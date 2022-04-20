Ace Hardware Will Unveil All-New Products for 2022 at Launch Party in Local Ace Stores Nationwide

Ace Hardware will be holding the New at Ace Launch Party this Saturday, April 23rd from 11am-2pm at local participating stores across the nation

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware announced it will be holding the New at Ace Launch Party on Saturday, April 23rd, at participating local stores across the nation.

(PRNewsfoto/Ace Hardware Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"The New at Ace Launch Party is all about the unveiling and bringing our customers new and exciting products from three of our best brands, featuring the new Traeger Timberline, Weber Genesis and EGO Zero Turn Mower" said Matt Flentge, Director of Marketing at Ace Hardware.

The party will feature product demonstrations, great deals, and customer giveaways on Saturday, April 23rd, from 11am-2pm, at participating stores in thousands of neighborhoods across the country.

In addition to the new product launches, the full array of the best grills from Weber, Traeger and Big Green Egg plus the best in outdoor power equipment from Ego, Stihl, Milwaukee and more will be available for customers both in store and online at acehardware.com.

According to a 2021 release, "In a near sweep for the past 15 years, Ace Hardware captured the top spot in the "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Home Improvement Retail Stores" category in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction Study. Since the study was launched, Ace has earned the top ranking 14 of the last 15 years."

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,500 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries.

Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

Media Contact: media@acehardware.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation