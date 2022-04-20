Applied BioMath, LLC to Present on De-risking Bispecifics and Gene Therapy Development at PEGS Boston Summit

CONCORD, Mass., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com ), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced their participation at the PEGS Boston Summit occurring May 2-6, 2022.

John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath will present "De-risking Bispecifics Early-on: How tight is too tight? How weak is too weak?" within the conference program, Engineering Bispecific Antibodies on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. E.T. In this presentation, Dr. Burke discusses how bispecific antibodies are exciting due to their specificity, but development is complex and resource intensive. He will present a T-cell engager case study to highlight Applied BioMath Assess™, a web enabled model informed drug discovery and development (MID3) analysis that helps generate actionable hypotheses for bispecific antibody design and development, impacting critical thinking and portfolio decisions.

Additionally, Raibatak Das, PhD, Principal Scientist at Applied BioMath will present "A Systems Model of Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease" within the conference program, Gene Therapy R&D Analytics on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. E.T. In this presentation, Dr. Das will discuss a collaboration between Applied BioMath and CSL Behring where they developed a quantitative systems pharmacology model to predict how varying treatment will affect post-treatment hemoglobin and red blood cell dynamics after autologous stem cell gene therapy.

"We are excited to highlight both our software and collaborations during PEGS this year," said Dr. Burke. "Both presentations are prime examples of how computational tools and technologies help provide critical insight to project teams working on complex R&D projects."

In addition to their presentations, Applied BioMath will also host an informational and social networking meeting , where they will further discuss how computational tools aid in therapeutic R&D development.

To learn more about Applied BioMath's presence at the PEGS Boston Summit, please visit www.appliedbiomath.com/PEGS2022 .

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PKPD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism, and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

