 2,052

2,239

2,255

2,270

2,288



Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 43,645

53,856

44,132

70,327

72,872



























Average total shareholders' equity 2,655,807

2,709,782

2,777,306

2,801,455

2,770,416



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,139,242)

(1,141,307)

(1,143,522)

(1,145,882)

(1,148,171)



Average tangible equity $ 1,516,565

$ 1,568,475

$ 1,633,784

$ 1,655,573

$ 1,622,245

























Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2) 11.67%

13.62%

10.72%

17.04%

18.22%



























Average tangible common equity $ 1,372,081

$ 1,423,991

$ 1,489,300

$ 1,511,089

$ 1,477,736

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 12.90%

15.00%

11.76%

18.67%

20.00%

























Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:





















Net income available to common shareholders $ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 68,057

$ 70,584



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 1,258

140

3,529

965

672



Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 2,052

2,239

2,255

2,270

2,288



Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles





















and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 44,903

53,996

47,661

71,292

73,544



























Average total shareholders' equity 2,655,807

2,709,782

2,777,306

2,801,455

2,770,416



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,139,242)

(1,141,307)

(1,143,522)

(1,145,882)

(1,148,171)



Average tangible equity $ 1,516,565

$ 1,568,475

$ 1,633,784

$ 1,655,573

$ 1,622,245

























Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 12.01%

13.66%

11.57%

17.27%

18.39%



























Average tangible common equity $ 1,372,081

$ 1,423,991

$ 1,489,300

$ 1,511,089

$ 1,477,736

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 13.27%

15.04%

12.70%

18.92%

20.18%

























Efficiency ratio:





















Non-interest expense $ 87,548

$ 88,303

$ 94,701

$ 83,812

$ 86,327



Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (1,593)

(177)

(4,467)

(1,222)

(851)



Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 85,955

88,126

90,234

82,590

85,476



























Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 108,866

111,453

116,355

116,906

117,517



Non-interest income 30,382

30,709

32,755

36,112

33,208



Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 139,248

$ 142,162

$ 149,110

$ 153,018

$ 150,725



Efficiency ratio 61.73%

61.99%

60.52%

53.97%

56.71%

















































Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:





















Net income available to common shareholders $ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 68,057

$ 70,584



Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 1,258

140

3,529

965

672

Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 42,851

$ 51,757

$ 45,406

$ 69,022

$ 71,256

















































Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:





















Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.68

$ 0.82

$ 0.64

$ 1.01

$ 1.05



Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1) 0.02

-

0.06

0.02

0.01

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 0.70

$ 0.82

$ 0.70

$ 1.03

$ 1.06





















































Period End





Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,





2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Tangible book value per share:





















Total shareholders' equity $ 2,547,316

$ 2,693,166

$ 2,723,983

$ 2,780,836

$ 2,785,522



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,138,057)

(1,140,111)

(1,142,350)

(1,144,604)

(1,146,874)



Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)



Tangible common equity 1,264,775

1,408,571

1,437,149

1,491,748

1,494,164



























Common shares outstanding 60,613,414

62,307,245

63,838,549

65,970,149

67,282,134

























Tangible book value per share $ 20.87

$ 22.61

$ 22.51

$ 22.61

$ 22.21

























Tangible common equity to tangible assets:





















Total shareholders' equity $ 2,547,316

$ 2,693,166

$ 2,723,983

$ 2,780,836

$ 2,785,522



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,138,057)

(1,140,111)

(1,142,350)

(1,144,604)

(1,146,874)



Tangible equity 1,409,259

1,553,055

1,581,633

1,636,232

1,638,648



Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)



Tangible common equity 1,264,775

1,408,571

1,437,149

1,491,748

1,494,164



























Total assets 17,104,015

16,927,125

16,892,111

16,966,867

17,057,788



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,138,057)

(1,140,111)

(1,142,350)

(1,144,604)

(1,146,874)



Tangible assets $ 15,965,958

$ 15,787,014

$ 15,749,761

$ 15,822,263

$ 15,910,914

























Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.83%

9.84%

10.04%

10.34%

10.30%

























Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.92%

8.92%

9.12%

9.43%

9.39%

















































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.









(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.











WESBANCO, INC.



















Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures















Page 12

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.



























Three Months Ended





Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Pre-tax, pre-provision income:





















Income before provision for income taxes $ 53,983

$ 66,292

$ 55,059

$ 89,180

$ 91,317



Add: provision for credit losses (3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025)

(27,958)

Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 50,545

$ 52,733

$ 53,329

$ 68,155

$ 63,359

























Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:





















Income before provision for income taxes $ 53,983

$ 66,292

$ 55,059

$ 89,180

$ 91,317



Add: provision for credit losses (3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025)

(27,958)



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 1,593

177

4,467

1,222

851

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 52,138

$ 52,910

$ 57,796

$ 69,377

$ 64,210

























Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):





















Income before provision for income taxes $ 53,983

$ 66,292

$ 55,059

$ 89,180

$ 91,317



Add: provision for credit losses (3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025)

(27,958)



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 1,593

177

4,467

1,222

851

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 52,138

52,910

57,796

69,377

64,210



























Average total assets $ 16,992,598

$ 16,947,662

$ 17,057,793

$ 17,042,147

$ 16,636,258

























Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 1.24%

1.24%

1.34%

1.63%

1.57%

























Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):





















Income before provision for income taxes $ 53,983

$ 66,292

$ 55,059

$ 89,180

$ 91,317



Add: provision for credit losses (3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025)

(27,958)



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 1,593

177

4,467

1,222

851

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 52,138

52,910

57,796

69,377

64,210



























Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,655,807

$ 2,709,782

$ 2,777,306

$ 2,801,455

$ 2,770,416

























Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 7.96%

7.75%

8.26%

9.93%

9.40%

























Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):





















Income before provision for income taxes $ 53,983

$ 66,292

$ 55,059

$ 89,180

$ 91,317



Add: provision for credit losses (3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025)

(27,958)



Add: amortization of intangibles 2,598

2,834

2,854

2,873

2,896



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 1,593

177

4,467

1,222

851

Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles 54,736

55,744

60,650

72,250

67,106



























Average total shareholders' equity 2,655,807

2,709,782

2,777,306

2,801,455

2,770,416



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,139,242)

(1,141,307)

(1,143,522)

(1,145,882)

(1,148,171)



Average tangible equity $ 1,516,565

$ 1,568,475

$ 1,633,784

$ 1,655,573

$ 1,622,245

























Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 14.64%

14.10%

14.73%

17.50%

16.78%



























Average tangible common equity $ 1,372,081

$ 1,423,991

$ 1,489,300

$ 1,511,089

$ 1,477,736

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 16.18%

15.53%

16.16%

19.18%

18.42%

















































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.





(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.







