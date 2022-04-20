Transport Topics Names ITS Logistics as #23 Freight Brokerage Firm in North America

RENO, Nev., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transport Topics released its list of Top Freight Brokerage Firms in 2021 and ITS Logistics is ranked #23 out of more than 20,000 freight brokers across North America.

We're honored to be ranked as the #23 asset-lite transportation provider in the nation by Transport Topics.

"We're honored to be ranked as the #23 asset-lite transportation provider in the nation by Transport Topics," said ITS Logistics COO Mike Crawford. "I'm not surprised by this success because of our how hard our team works every day. We have a strong foundation and an absolute commitment to our customers and our carrier partners."

Crawford has passionately led one of the fastest-growing transportation businesses in the country, starting the asset-lite division of ITS in 2013 and driving it to nearly $900M of annual revenue.

ITS Logistics has built its success on a foundation of true partnerships with: the best carriers on the road, an intense focus on customer service and communication, innovative technology, investment in training to cultivate personal growth and leadership from within—and a positive company culture that has attracted some of the leading talent and knowledge in the industry.

"This last year was all about our people and our relationships, supporting each other and coming together to provide creative solutions for our customers, and really doubling down on our partnerships with our carriers," said Crawford. "We feel good about our future regardless of if we are in an up market or down. We continue to add some incredibly talented people and heavily invest in technology that is going to really be a game-changer for us and our partners.

ITS offers a wide-ranging portfolio of transportation services from truckload and LTL to drayage and intermodal to expedited and complete transportation management solutions. Their main office is in the heart of downtown Reno, NV and is home to almost 300 employees.

"We're proud to be based out of Reno and we believe in our community, our universities and our people," said Crawford. "I've never been more excited about the future of ITS."

ITS Logistics was also ranked #60 on the Transport Topics Top 100 Logistics list, #39 on the Top Dedicated Contract Carriers list, #71 on the Top Dry Storage Warehousing list, and as the #19 Intermodal/Drayage Provider in North America.

Transport Topics is a leading news provider for the logistics and transportation industry and produced these rankings in cooperation with industry research and consulting firm Armstrong & Associates. For more information, visit: www.ttnews.com/logistics/freightbrokerage/2022

ITS Logistics is a premier Third-Party Logistics company, ranked #60 in North America, that provides creative supply chain solutions with an asset-lite transportation division ranked #23, a top-tier asset-based dedicated fleet ranked #39, a Top 20 intermodal and drayage division, and innovative omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services. With the highest level of service, unmatched industry experience and work ethic, and a laser focus on innovation and technology–our purpose is to improve the quality of life by delivering excellence in everything we do.

