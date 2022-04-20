CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS OF $19.4 MILLION

Net income of $19.4 million , or $0.70 per diluted share for the quarter.

ROA of 1.06% and ROE of 14.44% for the quarter.

Core loans increased by $120.3 million , or 2.4% (9.6% annualized), in the first quarter, while PPP loans decreased by $47.1 million , for a net increase in total loans of $73.2 million , or 1.4% (5.6% annualized) from last quarter.

Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets improved to 0.07% in the first quarter, from 0.08% last quarter.

Cost of average total deposits remained at 0.06% in the first quarter.

Completed equity investment and on track to serve as bank sponsor for Swell Financial, as part of the recently announced Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") strategy.

Board of Directors approved quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share.

HONOLULU, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (the "Bank" or "CPB"), today reported net income for the first quarter of 2022 of $19.4 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.70, compared to net income in the first quarter of 2021 of $18.0 million, or EPS of $0.64, and net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 of $22.3 million, or EPS of $0.80.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Central Pacific Financial Corp.) (PRNewswire)

In addition to the financial results, during the first quarter of 2022, the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") Hawaii District Office announced that CPB was named the SBA Lender of the Year (Category 2), with CPB originating more SBA 7a loans to small businesses in Hawaii in 2021 than all other major Hawaii banks combined.

The first quarter also included an announcement that Swell Financial, Inc. ("Swell") will work with CPB and Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) ("Elevate", a leading tech-enabled provider of online credit solutions). Swell is a newly-launched fintech company incubated within CPB. It is on track to launch an integrated checking and line-of-credit account in the summer of 2022, with CPB serving as the bank sponsor. This key initiative will enable CPB to expand its presence beyond Hawaii into the U.S. mainland market. During the quarter, Swell also successfully closed a $10 million Series A capital raise that was led by third party investors, with participation from CPF and Elevate.

Finally, during the first quarter, the Bank continued its strong momentum with the new Shaka all-digital checking account base having reached nearly 4,000 accounts opened to-date. The Bank continues to focus on providing best-in-class digital convenience to our core Hawaii market through the product and related services.

"Central Pacific is pleased with our continued strong earnings in the first quarter of 2022. We anticipate that our ongoing digital transformation, along with a previously announced Banking-as-a-Service strategy, will contribute to our earnings growth in the future. With Hawaii's stronger than anticipated economic recovery, we continue to have an optimistic outlook, and are committed to supporting the financial needs of our customers and the broader community," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Hawaii recently removed nearly all of the COVID-related restrictions which further facilitated our tourism industry's rapid recovery. Recent air arrivals have already surpassed pre-pandemic levels, even without the return of our international market. This has had a positive impact on our unemployment rate and our real estate market which has seen significant gains in sales and prices," said Executive Vice Chair Catherine Ngo.

"Our favorable revenue growth trends continued into the first quarter with solid core loan growth. With our strong asset quality, liquidity and capital positions, we are well positioned to continue to grow our market share," according to Arnold Martines, President and Chief Operating Officer.

On April 19, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2022.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 234,981 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $6.7 million, or an average cost per share of $28.65. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company returned $13.9 million in capital to its shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $50.9 million, compared to $49.8 million in the year-ago quarter and $53.1 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 2.97%, compared to 3.19% in the year-ago quarter and 3.08% in the previous quarter. The sequential quarter decrease in net interest income and net interest margin is primarily due to lower net interest income and loan fees on PPP loans, combined with lower yields on core loans, partially offset by higher average loan and investment security balances. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 included $1.9 million in net interest income and loan fees on PPP loans, compared to $4.7 million in the previous quarter. Net deferred fees on PPP loans remaining at March 31, 2022 was $1.7 million, compared to $3.5 million at December 31, 2021. Additional information on average balances, interest income and expenses and yields and rates is presented in Table 4.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a credit to the provision for credit losses of $3.2 million, compared to a credit to the provision of $0.8 million in the year-ago quarter and a credit to the provision of $7.7 million in the previous quarter. The credit to the provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2022 was driven by continued improvements in the economic forecast and our loan portfolio.

Other operating income for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $9.6 million, compared to $10.7 million in the year-ago quarter and $11.6 million in the previous quarter. The decrease from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income of $1.8 million and lower income from bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") of $0.3 million, partially offset by higher other service charges and fees of $0.7 million and higher service charges on deposit accounts of $0.4 million. The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income of $0.7 million, lower other service charges and fees of $0.5 million, and lower BOLI income of $0.4 million. The lower mortgage banking income during the current quarter was primarily attributable to lower loan origination activity due to rising interest rates. The lower BOLI income was primarily attributable to volatility in the equity markets. Additional information on other operating income is presented in Table 3.

Other operating expense for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $38.2 million, compared to $37.8 million in the year-ago quarter and $42.4 million in the previous quarter. The increase in other operating expense from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $1.1 million and higher legal and professional services of $0.2 million, partially offset by lower computer software expense of $0.7 million, and lower advertising expense of $0.5 million. The decrease in other operating expense from the previous quarter is primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits of $2.1 million, lower net occupancy expense of $0.4 million, lower deferred compensation plan expense of $0.4 million (included in other), lower legal and professional services of $0.3 million, and lower entertainment and promotions expense of $0.3 million (included in other). In addition, other operating expense in the previous quarter included branch consolidation costs of $0.4 million (included in other). Lower salaries and employee benefits during the current quarter was primarily due to lower incentive compensation accruals and commissions, combined with $1.1 million in severance expense included in the previous quarter. Additional information on other operating expense is presented in Table 3.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2022 was 63.16%, compared to 62.54% in the year-ago quarter and 65.61% in the previous quarter.

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 23.7%, compared to 23.2% in the year-ago quarter and 25.4% in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at March 31, 2022 of $7.30 billion increased from $6.98 billion at March 31, 2021, and decreased from $7.42 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at March 31, 2022 of $5.17 billion increased from $5.14 billion at March 31, 2021, and increased from $5.10 billion at December 31, 2021. The sequential quarter increase in total loans included a net increase in core loans (or non-PPP loans) of $120.3 million led by growth in consumer loans of $45.1 million, home equity loans of $39.1 million, commercial mortgage loans of $23.3 million, and other commercial loans of $14.3 million, partially offset by a decline in PPP loans of $47.1 million due to SBA forgiveness and paydowns. The growth in consumer loans was primarily due to mainland unsecured and automobile portfolio purchases during the quarter. Loans by geographic distribution are summarized in Table 5.

Total deposits at March 31, 2022 of $6.60 billion increased from $6.21 billion at March 31, 2021, and decreased from $6.64 billion at December 31, 2021. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits and time deposits up to $250,000, totaled $6.12 billion at March 31, 2022, and decreased by $36.8 million from December 31, 2021. Non-core deposits decreased by $3.3 million from December 31, 2021. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 78.4% at March 31, 2022, compared to 76.8% at December 31, 2021. Core deposit and total deposit balances are summarized in Table 6.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2022 totaled $5.3 million, or 0.07% of total assets, compared to $7.2 million, or 0.10% of total assets at March 31, 2021, and $5.9 million, or 0.08% of total assets at December 31, 2021. Additional information on nonperforming assets, past due and restructured loans is presented in Table 7.

Net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2022 totaled $0.4 million, compared to net charge-offs of $0.7 million in the year-ago quarter, and net recoveries of $0.9 million in the previous quarter.

