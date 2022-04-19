MEDIA EVENT: BLACK LEADERS PROTEST CORPORATE ACTIVISM IN ATLANTA

Concerned Communities for America, led by Black clergy, demand "woke corporations" support police, not partisan activists; live stream of event available

ATLANTA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials with Concerned Communities for America (CCA) will deliver a pledge on Wednesday, April 20, for signing by corporate CEOs in Atlanta to signal support of the women and men who serve their communities as police officers. This pledge is in response to several companies' previous financial support of partisan activist organizations and their affiliates.

The next day, April 21, the same pledge will be hand delivered to similar companies in New York City.

Following delivery of the pledge, CCA officials, including African American pastors, will deliver remarks and take media questions in Room M103 of the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel, 265 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303.

When: Wednesday, April 20, 1:00 pm (EDT) Where: Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel

265 Peachtree Lane, Atlanta, GA, 30303

ROOM: M103 Speakers: DaQuawn Bruce, Executive Director, Concerned Communities for America Bruce Levell, CCA Board Member, Retail jewelry manufacturer

Pastor Marc Little, Ex. Director, CURE America Action and CCA Board Member Visuals: Pledge contained in pizza box, soft drink bottle, water bottle, and "peacock" fan adorned with facts regarding police statistics. Images of the visuals can be obtained my emailing jasonvines0122@yahoo.com Streaming: The Press Conference and hand delivery of The Pledge to the Corporate Offices will be LIVE Streamed on CCA's YouTube page.



Atlanta and New York Billboards:

Atlanta: W/S I-85 at 528 Plasters Avenue, Right Side of Road facing North(Panel #44432). Shown 8 times per hour.

New York City: 1500 Broadway Spectacular, Times Square New York



View original content:

SOURCE Concerned Communities for America