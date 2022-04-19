Daltile Designs Highlight Hot Trends

DALLAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Always focused on style and design, Daltile recently released its first official Trend Report this year. Within the report, Daltile shares seven key 2022 interior design trends, their inspiration and how each plays out in Daltile's product assortment. Daltile is the largest designer and manufacturer of tile and countertop products in North America.

Nostalgia Escape Featuring Daltile Perpetuo Tuxedo (PRNewswire)

Daltile's Hot 2022 Interior Design Trends

Restorative Nature

Restorative Nature is the understanding that homes need to provide us with restoration of mind, body and spirit — and how nature can play an important role in this. Included are nature-inspired looks and biophilic designs, such as the looks of stone, marble and wood.

Self-Expressionism

Centered on Maximalism, this trend is about expressing our inner selves, tastes and identities through interior design. This trend is represented by an energizing color palette, bolder colors, bolder patterns, geometries and active looks such as wild marble designs.

Origins Exploration

From designers to consumers, there is a growing appreciation of heritage — ancient crafts, materials, skills and particular historical periods — as a way to enjoy our roots and find authenticity and a sense of belonging in the present. This plays out in the look of handmade tile designs.

Female Celebration

Female Celebration is about highlighting historically feminine values such as care, flexibility, community, collaboration and empathy. This trend creates reassuring environments full of safety and rejuvenation through the use of softer more feminine design, round shapes, flowing designs, soft pastels and satin finishes.

Noble Simplicity

Noble Simplicity is a trend about living with less, focusing on the essential and decluttering our spaces and minds. This is the trend of rustic finishes, rough textures, the inspiration of concrete looks, stone looks. Colors are nature-inspired such as grays, browns and blues.

Nostalgia Escape

This trend celebrates optimism and child-like joy through meaningful objects and spaces. For many, the most peaceful personal moments were during a 1970's childhood with its key colors of burnt orange, harvest gold, avocado, almond and brown or during the 80s represented by bold Memphis Style.

Tech Retreat

Tech Retreat is about blending technology with design to create an escape where woes of the day-to-day dissolve into a plugged-in stress-free zone. This trend comes alive through colors that create dream-like spaces, futuristic finishes, metallic finishes and pearlized iridescence.

About Daltile

Daltile is the industry-leading brand of ceramic, porcelain, glass, metal, and stone tile as well as mosaics, extra-large slabs, countertops, exteriors, and roofing tile. Daltile products are distributed through over 250 company-owned sales service centers, stone slab yards, and design studios that service a robust network of trade customers. Daltile products are also sold through independent flooring retailers. Dedicated to innovative product development and distinguished style, Daltile provides a rich palette of quality products created to inspire residential and commercial designs. For more information, visit daltile.com.

Contact:

Michelle Corley

michelle.corley@daltile.com

Self-Expressionism Featuring Daltile Marble Attache Lavish, Daltile Panoramic Couture Urban Farrago (PRNewswire)

Female Celebration Featuring Daltile Starcastle Spiral Galaxy (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Daltile