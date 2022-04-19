Hyland named a 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Content Services Platforms

CLEVELAND, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ report by analysts, has also been named a Customers' Choice technology provider in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Content Services Platforms. The distinction stems from positive reviews of Hyland's suite of content services platforms.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program is designed to build trust and credibility, by signaling that a technology provider solicits reviews from all customers and recognizes the benefits of honest, unbiased feedback. As a dedicated member within the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program, Hyland remains dedicated to understanding all feedback and responding accordingly to ensure it delivers superior services, supports evolving automation strategies, develops the most feature-rich solutions and empowers end users.

"We believe the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Content Services Platforms recognition validates our ongoing commitment to our customers: to develop the best content services and intelligent automation solutions available, listen to customers' needs and product feedback, and work alongside our customers to ensure each organization's ongoing success," said Susan deCathelineau, chief customer success officer at Hyland. "We appreciate the feedback and reviews they share on Gartner Peer Insights and take tremendous pride in this distinction."

Hyland's modern, low code and open product architecture fuels customers' digital transformation journeys and future-proofs their business operations. Noted for its deep industry expertise within Healthcare, Financial Services, Insurance, Government and Higher Education, global organizations leverage its suite of content services platforms as an integral asset to connect, manage and protect information throughout the enterprise.

Recent customer feedback includes:

Powerful Product Offered By A Progressive Vendor. The OnBase product is robust and when thought about, offers functionality above expectations. The continual development of the new versions always adds value to our industry. Hyland has been more than a vendor - a strategic partner, " – The OnBase product is robust and when thought about, offers functionality above expectations. The continual development of the new versions always adds value to our industry. Hyland has been more than a vendor - a strategic partner, " – Business and software solution supervisor in the insurance industry

Alfresco Meets All NAB Requirements For Document Archival And Retrieval. Robust application, provides multi cloud capability, content federation options. Service is exceptional, Product meets all our organisational requirements, Cost effective license models and infrastructure footprint," – Robust application, provides multi cloud capability, content federation options. Service is exceptional, Product meets all our organisational requirements, Cost effective license models and infrastructure footprint," – Head of enterprise document services within the banking industry

To read or submit a review about Hyland's content services products, visit Hyland's Gartner Peer Insights profile.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program constitutes an organization's commitment to solicit reviews from its customers using programmatic sourcing strategies and best practices. They neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

GARTNER, PEER INSIGHTS and MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