The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at March 31, 2022 was 1.25%, compared to 1.59% at March 31, 2021 and 1.33% at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of core loans at March 31, 2022 was 1.26%, compared to 1.36% at December 31, 2021. Additional information on net charge-offs and recoveries and the allowance for credit losses is presented in Tables 8 and 9.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $486.3 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $542.9 million and $558.2 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The decline in shareholders' equity was primarily due to unrealized losses on our available-for-sale investment securities portfolio which flow through accumulated other comprehensive income, and were driven by the rising interest rate environment.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At March 31, 2022, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 8.5%, 11.9%, 14.2%, and 10.9%, respectively, compared to 8.5%, 12.2%, 14.5%, and 11.2%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain references to financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude certain expenses and other specified items. These financial measures differ from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") in that they exclude unusual or non-recurring charges, losses, credits or gains. This press release identifies the specific items excluded from the comparable GAAP financial measure in the calculation of each non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information that is important to a proper understanding of the Company's core business results by investors. These presentations should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) to discuss the quarterly results. Individuals are encouraged to listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank. Alternatively, investors may participate in the live call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (access code: 544126). A playback of the call will be available through May 18, 2022 by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (access code: 856811) and on the Company's website. Information which may be discussed in the conference call is provided in an earnings supplement presentation on the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.30 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 30 branches and 65 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

**********

Forward-Looking Statements ("FLS")

This document may contain FLS concerning: projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital position, credit losses, net interest margin or other financial items; statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Central Pacific Financial Corp. or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to business plans, use of capital resources, products or services and regulatory developments and regulatory actions; statements of future economic performance including anticipated performance results from our business initiatives; or any statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," "hopes," "targeting," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "estimates," "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify FLS but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

While we believe that our FLS and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those statements or projections for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic virus (and ongoing pandemic variants) on local, national and international economies, including, but not limited to, the adverse impact on tourism and construction in the State of Hawaii, our borrowers, customers, third-party contractors, vendors and employees as well as the effects of government programs and initiatives in response to COVID-19; the impact of our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and fulfillment of government guarantees on our PPP loans; the increase in inventory or adverse conditions in the real estate market and deterioration in the construction industry; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; our ability to achieve the objectives of our RISE2020 initiative; our ability to successfully implement and achieve the objectives of our Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") initiatives, including adoption of the initiatives by customers and risks faced by any of our bank collaborations including reputational and regulatory risk; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including natural disasters such as wildfires, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, tsunamis, storms, earthquakes and pandemic viruses and diseases, including COVID-19) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military, and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in domestic economic conditions, including any destabilization in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact of declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), changes in capital standards, other regulatory reform and federal and state legislation, including but not limited to regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB"), government-sponsored enterprise reform, and any related rules and regulations which affect our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of, and our ability to comply with, any regulations or regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; ability to successfully implement our initiatives to lower our efficiency ratio; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "FRB" or the "Federal Reserve"); inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations, including the anticipated replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") Index and the impact on our loans and debt which are tied to that index and uncertainties regarding potential alternative reference rates, including the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"); negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common stock; political instability; acts of war or terrorism; pandemic virus and disease, including COVID-19; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; cybersecurity and data privacy breaches and the consequence therefrom; the ability to address deficiencies in our internal controls over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; technological changes and developments; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB"), the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters and the cost and resources required to implement such changes; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our personnel, organization, compensation and benefit plans; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

For further information with respect to factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from the expectations or projections stated in the FLS, please see the Company's publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. We urge investors to consider all of these factors carefully in evaluating the FLS contained in this Form 8-K. FLS speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any FLS to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1



Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, except for per share amounts)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT



















Net interest income

$ 50,935

$ 53,096

$ 56,086

$ 52,061

$ 49,804 (Credit) provision for credit losses

(3,195)

(7,692)

(2,635)

(3,443)

(821) Total other operating income

9,551

11,566

10,253

10,530

10,711 Total other operating expense

38,205

42,422

41,345

41,433

37,846 Income tax expense

6,038

7,605

6,814

5,887

5,452 Net income

19,438

22,327

20,815

18,714

18,038 Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.70

$ 0.80

$ 0.74

$ 0.66

$ 0.64 Diluted earnings per common share

0.70

0.80

0.74

0.66

0.64 Dividends declared per common share

0.26

0.25

0.24

0.24

0.23





















PERFORMANCE RATIOS



















Return on average assets (ROA) [1]

1.06 %

1.22 %

1.15 %

1.06 %

1.07 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [1]

