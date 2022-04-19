CCELL® Launches 4/20 Celebration Campaign

SHENZHEN, China, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCELL® , the world's leading technology brand with a focus on creating trendsetting vaping hardware products and advanced vaporizing technology, today announced that it has launched an omni-channel marketing campaign to celebrate the unofficial 4/20 festival.

In an effort to promote its signature products, PALM, DART-X, and their renowned cartridges, as well as to engage fans and potential users, CCELL is launching an integrated 420 campaign that challenges fans to participate in a contemporary surrealism collage easter egg hunt created by PostWook's Natasha Chomko. The collage will embed multiple CCELL signature products within and participants should identify the correct number to win amazing prizes.

The campaign will take place online on CCELL's Instagram account (@CCELLofficial), engaging influencers who will be joining efforts in spreading the word on their social media pages between April 19 to 20. The campaign will then be carried on offline at the 2022 Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival . This initiative will help new audiences learn about CCELL and its iconic products.

To drive awareness and excitement, CCELL has signed up to be a Gold Sponsor of the 2022 Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival on April 23-24, 2022. This free two-day festival will take place at the Renninger's Farmers Market and will feature live musical acts, medical discussion panels, more than 250 vendors, and medical cannabis certifications.

In addition to CCELL's large presence at the event with CCELL-branded banners, flags and tote bags, the company will be providing 100 pieces of M3 batteries as onsite giveaways. CCELL is most recognized for its patented ceramic heating technology, which releases purer flavors and produces higher potency for extracts. CCELL's disposable vaporizers feature medical-grade 316L stainless steel components that resist corrosion.

"It's important for our company to showcase its support and dedication to industry innovation and progress with this campaign," says Joe S., Vice President of CCELL. "Public support for cannabis legalization is at a record high in the U.S. and it's important to recognize that celebrations like 4/20 help to further that."

Please visit https://www.ccell.com/ to stay up to date with future announcements.

About CCELL®

CCELL® is a technology brand and global innovator in the portable vaporizer space who revolutionized the industry by introducing the ceramic heating component. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than 10 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, patented technologies, strong production capability and reliable quality control system, CCELL® has been recognized for its exceptional vaporizing technology and top-quality devices.

