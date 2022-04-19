GrowPath to Showcase Patented Case Management Solutions at Ohio Association for Justice Convention

GrowPath Will Demonstrate Lead Scoring, Marketing ROI, and Productivity Tracking Solutions at OAJ Annual Convention

DURHAM, N.C., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal case management software firm GrowPath is attending the Ohio Association for Justice's Annual Convention in Columbus, OH from May 4-6. The company will be demonstrating its patented case management software features and offering an exclusive discount on its products to attendees.

The OAJ Convention hosts trial lawyers from across Ohio who share the goal of protecting and promoting the right to a fair and impartial justice system and trial by jury. Attorneys attending the event are focused on serving and protecting their clients through diligence, innovation, and high ethical standards.

"GrowPath offers features designed to help attorneys and law firms get every detail right, much of it driven by automation, so that the attorneys can focus on what matters – their clients," said GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman. "The byproduct is that firms not only work cases more effectively with better results, but they can also work more of them in the same amount of time."

Some of the themes of the convention include new trends in civil litigation, technology trends, and several focuses in practice areas like workers' compensation and trucking accidents. GrowPath connects to these and more.

"No one has a finger on the pulse of the legal industry like we do from a software perspective," Goffman added, "and while we were born from the needs of PI firms, GrowPath has users from many practice areas, including workers' compensation and even eminent domain. We have what law firms need to be better advocates for their clients."

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit GrowPath.com.