14.44

16.05

14.82

13.56

13.07 Average shareholders' equity to average assets

7.34

7.61

7.79

7.84

8.19 Efficiency ratio [2]

63.16

65.61

62.32

66.20

62.54 Net interest margin (NIM) [1]

2.97

3.08

3.31

3.16

3.19 Dividend payout ratio [3]

37.14

31.25

32.43

36.36

35.94





















SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES



















Average loans, including loans held for sale

$ 5,114,260

$ 5,073,069

$ 5,022,909

$ 5,110,820

$ 5,079,874 Average interest-earning assets

6,932,649

6,890,829

6,761,643

6,606,779

6,305,786 Average assets

7,341,850

7,315,325

7,210,210

7,039,928

6,738,825 Average deposits

6,581,593

6,536,826

6,424,768

6,269,516

5,958,742 Average interest-bearing liabilities

4,429,114

4,407,612

4,221,073

4,253,382

4,161,453 Average shareholders' equity

538,601

556,462

561,606

552,102

551,976





















[1] ROA and ROE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual) [2] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income) [3] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share















































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED) (dollars in thousands)

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,



2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital ratio

8.5 %

8.5 %

8.5 %

8.6 %

8.9 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.9

12.2

12.2

12.7

13.1 Total risk-based capital ratio

14.2

14.5

14.6

14.9

15.4 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

10.9

11.2

11.2

11.6

12.0 Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital ratio

9.0

8.9

9.0

9.1

9.4 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.6

12.8

13.0

13.5

13.9 Total risk-based capital ratio

13.8

14.0

14.3

14.6

15.0 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.6

12.8

13.0

13.5

13.9

























Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 BALANCE SHEET



















Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 5,174,837

$ 5,101,649

$ 5,045,797

$ 5,077,318

$ 5,137,849 Total assets

7,298,819

7,419,089

7,298,231

7,178,481

6,979,265 Total deposits

6,599,031

6,639,158

6,515,863

6,397,159

6,208,950 Long-term debt

105,677

105,616

105,556

105,495

105,436 Total shareholders' equity

486,328

558,219

555,419

552,793

542,865 Total shareholders' equity to total assets

6.66 %

7.52 %

7.61 %

7.70 %

7.78 %





















ASSET QUALITY



















Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 64,754

$ 68,097

$ 74,587

$ 77,781

$ 81,553 Nonaccrual loans

5,336

5,881

7,237

6,745

7,194 Non-performing assets (NPA)

5,336

5,881

7,237

6,745

7,194 ACL to total loans

1.25 %

1.33 %

1.48 %

1.53 %

1.59 % ACL to core loans (refer to Table 9)

1.26 %

1.36 %

1.55 %

1.68 %

1.80 % ACL to nonaccrual loans

1,213.53 %

1,157.92 %

1,030.63 %

1,153.17 %

1,133.63 % NPA to total assets

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.10 %

0.09 %

0.10 %





















PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING



















Book value per common share

$ 17.63

$ 20.14

$ 19.84

$ 19.59

$ 19.19 Closing market price per common share

27.90

28.17

25.68

26.06

26.68



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) TABLE 2



Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

ASSETS





















Cash and due from financial institutions

$ 83,947

$ 81,506

$ 108,669

$ 116,009

$ 93,358

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

118,183

247,401

240,173

224,469

166,533

Investment securities:





















Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

1,199,482

1,631,699

1,535,450

1,407,340

1,216,341

Held-to-maturity debt securities, at amortized cost; fair value of:

