National Sexual Violence Resource Center Recognizes Leaders in Sexual Violence Prevention With 2022 Visionary Voice Awards

Honorees include advocates, leaders, survivors, lawmakers, and more

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) announced today 29 recipients of its 2022 Visionary Voice Awards. These honorees represent a wide range of disciplines from across the country and were selected for their outstanding work toward preventing sexual harassment, misconduct and abuse.

This year's recipients include Connecticut State Representative Liz Linehan, who used her position to increase the prevention of child sexual abuse; Maine Transgender Network, Maine's only transgender-led and focused community organization; Iowa Senator Janet Petersen, who has introduced critical legislation to eliminate the civil statute of limitations for sexual abuse; MayTong Chang, a leader in addressing violence within and against the Hmong community in Minnesota; and Luz Márquez-Benbow, a survivor leader who has worked for more than 20 years creating strategies to prevent violence.

"We're so honored to recognize these remarkable individuals and groups who are committed to creating a safer world for everyone," said NSVRC Executive Director Yolanda Edrington. "Each of this year's honorees personifies what it means to be a visionary voice through their service to survivors and their communities."

The Visionary Voice Awards are presented annually by NSVRC, the leading nonprofit in providing information and tools to prevent and respond to sexual violence, in conjunction with Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). SAAM is a national campaign held each April to raise awareness about preventing sexual violence. This year's SAAM theme, "Building Safe Online Spaces Together," highlights how each of us can create online spaces that value respect, inclusion and safety.

Nominated by state, territory and tribal sexual violence coalitions across the U.S, the following is a complete list of this year's Visionary Voice Award recipients:

Jonesboro Police Department (Nominated by Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Margaret Sauza (Nominated by ValorUS, formerly the California Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Al Mascarenas (Nominated by Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

State Representative Liz Linehan (Nominated by Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence)

Debbie Litten (Nominated by Delaware Alliance Against Sexual Violence)

Rachel Davis (Nominated by Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence)

Sen. Janet Petersen (Nominated by Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Victoria Pickering (Nominated by Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence)

Morgan Lamandre (Nominated by Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault)

Maine Transgender Network (Nominated by Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Roberta Eaton (Nominated by Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Denise M. Berry (Nominated by Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence)

MayTong Chang (Nominated by Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Jennifer L. Carter Dochler (Nominated by Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence)

Kirby Williams (Nominated by Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence)

Traci Trenoweth (Nominated by Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence)

Kathryn Kiefer (Nominated by New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence)

Ashante S. Taylorcox (Nominated by New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Luz Márquez-Benbow (Nominated by New York State Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Kathryn Farmer (Nominated by Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence)

Ann Emmerling (Nominated by Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape)

Ángela Jiménez Hernández (Nominated by Puerto Rico Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault)

Susan J. Duffy , MD, MPH (Nominated by Day One [ Rhode Island ])

Mona Herrington (Nominated by South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault)

Rachel Bruning (Nominated by Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence)

Foxye Brown Jackson (Nominated by Texas Association Against Sexual Assault)

Desiree Ritter Lambertis (Nominated by Virgin Islands Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Council)

Rosa Cifuentes (Nominated by Washington Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs)

Debra Lopez Bonasso (Nominated by West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services)

To learn more about the 2022 Visionary Voice Award recipients, please visit: https://www.nsvrc.org/saam/2022/about/awards

ABOUT SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS MONTH

Since 2001, NSVRC has coordinated the national Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign every April. This year's theme is "Building Safe Online Spaces Together." Join the campaign by accessing free resources at nsvrc.org/saam. Resources are available in Spanish at nsvrc.org/es/saam.

ABOUT NSVRC

NSVRC is the leading nonprofit in providing information and tools to prevent and respond to sexual violence. NSVRC translates research and trends into best practices that help individuals, communities and service providers achieve real and lasting change. The center also works with the media to promote informed reporting. Every April, NSVRC leads Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), a campaign to educate and engage the public in addressing this widespread issue. NSVRC is also one of the three founding organizations of RALIANCE, a national, collaborative initiative dedicated to ending sexual violence in one generation.

View original content:

SOURCE National Sexual Violence Resource Center