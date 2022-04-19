Le-Vel Welcomes New Chief Legal Officer

Carmen Wasserman joins company bringing 27 years of experience to the position

FRISCO, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading innovator in nutrition and skincare, Le-Vel, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carmen Wasserman to the position of Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately.

Wasserman's 27 years of experience are characterized by advising start-ups to multi-billion dollar companies on how to navigate the myriad of laws and regulations in the global arena.

"Carmen is an excellent addition to our executive team," says Le-Vel CEO and Co-Founder Jason Camper. "Her strong business acumen and experience as a key strategic partner to Executives and Board Members of global brands in the direct selling industry is a tremendous asset to our organization, and we are confident that she will lead and guide us in our compliance and legal program."

Before joining Le-Vel, Wasserman served as Associate General Counsel and Data Privacy Officer for Arbonne International LLC, as CEO of Compliance Legal and Strategic Solutions and as Vice President Chief Compliance Officer and Senior Corporate Counsel at Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.and legal endeavors.

"I'm excited to join Le-vel, where innovation from a product and customer experience perspective is a key part of the corporate culture," Wasserman says. "I look forward to partnering with the team to deliver a legal and compliance program designed for the ever-evolving needs of our industry."

Wasserman holds a Juris Doctor degree in International Law and Business Law from Northern Illinois University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Government from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), and THRIVE SKIN (a CBD skincare system). All of Le-Vel's products contain premium vitamins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients.

In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