$329,503 at March 31, 2022, none at December 31, 2021,

September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021

329,507

—

—

—

—

Equity securities, at fair value

—

—

1,593

1,578

1,435

Total investment securities

1,528,989

1,631,699

1,537,043

1,408,918

1,217,776

Loans held for sale

4,677

3,531

5,290

5,361

5,234

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

5,174,837

5,101,649

5,045,797

5,077,318

5,137,849

Less: allowance for credit losses

64,754

68,097

74,587

77,781

81,553

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

5,110,083

5,033,552

4,971,210

4,999,537

5,056,296

Premises and equipment, net

79,455

80,354

80,190

76,740

72,599

Accrued interest receivable

16,423

16,709

17,110

19,014

19,440

Investment in unconsolidated entities

31,092

29,679

30,397

31,052

31,487

Mortgage servicing rights

9,480

9,738

9,976

10,500

11,094

Bank-owned life insurance

167,407

169,148

167,961

167,289

167,110

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock

8,943

7,964

7,952

8,149

8,155

Right of use lease asset

38,435

39,441

40,757

41,890

44,727

Other assets

101,705

68,367

81,503

69,553

85,456

Total assets

$ 7,298,819

$ 7,419,089

$ 7,298,231

$ 7,178,481

$ 6,979,265

LIABILITIES





















Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 2,269,562

$ 2,291,246

$ 2,195,404

$ 2,203,806

$ 2,070,428

Interest-bearing demand

1,433,284

1,415,277

1,372,626

1,341,280

1,237,574

Savings and money market

2,197,647

2,225,903

2,296,968

2,048,945

2,004,368

Time

698,538

706,732

650,865

803,128

896,580

Total deposits

6,599,031

6,639,158

6,515,863

6,397,159

6,208,950

Long-term debt

105,677

105,616

105,556

105,495

105,436

Lease liability

39,610

40,731

41,933

43,112

46,033

Other liabilities

68,123

75,317

79,412

79,874

75,933

Total liabilities

6,812,441

6,860,822

6,742,764

6,625,640

6,436,352

EQUITY





















Shareholders' equity:





















Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding: none at March 31, 2022, December 31,

2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021

—

—

—

—

—

Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding: 27,584,929 at March 31, 2022,

27,714,071 at December 31, 2021, 27,999,588 at September 30,

2021, 28,218,860 at June 30, 2021, and 28,282,530 at March 31,

2021

421,153

426,091

436,957

440,854

443,505

Additional paid-in capital

98,270

98,073

97,279

96,182

95,721

Retained earnings

54,252

42,015

22,916

10,831

628

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(87,347)

(7,960)

(1,733)

4,926

3,011

Total shareholders' equity

486,328

558,219

555,419

552,793

542,865

Non-controlling interest

50

48

48

48

48

Total equity

486,378

558,267

555,467

552,841

542,913

Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,298,819

$ 7,419,089

$ 7,298,231

$ 7,178,481

$ 6,979,265













































































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) TABLE 3



Three Months Ended



Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 Interest income:



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 44,949

$ 47,576

$ 51,104

$ 49,024

$ 46,074 Interest and dividends on investment securities:



















Taxable investment securities

7,134

6,667

6,210

4,447

5,106 Tax-exempt investment securities

651

642

470

346

514 Dividend income on investment securities

21

21

18

18

18 Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

72

86

105

61

10 Dividend income on FHLB stock

59

61

62

63

59 Total interest income

52,886

55,053

57,969

53,959

51,781 Interest expense:



















Interest on deposits:



















Demand

112

104

101

93

86 Savings and money market

329

352

332

282

274 Time

469

478

428

498

588 Interest on short-term borrowings

—

—

—

—

2 Interest on long-term debt

1,041

1,023

1,022

1,025

1,027 Total interest expense

1,951

1,957

1,883

1,898

1,977 Net interest income

50,935

53,096

56,086

52,061

49,804 (Credit) provision for credit losses

(3,195)

(7,692)

(2,635)

(3,443)

(821) Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses

54,130

60,788

58,721

55,504

50,625 Other operating income:



















