Ally and NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. Announce New Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. and leading digital financial services company Ally announced today that the two have teamed up on a content partnership that will amplify the fan experience ahead of the second annual Ally 400 on June 26, 2022 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Ally and Earnhardt's collaboration will include a weekly segment on Earnhardt's podcast, "The Dale Jr. Download," featuring a variety of guests with unique stories to tell. These stories, which build on Ally's "Do It Right" mission, will feature never-before-seen discussions straight from friends and surprise connections of Earnhardt's throughout the years and will demonstrate how everyone is better off with an ally.

"We set the bar high for ourselves after last year's Ally 400. Working with a legend like Dale this year is the perfect way to build on that momentum while also offering fans a totally new experience," said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer, Ally Financial. "Our work with Dale will engage the entire NASCAR community and beyond, both digitally and in-person, and will feature a mix of great events, musical entertainment and exciting surprises we think fans will love."

The racing icon is not new to Ally. Last summer, Earnhardt competed in and ultimately won the fan vote in Ally's "Unexpected Allies: Legends Unite" series, a friendly competition pitting Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon head-to-head to design the most popular Ally No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro paint scheme for the inaugural Ally 400.

This year, Earnhardt and driver Alex Bowman will be teaming up to design a one-of-a-kind paint scheme for the Ally No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro Bowman will be racing at Nashville Superspeedway. Ahead of the unveiling, fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process via Ally, Earnhardt, and Bowman's social media channels.

"I have been a fan of all that Ally has been doing in motorsports over the last several years", said Earnhardt. "Both of our brands thrive on the relationships we have with our customers and fans, and I'm looking forward to all the exciting things we have planned, including integrating Ally into our guest segment on the Dale Jr. Download. My life and career would definitely have not been the same without so many incredible allies throughout the years, and this collaboration will be a great opportunity to share those stories with listeners."

To stay on track with all Ally and Earnhardt have planned, fans can follow @allyracing on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, and @dalejr on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. New episodes of The Dale Jr. Download can be streamed on all major podcast platforms Tuesday evenings. Episodes will also be available to watch on Peacock on Thursdays at 6PM, ET.

Earnhardt joins Jimmie Johnson, Alex Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports as part of the Ally Racing family.

