PRG and The Forum Group Partner to Form First Global Minority-Owned Production Solutions Company

Industry changing partnership will provide increased access and opportunities for minority talent pool

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Production Resource Group, L.L.C. (PRG), the world's leading provider of production solutions for entertainment and live events, today announced the launch of PRG Forum, a partnership designed to provide career pathways to production professionals from under-represented and minority communities.

A unique partnership between PRG and The Forum Group, L.L.C., a diversified global enterprise that includes operations across sports, entertainment and production, has led to the creation of PRG Forum as a global, minority-owned production solutions company. To this partnership, PRG brings cutting-edge solutions for artists and technicians to realize their creativity in live events, while The Forum Group offers a diverse pool of talent looking for greater opportunity in the production industry.

This first-of-its-kind partnership in the entertainment production industry is the result of an ongoing working relationship producing concerts and live events for talent such as Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, Ricky Martin/Enrique Iglesias, and TD Jakes (MegaFest Dallas).

"As an African-American business leader, my objective is to elevate communities while doing good business," states Kevin Columbus, Founder & CEO, The Forum Group. "One of our guiding principles at PRG Forum is to ensure that respect and inclusion function as cornerstones of our culture. With minority presence on the production side of the entertainment industry being woeful, PRG Forum has the specific intentions of changing and improving the existing landscape."

PRG Forum's founding vision is to set the bar for developing diverse talent with an intentional focus on equity and inclusion. As technologies in production continue to progress, there will be increased opportunities to innovate and elevate.

"As activity comes back to our markets and we start hiring appropriately, we have an increased opportunity to shape a workforce more reflective of our artists and audiences. It's a pivotal moment for us to get in front of the industry on this issue," says Stephan Paridaen, CEO, PRG. "We're very excited about our alignment with the Forum Group and the pipeline it provides to a diverse pool of talent."

"We are excited to join with Kevin Columbus and his team on this all-important mission," said Jere Harris, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, PRG. "This partnership, which has developed organically over many projects where PRG and The Forum Group have collaborated, will greatly expand and accelerate our commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the production markets we serve."

Establishing a career pathway initiative was essential to the creation of PRG Forum. Through a guided curriculum and cohort model, PRG Forum will assist team members with technical specialization and leadership advancement.

"From day one, my relationship with Kevin and The Forum Group was built on trust and purpose across music, TV and film," explained PRG top executive, John Wiseman. "Together, through PRG Forum, we will continue to engage global audiences while providing career pathways through new and existing forms of media and live experiences."

About The Forum Group

Founded in 2009, The Forum Group is a diversified global enterprise that includes operations across sports, entertainment and production, as well as manufacturing and distribution of commercial goods & services. Our purpose is to create growth opportunities in areas of strategic interest through ownership and investments by leveraging the collective thought leadership of our partners and advisors across various industries.

For more information, visit www.theforumgroup.com or email connect@theforumgroup.com

About PRG

PRG is the world's leading provider of services and solutions in entertainment and events. We bring industry-leading creativity, experience, and technology to every project we undertake. Our teams consist of the most accomplished experts, engineers and craftspeople working in theatre, film, tv, broadcast, concert touring, corporate events and hotels and staging. With 250 patents and over 70 trademarks, we are a company defined by innovation. And, through our network of 70 offices spanning five continents, PRG can deliver for its customers anywhere on the globe. For more information, visit www.prg.com or email marketing@prg.com