Mortgage banking income

1,172

1,902

1,327

1,533

2,970 Service charges on deposit accounts

1,861

1,800

1,637

1,443

1,478 Other service charges and fees

4,488

5,016

4,942

4,619

3,790 Income from fiduciary activities

1,154

1,283

1,292

1,269

1,231 Net gain on sales of investment securities

—

—

100

50

— Income from bank-owned life insurance

539

946

540

1,210

797 Other

337

619

415

406

445 Total other operating income

9,551

11,566

10,253

10,530

10,711 Other operating expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

20,942

23,030

23,566

23,790

19,827 Net occupancy

3,774

4,129

4,185

4,055

3,764 Equipment

1,082

1,207

1,089

1,048

1,000 Communication

806

922

824

756

769 Legal and professional services

2,626

2,928

2,575

2,572

2,377 Computer software

3,082

3,125

2,998

3,398

3,783 Advertising

1,150

1,179

1,329

1,329

1,658 Other

4,743

5,902

4,779

4,485

4,668 Total other operating expense

38,205

42,422

41,345

41,433

37,846 Income before income taxes

25,476

29,932

27,629

24,601

23,490 Income tax expense

6,038

7,605

6,814

5,887

5,452 Net income

$ 19,438

$ 22,327

$ 20,815

$ 18,714

$ 18,038 Per common share data:



















Basic earnings per share

$ 0.70

$ 0.80

$ 0.74

$ 0.66

$ 0.64 Diluted earnings per share

0.70

0.80

0.74

0.66

0.64 Cash dividends declared

0.26

0.25

0.24

0.24

0.23 Basic weighted average shares outstanding

27,591,390

27,769,651

27,967,089

28,173,710

28,108,648 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

27,874,924

28,045,826

28,175,953

28,456,624

28,313,014















































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)

(Unaudited) TABLE 4



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021



Average

Average





Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:



































Interest-bearing deposits in

other financial institutions

$ 157,861

0.18 %

$ 72

$ 225,560

0.15 %

$ 86

$ 43,442

0.10 %

$ 10 Investment securities, excluding

valuation allowance:



































Taxable

1,535,039

1.86

7,155

1,469,711

1.82

6,688

1,081,271

1.90

5,124 Tax-exempt [1]

117,493

2.80

824

114,529

2.84

813

93,665

2.78

651 Total investment securities

1,652,532

1.93

7,979

1,584,240

1.89

7,501

1,174,936

1.97

5,775 Loans, including loans held for sale

5,114,260

3.54

44,949

5,073,069

3.73

47,576

5,079,874

3.66

46,074 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

7,996

2.98

59

7,960

3.05

61

7,534

3.13

59 Total interest-earning assets

6,932,649

3.08

53,059

6,890,829

3.19

55,224

6,305,786

3.32

51,918 Noninterest-earning assets

409,201









424,496









433,039







Total assets

$ 7,341,850









$ 7,315,325









$ 6,738,825













































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,425,303

0.03 %

$ 112

$ 1,383,696

0.03 %

$ 104

$ 1,186,963

0.03 %

$ 86 Savings and money market deposits

2,212,426

0.06

329

2,224,592

0.06

352

1,972,800

0.06

274 Time deposits up to $250,000

223,661

0.28

156

225,451

0.31

176

236,828

0.41

241 Time deposits over $250,000

462,087

0.28

313

468,292

0.26

302

657,004

0.21

347 Total interest-bearing deposits

4,323,477

0.09

910

4,302,031

0.09

934

4,053,595

0.09

948 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

and other short-term borrowings

—

—

—

—

—

—

2,456

0.30

2 Long-term debt

105,637

4.00

1,041

105,581

3.85

1,023

105,402

3.95

1,027 Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,429,114

0.18

1,951

4,407,612

0.18

1,957

4,161,453

0.19

1,977 Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,258,116









2,234,795









1,905,147







Other liabilities

115,971









116,408









120,247







Total liabilities

6,803,201









6,758,815









6,186,847







Shareholders' equity

538,601









556,462









551,976







Non-controlling interest

48









48









2







Total equity

538,649









556,510









551,978







Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,341,850









$ 7,315,325









$ 6,738,825













































Net interest income









$ 51,108









$ 53,267









$ 49,941





































Interest rate spread





2.90 %









3.01 %









3.13 %









































Net interest margin





2.97 %









3.08 %









3.19 %









































[1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%















































































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Loans by Geographic Distribution



(Unaudited) TABLE 5



Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 HAWAII:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 43,380

