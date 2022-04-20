S&P Commodity Insights and Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE) Have Reached Agreement to Provide Platts Polymer Prices and Insights to the PRE Member Network

LONDON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for commodities and energy markets, today announced an agreement with Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE), an organization representing recyclers and other value chain actors who work on advancing recycling of plastic waste by turning it into high-quality material destined for the production of new articles.

S&P Global Commodity Insights will support the PRE and its members by providing access to key Platts Polymer Prices, as well as market information. The agreement will also include live event collaboration, joint webinars and workshops to discuss projects and the latest developments and trends in the recycled plastics markets.

Shelley Kerr, Global Head of Petrochemicals Markets at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said: ''We welcome this opportunity to deepen our relationship with PRE and its membership and enhance transparency in the recycled plastics markets. The sustainability push in petrochemicals and the increasing shift to a circular economy poses both challenges and opportunities and transparency in recycled plastics pricing and knowledge sharing is critical to investment, industry development and market efficiency."

Ton Emans, Plastics Recyclers Europe, President, said: ''Plastic recycling today is not merely a societal demand but the only way that the plastic industry in Europe can become fully sustainable. There are new business models that open a wide array of opportunities and this partnership is a strong signal to the industry that collaboration is key in making a real change. Together with our partners we will work on promoting best practices and bridging data gaps for a more comprehensive outlook on the recycled plastic market to build trust, drive investments and guide future legislation.''

Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE) is an organization representing the voice of the European plastics recyclers who reprocess plastic waste into high-quality material destined for the production of new articles. Recyclers are important facilitators of the circularity of plastics and the transition towards the circular economy. Plastics recycling in Europe is a rapidly growing sector representing over €3 billion in turnover, 8.5 million tonnes of installed recycling capacity, 600 companies and over 20.000 employees: www.plasticsrecyclers.eu.

At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodities markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators to co-create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating Energy Transition, S&P Global Commodity Insights' coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodity-insights

