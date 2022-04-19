Richard Saperstein Ranks 7th on Barron's 2022 List of Top 100 Financial Advisors

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Saperstein, managing director, principal and chief investment officer of Treasury Partners at Hightower, has ranked #7 on Barron's 2022 list of the "Top 100 Financial Advisors," an annual ranking that shines a spotlight on some of the nation's most talented wealth managers.

(PRNewsfoto/HighTower) (PRNewswire)

"Richard Saperstein is a pillar of our community, and we couldn't be more proud of his dedication, skill and leadership in not only serving his clients and their families, but also attracting new talent to the advisory profession," said Bob Oros, chairman and CEO of Hightower. "Congratulations, Rich, for marking another year on this esteemed Barron's list."

The Barron's list is compiled through a ranking formula that analyzes each applicant's volume of assets, revenues generated for the firm, and the quality of their practice. Investment performance isn't an explicit factor because clients have varied goals and risk tolerances. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top-ranked advisor.

In 2022, Hightower advisors, including Richard Saperstein, appeared on Barron's Top 1200 Top Advisor Rankings by State and Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Advisors lists. Hightower advisors also appeared on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list.

View the full Barron's list here: https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/100

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

Media Contact:

Patty Buchanan

JConnelly

(973) 567-9415

pbuchanan@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hightower