$ 87,459

$ 198,315

$ 395,352

$ 548,880 Other

407,559

422,388

404,751

389,341

399,154 Real estate:



















Construction

122,329

122,867

128,908

133,457

137,976 Residential mortgage

1,874,048

1,875,980

1,748,729

1,711,801

1,687,513 Home equity

676,326

637,249

618,951

583,430

559,514 Commercial mortgage

927,241

922,146

915,746

926,006

911,216 Consumer

337,188

333,843

331,987

328,332

319,032 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

4,388,071

4,401,932

4,347,387

4,467,719

4,563,285 Allowance for credit losses

(51,521)

(55,808)

(62,126)

(67,773)

(70,961) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 4,336,550

$ 4,346,124

$ 4,285,261

$ 4,399,946

$ 4,492,324





















U.S. MAINLAND: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 851

$ 3,868

$ 20,356

$ 39,258

$ 48,939 Other

136,857

107,733

114,122

96,884

115,035 Real estate:



















Construction

988

—

—

—

— Commercial mortgage

316,258

298,058

292,671

260,424

253,122 Consumer

331,812

290,058

271,261

213,033

157,468 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

786,766

699,717

698,410

609,599

574,564 Allowance for credit losses

(13,233)

(12,289)

(12,461)

(10,008)

(10,592) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 773,533

$ 687,428

$ 685,949

$ 599,591

$ 563,972





















TOTAL:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 44,231

$ 91,327

$ 218,671

$ 434,610

$ 597,819 Other

544,416

530,121

518,873

486,225

514,189 Real estate:



















Construction

123,317

122,867

128,908

133,457

137,976 Residential mortgage

1,874,048

1,875,980

1,748,729

1,711,801

1,687,513 Home equity

676,326

637,249

618,951

583,430

559,514 Commercial mortgage

1,243,499

1,220,204

1,208,417

1,186,430

1,164,338 Consumer

669,000

623,901

603,248

541,365

476,500 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

5,174,837

5,101,649

5,045,797

5,077,318

5,137,849 Allowance for credit losses

(64,754)

(68,097)

(74,587)

(77,781)

(81,553) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 5,110,083

$ 5,033,552

$ 4,971,210

$ 4,999,537

$ 5,056,296





















[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States



























CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Deposits

(Unaudited) TABLE 6



Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 2,269,562

$ 2,291,246

$ 2,195,404

$ 2,203,806

$ 2,070,428 Interest-bearing demand

1,433,284

1,415,277

1,372,626

1,341,280

1,237,574 Savings and money market

2,197,647

2,225,903

2,296,968

2,048,945

2,004,368 Time deposits less than $100,000

132,712

136,584

139,358

141,498

145,497 Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000

87,838

88,873

87,491

89,710

88,814 Core deposits

6,121,043

6,157,883

6,091,847

5,825,239

5,546,681





















Government time deposits

188,000

214,950

238,950

403,755

500,194 Other time deposits greater than $250,000

289,988

266,325

185,066

168,165

162,075 Total time deposits greater than $250,000

477,988

481,275

424,016

571,920

662,269 Total deposits

$ 6,599,031

$ 6,639,158

$ 6,515,863

$ 6,397,159

$ 6,208,950















































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans

(Unaudited) TABLE 7



Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 Nonaccrual loans: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

$ 293

$ 183

$ 689

$ 699

$ 1,412 Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

3,804

4,623

5,351

5,280

4,553 Home equity

820

786

880

434

439 Consumer

419

289

317

332

790 Total nonaccrual loans

5,336

5,881

7,237

6,745

7,194 Other real estate owned ("OREO"):



















Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

—

—

—

—

— Total OREO

—

—

—

—

— Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")

5,336

5,881

7,237

6,745

7,194 Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

592

945

—

29

— Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

111

—

444

1,438

4,522 Home equity

—

44

—

—

— Consumer

621

374

166

100

262 Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest

1,324

1,363

610

1,567

4,784 Restructured loans still accruing interest: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

