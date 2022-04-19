Emergen-C Expands Botanicals Portfolio: Introducing Ashwagandha and Apple Cider Vinegar

New varieties provide immune support* and have on-trend, natural botanical ingredients

WARREN, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Emergen-C launches two new extensions to the brand's Botanicals line of gummy and powder dietary supplements – Emergen-C Ashwagandha and Emergen-C Apple Cider Vinegar. Consistent with the existing products in the Emergen-C Botanicals suite, Ashwagandha and Apple Cider Vinegar are comprised of natural botanicals, with key vitamins and minerals. With high potency vitamin C in each new product, consumers are being provided more options for immune health support* and they can experience the goodness of botanicals when they incorporate the new Ashwagandha or Apple Cider Vinegar product within their wellness routine.

According to a poll from the American Psychological Association, more than half of Americans surveyed are experiencing feelings of stress during their day.** Now, Emergen-C can help reduce occasional feelings of stress*^ with Ashwagandha as a key ingredient in the namesake powders and gummies.

"Immune health and stress can impact your overall well-being in a number of ways and with many people experiencing stressful moments daily, we want to help," said Evelyn Furia, Emergen-C Brand Director, GSK Consumer Healthcare. "As a partner in achieving everyday wellness, Emergen-C is expanding the Botanicals line to offer products that address key areas of wellness like immune health and occasional feelings of stress^*, and these innovations help support and meet the needs of consumers wherever they are on their wellness journeys."

The new Apple Cider Vinegar dietary supplement harnesses the ingredient of Apple Cider Vinegar in an Apple flavored powder form that is infused with the organic goodness of plant-based botanicals, and has Vitamin C to help support the immune system*. Emergen-C Botanicals Ashwagandha is available in a Berry Blend flavor in gummy and powder forms. The Emergen-C Botanicals line already includes products infused with natural ingredients such as organic turmeric & ginger and real elderberry – all which can be easily added to a daily wellness routine.

Consistent with the range of Emergen-C Botanicals products, the Ashwagandha and Apple Cider Vinegar products feature 250 mg of high potency Vitamin C per serving, plus other antioxidants Zinc and Manganese. Additionally, the products include B vitamins to enhance energy naturally* and are gluten-free, caffeine-free and vegetarian to meet a range of consumer wellness needs.

Available now for purchase, Emergen-C Ashwagandha and Emergen-C Apple Cider Vinegar can be found in the dietary supplements aisle at stores nationwide and through retailer websites. For more information, visit www.emergenc.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook (@emergenc).

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

^Antioxidants† for immune support and Ashwagandha to help reduce occasional feelings of stress*.

† Vitamin C, Zinc & Manganese

**Stress in America 2022: Covid Second Anniversary – American Psychological Association

About Emergen-C

With more than 20 flavors and a variety of special formulas, Emergen-C products offer a wide range of wellness benefits through a combination of vitamins and minerals that can help support and maintain a healthy immune system*, including vitamin C, zinc and manganese. Emergen-C products are a delicious way to reach your everyday wellness goals. For more information, please visit www.emergenc.com.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust, and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness.

