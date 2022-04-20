Over 4,000 Healthcare Facilities adopt Datavant Switchboard digitizing secure patient data exchange

The Switchboard platform will digitize patient medical record exchange for healthcare organizations while enforcing health systems' data controls through a seamless, secure connectivity platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, today announced the expansion of Datavant Switchboard to power digital release of information (ROI) for health systems and clinics. The platform is an end-to-end secure, seamless technology that facilitates the exchange of health information while enabling health systems to implement their unique processes for data sharing.

Digital Release of Information, powered by Datavant Switchboard, enables faster, more accurate data retrieval and release, and higher patient and requestor satisfaction, while increasing the level of control and transparency that providers have over the patient data. Ciox Health, a Datavant Company, currently supports 75% of the United States' top hospitals with release of information services, and will be delivering Datavant Switchboard to interested health systems. Over 40 health systems including about 4,000 hospitals and clinics have adopted digital ROI to safely release information to authorized requestors. In the last 12 months, Ciox retrieved about 5 million patient requests digitally on the platform.

Datavant Switchboard enables fully digital submission of authorized requests, digital retrieval and delivery of the corresponding patient records. Several features are being announced today.

Enhanced patient experience - an ability for health systems to deliver a patient experience for health data request that includes digital consent, authentication, and delivery of data

Configurable data controls for providers - a configuration engine that enforces the ROI rules set by each provider for each type of request

A blog detailing the announcement and product vision is available here.

"Powering Ciox Release of Information with Datavant Switchboard, is a game-changer," said Pete McCabe, CEO of Datavant. "The platform dramatically improves speed and experience of patient data retrieval and enforces providers' security and compliance protocols. For decades, Ciox has served as a trusted Release of Information partner for health systems, hospitals and clinics across the country, and in partnership with our provider customers is bringing that compliance and service orientation to every deployment of Datavant Switchboard for digital release of information. "

As more providers adopt Datavant Switchboard, the platform will expand to support additional use-cases such as quality reporting, continuity of care, research collaborations, clinical trials and participation in registries and research networks, to benefit patients, providers and the quality and efficiency of our healthcare system. Individual use cases will only be enabled with provider's consent, allowing providers to choose which Switchboard features to use.

"We are at the precipice of interoperability," said Travis May, Founder and President of Datavant. "As we transform the burdensome operational task of retrieving and delivering patient health data by enabling a secure digital platform, we will unlock the ability for data to advance care transformation, improve risk management, and generate evidence at a pace never seen before."

