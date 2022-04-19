THE WORLD PREMIERE OF MARVEL AVENGERS STATION: EVOLUTION OPENS THIS SUMMER IN NORTH TEXAS

Be the first to experience the Evolution!

Register now for first access to tickets before they go on sale to the general public

www.avengersstationdallas.com

DALLAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityneon and Paquin Entertainment Group have just announced the launch city for the World Premiere of MARVEL AVENGERS STATION: EVOLUTION set to open this Summer at Grandscape in The Colony, just north of Downtown Dallas.

Marvel Avengers Logo (PRNewswire)

MARVEL AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N., which made its debut in New York in July 2014, and has showcased the Avengers worldwide in 25 cities (13 countries) including Paris, London, Las Vegas and soon Tokyo, has attracted millions of fans by allowing them to experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) through an immersive exhibition. Now, for the first time ever, this experience has been updated to reflect key moments from all 4 phases of the MCU, including Marvel Studios' WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Black Widow and more... This exhibition has indeed evolved into… MARVEL AVENGERS STATION: EVOLUTION!

"This immersive Super Hero experience is going to be bigger and better," says Ron Tan, Executive Chairman and Group CEO of Cityneon Holdings. "After impressing global audiences with our award-winning experience, MARVEL AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N., we are confident that we will delight even more visitors with this brand-new, upgraded Super Hero experience, MARVEL AVENGERS STATION: EVOLUTION, coming to our friends in Dallas this summer."

Justin Paquin, Producer, Paquin Entertainment Group, also shared, "We are thrilled to launch the World Premiere in Dallas where families will be amazed and entertained as they are immersed in an experience that is unlike anything they have done before."

The exhibition consists of 7 segments where guests will experience the MCU in a journey through this high-energy facility. Here, they can explore their favorite characters, discover the weapons, vehicles and technologies of the Avengers, learn inspiring real-world science, and experience interactive challenges and simulations. In addition, guests will get an up-close look at original costumes, props and film footage straight from the big screen while surrounded by the landscapes and worlds where these epic stories take place.

Marvel Studios' Iron Man was released in 2008 and lead the way for the next 22 films that culminated in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Now, the MCU continues to expand in exciting ways with new series, exclusively on Disney+, that connect to upcoming films. It is safe to say the popularity of the Avengers shows no sign of slowing down for the millions of fans worldwide.

For more information about MARVEL AVENGERS STATION: EVOLUTION, visit marvelavengerstation.com

CONNECT WITH MARVEL AVENGERS STATION: EVOLUTION:

@MarvelAvengersStation

LOCATION:

MARVEL AVENGERS STATION: EVOLUTION

Grandscape

5732 Grandscape Blvd.

The Colony, Texas 75056

About Paquin Entertainment Group:

Established in 1985, Paquin Entertainment Group is a leading, full-service North American arts and entertainment company with offices operating in Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver, and Nashville. Paquin Entertainment Group is home to a diverse portfolio, including artist agency and management, film and television, theatrical production, brand partnership, and touring exhibitions. Since its inception, Paquin Entertainment Group's core vision remains unchanged: to foster a creative culture that seeks and develops the world's premier artists and productions. For more information visit paquinentertainment.com.

About Cityneon Holdings

Cityneon is a global leader in immersive experiences that holds global partnerships with billion-dollar studios such as The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Entertainment for Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. and Marvel Avengers Station: Evolution and 20TH Century Studios for Avatar: The Exhibition; Hasbro for Transformers: The Experience; NBCUniversal for Jurassic World: The Exhibition; and Lionsgate for The Hunger Games: The Exhibition. Cityneon has recently announced a partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to produce two brand-new, unique global touring themed art experiences inspired by DC and the Wizarding World, slated to launch in 2023. The company also partners the governments of Peru and Egypt for their original artifact IP experiences, Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru and Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs respectively. These partnerships have enabled the Group to bring compelling world-class experiences that leave lasting memories to millions of visitors each year. For more information, please visit www.cityneongroup.com.

About Victory Hill Exhibitions:

Victory Hill Exhibitions is a subsidiary of Cityneon Holdings and is the worldwide leader in producing Hollywood IP exhibitions. Currently their offerings include Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sanya, China and opening in Tokyo, Japan in April 2022; Jurassic World: The Movie Exhibition in Guangzhou and Shanghai, China; Jurassic World: The Exhibition which opened March 4th, 2022 in Denver, Colorado; and The Hunger Games: The Exhibition in Las Vegas.

As a global IP management company which strives to create interactive exhibits that exhibits that attract visitors and have educational value, Victory Hill with its 25 years of experience and cooperation with pioneers in technology from around the world, creates astounding interactive experiences, and can adapt to satisfy each and every unique need of their clients.

About Grandscape:

Grandscape is a brand-new, one-of-a-kind outdoor entertainment, dining and shopping destination – an oasis in the middle of North Texas. It includes NFM and Scheels, as well as chef-driven, world-class restaurants, lush landscaping, family-friendly experiences, entertainment and events. As the 2021 recipient of the RLI International Award for Most Innovative Entertainment & Retail Project, Grandscape continues to lead the way for experience destinations around the globe. For more information visit www.grandscape.comor follow us on our social channels @grandscapetx.

About Marvel Entertainment:

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media. For more information visit marvel.com.

© 2022 MARVEL

Marvel Avengers Key Art (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paquin Entertainment Group