Black Rock Coffee Bar Deepens its Focus in Texas with its Newest Store Opening in Hurst

The coffee chain founded in Oregon now has 11 locations in the state of Texas

PORTLAND, Ore., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar's rapid growth in Texas continues with the announcement of a new location in Hurst, Texas. Located at 320 Grapevine Highway in a former Schlotzsky's location, the national coffee chain is set to open on Friday, April 22, 2022. To celebrate its grand opening, Black Rock will offer all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day at this location, and other specials through the weekend.

Since the beginning of this year, Black Rock has opened two locations in the Dallas area - one in Arlington in January and now in Hurst.

"This market is a big part of our growth strategy because it is a natural fit for our brand," said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "We are laser focused on deepening our relationships within these communities by making Black Rock Coffee Bar accessible to Texans across the state. We love serving our customers in the state of Texas."

With more than 100 stores across seven states with 11 in Texas, the 2,000 square-foot Hurst location incorporates Black Rock's signature industrial modern design and features a large Texas-themed mural that is designed to connect to the region.

The popular boutique coffee chain that was founded in Oregon is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks - all prepared and served by a Black Rock team of baristas that elevate the Black Rock Coffee Bar experience with exceptional customer service.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion through the west and into the sunbelt, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

