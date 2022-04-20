Celebrate Earth Day with Natural Grocers®: April 22nd - 24th

Three days of Earth Day deals, sweepstakes, discounts and more

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers® is pleased to announce the culmination of its month-long Earth Day celebration with three days of special Earth Day Deals, April 22-24th. Customers are invited to shop for fantastic Earth Day deals, enjoy special in-store programming, (including the Beyond Pesticides fundraising program) gift card giveaways, and more!

DISCOUNTS, GIVEAWAYS, SWEEPSTAKES & {N}POWER® PERKS

Customers will enjoy special Earth Day Deals from April 22–24 on eco-friendly products such as Stasher® reusable silicone bags, Natural Grocers® Brand cleaning products, Endangered Species Chocolate®, Equal Exchange Organic Coffee®, Green Goblin® vinegar weed killer, and much more! [i]

{N}POWER FAMILY PERKS

Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will have access to additional promotions throughout April, with special consideration on Daily Doorbuster Deals, April 22 – 24.*

April 22 – 24: {N}power members will receive a free limited-edition Ladybug Love reusable bag and free sticker with purchase. [ii]

April 22–24: {N}power members will be treated to exclusive daily doorbuster deals on select fan-favorite products,[iii] limit of two each:

*{N}power, Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting 'organic' to 72345.[iv]

EARTH DAY GIVEAWAYS & SWEEPSTAKES

April 22 : One Natural Grocers Brand cleaning product will be randomly given out at checkout at all stores. [v]

April 22-24 : Customers can enter for a chance to win Natural Grocers gift cards by filling out an entry form in-person at their local store. [vi]

GIVEAWAYS & SWEEPSTAKES THROUGH APRIL

Customers have a chance to win a "Tree-T Yourself, Outdoor Adventure" grand prize package, courtesy of Endangered Species Chocolate® , which includes: Customers can enter for a chance to win Natural Grocers gift cards by filling out an entry form in-person at their local store. [vii]

Customers are invited to count the ladybugs placed throughout the pages of the April 2022 Natural Grocers good4u® Health Hotline® magazine, for the chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card.

BEYOND PESTICIDES & LADYBUG LOVE

Through the month of April, Natural Grocers is also celebrating the fifth year of Ladybug Love. This annual campaign aims to bring awareness to the precious insects that play a crucial role in the stability of our food supply and regenerative farming. Fundraising efforts will benefit a nonprofit partner, Beyond Pesticides, for its Organic Parks Projects to help reduce synthetic pesticide use at local parks in Natural Grocers' communities.

TAKE THE PLEDGE & CONTRIBUTE

Natural Grocers invites customers to pledge for the first time or renew their commitment to protecting beneficial insects by committing not to use chemicals that harm ladybugs and other beneficial insects on their lawn or garden and support 100% organic produce. Natural Grocers' goal is to raise $250,000 in April for Beyond Pesticides through the following in-store fundraising opportunities:

Natural Grocers will donate $1.00 to Beyond Pesticides for every Ladybug Love pledge signed, whether it's a first-time signer or a renewed pledge, from April 1 – 30. [IX]

For every Ladybug Zip Pouch sold in April, Natural Grocers will donate $2 to Beyond Pesticides.

Customers will have the opportunity to make contributions to Beyond Pesticides ( $1 , $5 or $10 ) upon checkout at any one of Natural Grocers' 162 store locations nationwide.

BEYOND EARTH MONTH

Natural Grocers believes in advocating for the Earth year-round. The Company makes every effort to base its product standards on relevant scientific evidence to best support the sustainability and health of the food system, Crew members, and its communities. It is committed to continuing to drive higher product standards within the industry, while maintaining "Always AffordableSM Pricing" to its customers.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

