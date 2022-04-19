HealthWell Foundation to Participate at Asembia's 2022 Specialty Pharmacy Summit

HealthWell to Moderate Panel and Exhibit

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is pleased to announce that they will be attending Asembia's 2022 Specialty Pharmacy Summit to be held May 2-5, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

HealthWell Foundation President, Krista Zodet, will be moderating the panel: Insights on the Role of Specialty Pharmacies in Patient Assistance on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. During this timely discussion, foundation representatives will share best practices as they relate to the role of specialty pharmacies in applying for assistance on a patient's behalf. Panel members will discuss the importance of providing accurate diagnoses and eligibility information, and the ethical responsibilities of pharmacies when enrolling their patients in assistance programs.

In addition, HealthWell will also be exhibiting at the Summit from May 2 – May 4, 2022. If you will be attending, we hope you'll take a few minutes to stop by booth #425 to meet members of the HealthWell team and to learn about our programs and services to assist patients in need.

"As we slowly begin our return to pre-pandemic business activities, we are excited to have the opportunity to continue our participation in the Summit. For many years, HealthWell has considered the Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit a must-attend event," said Krista Zodet, HealthWell Foundation President. "We are honored to be able to spread the word about our programs and to share best practices as they relate to foundation copayment assistance within the specialty pharmacy community. If you are attending the Summit, we hope you will join us for our panel and stop by our exhibit booth to learn how, by working together, we can better assist patients in need."

To learn more about Asembia's 2022 Specialty Pharmacy Summit, visit: https://bit.ly/375mPin. To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust disease fund portfolio, visit our website at HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 85 disease areas for more than 727,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $2.7 billion in financial support through more than 1.1 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 27th on the 2021 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit www.HealthWellFoundation.org.

