OPEN MINDS To Present At California Council Of Community Behavioral Health Agencies (CBHA) - Provider Sustainability Forum: Emerging Business Trends In Behavioral Health Non-Profits

GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, May 9, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT, OPEN MINDS will be presenting two sessions at the Provider Sustainability Forum: Emerging Business Trends in Behavioral Health Non-Profits, at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Sacramento, CA, hosted by California Council of Community Behavioral Health Agencies (CBHA)

The forum will focus on trends in California's changing behavioral health system and the business strategies and practices providers need to know for sustainability in the era of the California Innovating & Advancing Medi-Cal (CalAIM) initiative.

Attendees will hear from the OPEN MINDS industry experts Richard Louis, III, Vice President West Region, and Ray Wolfe, JD, Senior Associate at two sessions.

Mr. Louis will present, Business Management Best Practices for Specialty Provider Organizations to Prepare for CalAIM. As a former psychiatric hospital administrator, Mr. Louis brings over 30 years behavioral health administration, business, and service line development experience to OPEN MINDS. Prior to joining OPEN MINDS, Mr. Louis was the Director of Strategic Partnership Development at Southern California Hospital System – Prospect Medical Group, one of California's largest IPA/medical groups. He also served as Vice President of Government Operations at the Los Angeles based College Health Enterprises (College Hospital System), a leading psychiatric/acute care hospital and long-term care company.

The session Strategic Partnership Development in an Integrated Market: Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances and Collaborations, will be presented my Mr. Wolfe who brings over 40 years of experience in the health and human services sector to the OPEN MINDS team. His areas of expertise include managed care and value-based reimbursement models, financial analysis and management, mergers and acquisitions, CCBHC certification, integrated care, performance improvement, and strategic planning. Before joining OPEN MINDS, Mr. Wolfe served in a 22-year tenure with Pittsburgh Mercy Health System in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Most recently, Mr. Wolfe served as the organization's Chief Operating Officer (COO), where he was responsible for oversight of all system operations, strategic planning, and performance management.

After the forum there will be a reception from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm with the California Legislative Women's Caucus, the California Legislative Black Caucus and Special guest, former NYC First Lady Chirlane McCray.

This event is open to CBHA members and non-members and sponsored by Qualifacts .

To register for this even, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emerging-business-trends-in-behavioral-health-non-profits-tickets-307225619097

For questions please contact Shelby Dewberry, Legislative and Program Coordinator, CBHA, sdewberry@cccbha.org , (949) 444-1746

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness.

