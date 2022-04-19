SPECIALTY FOOD ASSOCIATION UPDATES 2022 SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW HOURS

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off the success of the Winter Fancy Food Show, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) has released a schedule adjustment for the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show.

Specialty Food Association 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show Hours (PRNewswire)

The 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show is the largest East Coast B2B-only specialty food and beverage show.

The Show will run June 12-14 at the GBAC-certified Javits Center in New York City. The hours will be 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tuesday.

"A survey of all exhibitors and attendees overwhelmingly recommended we continue with the adjusted scheduling allowing for more flexibility with networking connections," said Bill Lynch, president of the SFA. "After nearly three years, we are excited to gather with the specialty food community in New York City for what we anticipate will be a sold-out show."

The Show will feature:

Hot trends from the SFA Trendspotter Panel 2022 Predictions and Winter Fancy Food Show from theand

Startup Pavilion - up and coming makers

Incubator Village - incubators from around the country

Category-focused pavilions including Beverages, Cheese, Chocolate, Confectionery/Snacks and Sweets, Deli

State and International Pavilions

sofi™ Awards winners from 2022 + announcements of Product of the Year and New Product of the Year

Education programming , including the new 2022 State of the Specialty Food Industry research

What's New and What's Hot showcases

Presentation of the Lifetime Achievement and Leadership Awards , and induction of the current Class of the Specialty Food Hall of Fame

End-of-Show Food Rescue and Donation with City Harvest

Open only to the trade, the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show is the largest East Coast B2B-only specialty food and beverage show. The SFA is working with New York City to ensure that all show safety protocols meet the needs of the specialty food community.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has been the leading trade association and source of information about the $170.4 billion specialty food industry for 70 years. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows ; the sofi™ Awards , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage for 50 years; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research; the ecommerce enabled SFA Product Marketplace , where members showcase products and sell directly to qualified buyers; SFA Feed , the daily source for industry news, trends and new product information, and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast .

