Creative Medical Technology Announces Progress in Developing a Reproducible Clinical Grade of the Company's ImmCelz® Product

-- Initial experiments demonstrate expeditious potential for high-volume production of ImmCelz® with consistent potency --

PHOENIX, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Creative Medical Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics, today announced progress in developing a reproducible clinical grade product of ImmCelz®. Multiple clinical experiments were performed in which the ImmCelz® product was produced in less than 72 hours, utilizing the Company's cell-free supercharging solution. The amount of ImmCelz® produced was significantly greater than the control in numerous replicates of the experiments. There was also the ability to verify repeated potency of the final ImmCelz® product.

Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "We are excited to receive this great news, which further validates our immunotherapy platform and sets the stage for advancing clinical studies. We look forward to continuing to work closely with team members at the University of Miami who bring decades of combined experience to our projects. We believe that our Immcelz® program has enormous potential to improve outcomes for patients across multiple indications, including stroke, Type I diabetes, heart disease, liver disease, and kidney disease."

About ImmCelz®

ImmCelz®, which is protected by trade secrets and published U.S. patents, utilizes adult stem cells derived from qualified donors to endow specific properties to the patient's immune cells. After the patient's harvested cells are incubated with the Company's cell-free reprogramming "cocktail", the cells are re-injected back into the patient. These "supercharged" cells subsequently "educate" other cells of the immune system to stop attacking the body, while preserving the ability to attack foreign pathogens.

The Company plans to advance multiple indications for ImmCelz® starting with stroke, which is currently under FDA review. Upon successful approval to proceed with clinical trials for stroke, the Company anticipates accelerating additional therapies under the ImmCelz® umbrella, including for Type I diabetes, heart disease, liver disease, and kidney disease.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics. For further information about the Company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

