Jerry Fink, accomplished businessman, joins SANTÉ Realty Investments

TEMPE, Ariz., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SANTÉ Realty Investments is pleased to announce that Jerry Fink has joined its new advisory board called the Founders Circle. Mr. Fink is a co-founder and Managing Partner of The Bascom Group, LLC ("Bascom"). Bascom has completed over $19.7 billion in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1996 including more than 343 multifamily properties and 88,630 units.

Prior to founding Bascom, Mr. Fink was with Pacific Mutual Life Insurance Company. His responsibilities included market assessment, property identification and negotiation, and the acquisition and disposition of real estate investments. Mr. Fink has a BS in Electrical and Computer Engineering, an MBA in Finance and Real Estate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and holds several top-notch certifications and licenses.

Mr. Fink said, "I am excited to contribute to the success and long-term vision of SANTÉ by serving on the Founders Circle. I have known Jim through the YPO organization for a number of years and have been impressed with SANTÉ's entrepreneurial vision and accomplishments."

Jim Small, CEO of SANTÉ Realty Investments says, "I've known Jerry Fink for many years through my YPO organization. Jerry brings a great deal of real estate experience and knowledge to SANTÉ. He is incredibly well-respected and we are thrilled to have him join our team as an advisory member."

ABOUT SANTÉ REALTY INVESTMENTS

SANTÉ Realty Investments is a purpose driven organization delivering private equity in the real estate sector where the firm has high conviction of being able to deliver superior returns to its institutional investors. The firm was founded in 2009 and has grown to be an industry leader in commercial real estate both in the US and Europe by leveraging its proprietary methodology including the SANTÉ Acquisition Advantage™, SANTÉ Due Diligence Discovery™, SANTÉ Asset Management Method™, & SANTÉ Investor Cash Flow Maximizer™ programs.

