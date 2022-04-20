SysAid and Oomnitza Partner to Provide Customers with Insights and Management Across Enterprise Technology and Services

IT teams will benefit from integrated visibility and control over their full asset portfolio to automate lifecycle management, security, and user experience

TORONTO , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S ysAid , a service automation company and leading provider of IT service management software announced today that it has partnered with Oomnitza , a market leader in delivering Enterprise Technology Management (ETM) solutions. The partnership will provide customers looking to go beyond basic IT asset management (ITAM) capabilities with a holistic ETM practice that elevates IT service management and delivery supported by automation at scale.

The pandemic put new and unexpected demands on IT service delivery and management, with employees now relying on dozens of applications across on-premises infrastructure and cloud services to do their daily jobs, often from remote locations. As a result, the importance of being able to gain a holistic view of IT assets, and software to support services and employees has grown considerably.

SysAid and Oomnitza natively integrate allowing for bi-directional data flows across their respective platforms. This unique capability empowers IT teams using SysAid with Oomnitza to gain accurate and updated asset lifecycle intelligence - placing the what, where, who, and when context at the operator's fingertips.

"Our customers already enjoy the most robust and powerful ITSM solution on the market, and we are excited to extend these new advanced technology management capabilities to them," said Sarah Lahav, CEO of SysAid. "IT organizations around the world have been able to use our ITAM tool, built directly inside a ticket, to gain a view of assets that helps resolve incidents and identify problems faster. The integration will then bring the data and insights from both Oomnitza and SysAid back into the ticket itself – a huge advantage our customers enjoy."

"Whether enhancing IT service delivery or resolving issues, customers want more extensive asset intelligence and lifecycle context for analysis, management, and workflow automation across silos," said Udo Waibel, CTO of Oomnitza. "We're excited to integrate with SysAid to enable customers to take advantage of our best of breed ITSM and Enterprise Technology Management solutions."

About SysAid

SysAid is a service automation company that provides software for IT teams to control all aspects of service management. From ticket sorting through workflows that eliminate the need for manual repetitive tasks, and empowerment of users to resolve common IT issues, SysAid service automation enables faster service, lighter workloads and smoother experience for admins and users alike. And beyond IT, wherever there is a service—from HR to Procurement—SysAid makes things run smarter. With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries.

For more information, visit www.sysaid.com .

About Oomnitza

Oomnitza offers comprehensive and automated Enterprise Technology Management solutions that unify visibility, insight, and control across users, endpoints, software, infrastructure, and cloud. Our SaaS platform, with built-in best practices and no-code workflows, allows customers to correlate asset inventory, orchestrate lifecycle processes, and ensure policy compliance. We help some of the most well-known and innovative companies optimize expenditure, mitigate cyber risk, and ensure user experience. Learn more at Oomnitza.com.

SysAid Media Contact:

David Hoffman

David@Headline.media

+972 5284 21955

Oomnitza Media Contact:

Allison Saavedra

10 Fold Communications

Oomnitza@10fold.com

+1 (415) 800 - 5361

View original content:

SOURCE SysAid; Oomnitza