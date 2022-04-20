Chardan Acts as M&A and Lead Financial Advisor in Neos sale to Sky

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chardan, a global investment bank, has announced its role as lead financial advisor in the sale of Neos, a provider of smart home technology, from Aviva plc (AV.LN) to Sky. Sky is Europe's leading media and entertainment company and part of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), a global media and technology company. The transaction will provide Sky the opportunity to accelerate its connected home strategy.

"We are delighted to support the outstanding team at Neos in the sale of their company. Neos' smart home technology fits well into Sky's capabilities of delivering best-in-class content to its customers through connected solutions," said Alex Weil, Chardan's Co-head of FinTech Investment Banking.

This transaction further demonstrates Chardan's commitment to disruptive fintech M&A, through its ability to provide differentiated advisory services via competitive positioning, sectoral insights, valuation, and strategic relationships.

Richard Korhammer, Chardan's Co-head of FinTech Investment Banking added, "Chardan's FinTech practice has grown significantly over the past 12 months. We've advised or led several exciting technology-oriented transactions like Neos, and more recently, we have been active in the trading platform and crypto spaces. We look forward to continued support for our corporate and SPAC clients."

Recent fintech-focused transactions include: ThinkMarkets', a multi-asset, multi-geography on-line trading platform, $10 million growth capital fund raise where Chardan acted as lead financial advisor and the business combination between Quantum FinTech and TradeStation, an online multi-asset trading platform and self-clearing online broker, where Chardan acted as co-advisor on the M&A and joint placement agent on the PIPE transaction. The transaction value of the business combination is approximately $1.34 billion. Chardan also acted as co-sponsor and sole lead underwriter of the Quantum FinTech SPAC. Additionally, Chardan recently acted as M&A advisor on ABRI SPAC I's announced business combination with digital asset trading network company, Apifiny, as well as on Arisz Acquisition Corp.'s announced business combination with BitFuFu, a digital assets cloud mining service provider.

About Chardan

Chardan is an independent global investment bank specializing in healthcare, disruptive technologies, and SPACs. Our range of services include capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, strategic advisory, equity research, corporate access, and institutional trading. Headquartered in New York City, Chardan is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the following: FINRA, SIPC, NASDAQ and the NYSE Arca, Inc.

Learn more about Chardan at www.chardan.com

