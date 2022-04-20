AFRM Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Affirm Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Shareholders with $100,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

BENSALEM, Pa., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Affirm Holdings, Inc. ("Affirm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AFRM).

Class Period: February 12, 2021 – February 10, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2022

Investors suffering losses on their Affirm investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Affirm's buy now, pay later service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting; (2) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; (3) Affirm maintained inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (4) the Company's Tweet contained only selected metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial results, which caused investors to believe that the Company had performed better than it actually did; (5) the Tweet omitted material details, including that Affirm's quarterly loss was $0.57 per share, which was necessary in order to make the statement made not misleading; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith