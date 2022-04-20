JEFF WYLER COMPLETES FIRST CAR SALE USING CRYPTOCURRENCY

Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell Sells MB S580 to Buyer in Saudi Arabia

CINCINNATI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family completed its first car sale transaction using cryptocurrency at its Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell dealership, selling a Certified Pre-Owned 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 to a buyer in Saudi Arabia.

David Wyler, President of the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family (PRNewswire)

"We take pride in leading the industry wherever it makes us more consumer facing" stated David Wyler, President of the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family, "and accepting cryptocurrency provides payment flexibility and faster sales transactions for our customers".

The client, from Saudi Arabia, used Ethereum cryptocurrency to purchase his 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580. The process was significantly faster than any wire transfer (especially an International one). He was very pleased with the simplicity, convenience, and speed for the buying transaction.

The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family accepts up to 12 different cryptocurrencies, including BitCoin, at its 23 dealerships located in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Customers can pay for part of their transaction or for the entire transaction using their choice of cryptocurrency or mix of cryptocurrencies.

The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family operates 23 dealerships in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. In business since 1973, they rank in the top 50 of over 17,000 franchised dealerships for annual sales.

Kevin Frye

Jeff Wyler Auto Family

(513) 752-7450 x10131

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jeff Wyler Automotive Family