—

—

12

26

63 Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

2,751

3,768

4,458

4,258

5,473 Commercial mortgage

1,004

1,043

1,577

1,636

1,698 Consumer

83

92

99

132

198 Total restructured loans still accruing interest

3,838

4,903

6,146

6,052

7,432 Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and

restructured loans still accruing interest

$ 10,498

$ 12,147

$ 13,993

$ 14,364

$ 19,410





















Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans

0.10 %

0.12 %

0.14 %

0.13 %

0.14 % Total NPAs as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.10 %

0.12 %

0.14 %

0.13 %

0.14 % Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing

interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.23 % Total NPAs, loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured

loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.20 %

0.24 %

0.28 %

0.28 %

0.38 %





















Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:



















Balance at beginning of quarter

$ 5,881

$ 7,237

$ 6,745

$ 7,194

$ 6,192 Additions

1,659

1,375

1,951

1,879

2,257 Reductions:



















Payments

(1,598)

(933)

(767)

(1,120)

(292) Return to accrual status

(38)

(1,034)

(141)

(84)

(99) Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments

(568)

(764)

(551)

(1,124)

(864) Total reductions

(2,204)

(2,731)

(1,459)

(2,328)

(1,255) Balance at end of quarter

$ 5,336

$ 5,881

$ 7,237

$ 6,745

$ 7,194





















[1] Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the revised Interagency Statement were applied to loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic as eligible and applicable. This relief ended on January 1, 2022. These loan modifications were not included in the delinquent or restructured loan balances presented above

























CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Unaudited) TABLE 8



Three Months Ended



Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"):



















ACL at beginning of period

$ 68,097

$ 74,587

$ 77,781

$ 81,553

$ 83,269





















(Credit) provision for credit losses on loans [1] [2]

(2,931)

(7,417)

(2,969)

(2,963)

(974)





















Charge-offs:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

254

379

334

401

609 Consumer

1,216

952

829

1,523

1,098 Total charge-offs

1,470

1,331

1,163

1,924

1,707





















Recoveries:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

350

358

281

276

89 Real estate:



















Construction

—

1,159

—

—

— Residential mortgage

112

13

53

186

106 Home equity

—

—

—

—

9 Commercial mortgage

—

—

—

65

8 Consumer

596

728

604

588

753 Total recoveries

1,058

2,258

938

1,115

965 Net (recoveries) charge-offs

412

(927)

225

809

742 ACL at end of period

$ 64,754

$ 68,097

$ 74,587

$ 77,781

$ 81,553





















Average loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 5,114,260

$ 5,073,069

$ 5,022,909

$ 5,110,820

$ 5,079,874 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans

0.03 %

(0.07) %

0.02 %

0.06 %

0.06 %





















[1] In 2020, the Company recorded a reserve on accrued interest receivable ("AIR") of $0.2 million for loans on payment forbearance or deferral, which were granted to borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This reserve was recorded as a contra-asset against AIR with the offset to the provision for credit losses. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company reversed the entire reserve on AIR. The provision for credit losses presented in this table excludes the provision for credit losses on AIR [2] As of January 1, 2021, the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures (previously included in other operating expense) is included in the provision for credit losses line on the consolidated statements of income. The allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures continues to be included in other liabilities. For roll-forward purposes, in this table we exclude the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

























CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) TABLE 9



The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our core loans and the ratios of our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to total loans and ACL to core loans (or total loans, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans), for each of the periods indicated:







Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 ACL

$ 64,754

$ 68,097

$ 74,587

$ 77,781

$ 81,553





















Total loans

$ 5,174,837

$ 5,101,649

$ 5,045,797

$ 5,077,318

$ 5,137,849 Less: PPP loans

44,231

91,327

218,671

434,610

597,819 Core loans (or total loans, excluding PPP loans)

$ 5,130,606

$ 5,010,322

4,827,126

4,642,708

$ 4,540,030





















Ratio of ACL to total loans

1.25 %

1.33 %

1.48 %

1.53 %

1.59 % Ratio of ACL to core loans

1.26 %

1.36 %

1.55 %

1.68 %

1.80 %

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Central Pacific Financial Corp.