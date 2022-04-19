/R E P E A T -- ATMOFIZER TECHNOLOGIES SEEING POSITIVE TEST RESULTS, OPENS HVAC INNOVATION TESTING LAB/

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Atmofizer") (CSE: ATMO) (Frankfurt: J3K) (OTCQB: ATMFF) announces today that it has opened its own internal research and development lab for HVAC system innovation in Toronto, Ontario, Canada where it will test its nanoparticle agglomeration technology for use in residential and commercial grade ventilation systems. The Company's HVAC experimental model will be tested against different filter regimes and real-world scenarios to measure improved air quality and reduced economic and environmental costs. Atmofizer's agglomeration technology is intended to improve air quality and filtration performance, while reducing energy consumption and total operating costs for owners.

"Independent third-party test results have shown our patented agglomeration technology is decreasing the particle counts in the ultrafine nanoscopic range of 0.017 microns to .122 microns by 44% at a rate of 1.4 liters per minute", said Whit Pepper, President, and Chief Commercial Officer of the Company. "That is significant, as it demonstrates our agglomeration technology is working to increase particle sizes, which increases the ability to neutralize these harmful particles with UV light and/or capture them in conventional air filters. For the operators of HVAC systems in homes, schools, commercial buildings, and at industrial sites, our initial testing supports the hypothesis that by making particles larger, we can make HVAC systems operate more effectively and efficiently by enabling customers to use a lower-rated MERV grade air filter, which are less expensive, and to use less air pressure, which can result in lower energy costs and less stress on ventilation system components, thereby reducing service and replacement costs and extending the life of the system. Increasing filter life and reducing hazardous properties of the particles being collected on those filters also reduces waste and exposure – so coupled with lower energy costs, we believe that can have a positive effect on the environment."

"Nanoparticles are very dangerous; they are so small that they can enter the human bloodstream directly through the lungs – and often prove to be the most elusive airborne matter for filters and sanitation devices to mitigate. So, while the industry seems to have reached its limitations trying to catch and kill the small particles, we are making those particles bigger so that conventional filters and UV systems can perform better against what we believe health science shows are the most hazardous," said Pepper.

"We have delivered nearly 2,000 ultrafine particle agglomeration engines over the last few months, to device manufacturers in both Europe and Asia, so we are getting a lot more data, and we continue to be encouraged by the scientific data as well as the anecdotal observations of our customers. We're hearing a lot about how bad odors go away; those sorts of comments can be challenging to quantify, as smell can be subjective, but we are working on a scale to capture that and transform customer experiences into something measurable. We're seeing increased interest from the maritime industry to put these in yachts and cruise ships. We expect to see an Atmofizer-equipped device go into a corporate jet next month. Our customers are serving as some great R&D advocates!" said Pepper.

"Most air quality meters used by consumer and commercial operators measures PM 2.5 to PM 10; those sensors are relatively low-cost (as low as under $100) and widely available. The issue with relying on those is the fact those sensors do not detect the nano-scale particulate matter (PM), which typically is the most hazardous to human health. It's like having a radar that only detects big bombers, but not the thousands of missiles being shot at you. It's a false sense of security, and we focus on solving that by making those particles bigger and more vulnerable to being filtered and neutralized," said Pepper.

"I came from a commercial background, rather than a scientific one, and I did not know what a nanoparticle even was – and much less why I should care. Once I learned a little about why particle size matters, it became so obvious why the filtration paradigm needed to change; everyone feels too comfortably focused on the wrong things. Sure, I watched what I ate and drank and wore a mask when I was told I was supposed to, but I never really understood how airborne viruses could elude filters and masks, why a mask might do or not do this and that, and that I literally needed to become more aware of what I breathed into my lungs, which is hard because you can't see or sense some of the worst hazards in the air. The coronavirus pandemic brought that to light, but ultrafine pollution and smoke, not to mention all the other nano-scale airborne viruses and bacteria, kill way more people every year than COVID-19. One of the most obvious things I realized was I would wear a mask onboard a well-filtered aircraft and yet I would go change the air filters and stick my head close to the contaminated, filthy filter media with concentrated particles clumped on it that broke loose into the air when I pulled the filter out of its bracket, mask-less without a second thought – very bad idea! Crazy, right? But I bet you 99% of the people out there do the same thing," said Pepper.

"From Main Street to Wall Street, people are generally unaware of the realities of poor air quality. When someone tells me the filters are enough or that making particles bigger doesn't work or make sense, we walk them through our data. In my experience, and this is just my personal experience as a newcomer to the industry, the only people I have encountered who question the benefits of ultrafine particle agglomeration are those who are profiting from perpetuating the myths that avoid addressing the impact of ignoring the health consequences nanoparticles pose to all living things and how the old way of addressing them stops short of being adequate. Atmofizer is disrupting the industry by turning the old way of doing things on its head, and we intend to share our story with the world."

About Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

Atmofizer's consumer and industrial solutions are based on its patent-protected and patent pending technology for ultrafine particle agglomeration and neutralization. This capability creates a revolutionary and more efficient method for addressing the wide range of dangerous nano-scale particles, viruses and bacteria that are too small to be effectively managed by conventional HEPA filters and ultraviolet lights. Atmofizer plans to disrupt the air treatment industry by improving air safety and purification efficiency while lowering customers' operational costs.

Atmofizing air refers to the process of using ultrasonic acoustic waves to agglomerate (cluster together) small particles into a larger target that is then radiated by ultraviolet light to neutralize their harmful properties, making the air you breath less hazardous to your health. Using units that atmofize air in tandem with HEPA filters can make the HEPA filters work more efficiently, enable the use of a less-powerful filter and result in a cleaner and longer-lasting filter that reduces operating costs and is less of a health hazard to clean or replace.

Atmofizer is applying its proprietary technology in consumer and industrial air purification products currently manufactured under the Atmofizer brand, as well as in retail and commercial devices produced by other companies that integrate Atmofizer technology into their own products under license. Atmofizer's owned and licensed product lines include wearable, portable and mobile use for personal air treatment, as well as larger systems to handle higher air volumes for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential applications.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the effectiveness of the Company's technology to improve air quality and reduce customers' energy and operating costs, and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable laws and governmental regulations relating to its commercial products; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 pandemic; conflict in eastern Europe; the Company having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

