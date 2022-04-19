Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler Celebrates Over 450+ Positive Reviews

This revolutionary, bio-"lifting" technology from Beverly Hills MD helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and creases.

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills MD™, the top beauty and skincare cosmeceuticals brand created by renowned plastic surgeons Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour, celebrates one of their best-selling products, Deep Wrinkle Filler, achieving over 450 positive reviews across multiple platforms.

Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler is designed to help “blur” the look of wrinkles on contact through its groundbreaking formulation. (PRNewswire)

Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler is designed to help "blur" the look of wrinkles on contact through its groundbreaking formulation. This first-of-its kind formula "fills in" the look of deep wrinkles and skin folds for visibly smoother, younger-looking and less dry skin. Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler utilizes bio-lifting technology to help reduce the look of wrinkles — while also helping to nourish skin and smooth skin's appearance over time.*

What is Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler?

Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler's advanced formula contains diamond-infused polymer blend to help "blur" the look of wrinkles while supporting your skin's natural texture over time. This Deep Wrinkle Filler product can provide both fast and long-term results that can help the skin's tone look smoother and firmer with a minimization of the appearance of smile lines. Its advanced blend of skin-smoothing compounds, such as Tightenyl and Diamond Powder, may even help minimize the look of future fine lines and wrinkles when used daily and is safe for sensitive skin.*

Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler Key Ingredients

The ingredients in Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler include:

Diamond Powder: A powerful micro-powder that uses real diamond dust to help reflect light away from a wrinkle — helping it appear virtually invisible to the naked eye.*

wrinkle-smoothing Polymer Blend: A unique blend of skin-like polymers that helps "fill in" visible wrinkles and fine lines for smoother-looking skin.*

Tightenyl: A special bio-lifting ingredient formulated to support the texture of skin for a more youthful-looking skin surface.*

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler Customer Reviews

"I am 77 & have tried many, many products over the years. I do actually see results after applying Deep Wrinkle Filler. It really does seem to make certain wrinkles on my face disappear. Thank you" - Lynn. *

*Individual results can and will vary.

"I have been using deep wrinkle filler for a while. The results have made me feel like I was 10 years younger. As a result of this product, I have bought many more of your skincare line. I am so pleased with how well your products work. I will always recommend your products to anyone that is looking for great skincare products to make their skin and self-esteem feel better for lasting results." -Terrie. *

*Individual results can and will vary.

How To Use Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler

The suggested use of Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler is to dispense a small amount of Deep Wrinkle Filler directly to any fine lines or creases. Then, pat lightly with your fingertips or the included applicator until blended. It's best to allow drying time for at least one minute before applying makeup or continuing a skincare routine.

How to Purchase Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler

Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler can be purchased on the Beverly Hills MD website for $125 with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

About Beverly Hills MD:

Beverly Hills MD was created by co-founders Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. For over a decade, they have been at the forefront of plastic surgery and cosmetic technology. Now, with their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they're able to reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those looking for the very best non-surgical, at-home anti-aging solutions available. Each product targets a specific concern or set of concerns, working to both visibly correct and prevent the most difficult issues. Other bestsellers include Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex , Beverly Hills MD Lift + Firm Sculpting Cream , and Beverly Hills MD Rejuv-GH Timeless Beauty Concentrate .

