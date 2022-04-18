Turner Sports Assembles Iconic NFL Foursome for Capital One's The Match - Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen - Held at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 1

TNT to Televise Premier Live Golf Event Featuring Four of Past Five NFL MVPs with Coverage Beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET

Top-Ranked Wynn Las Vegas to Serve as Host of the 12-Hole Challenge for Second Time

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turner Sports' next installment of Capital One's The Match, the Sports Emmy-nominated premier live golf event series, will feature a foursome of legendary NFL quarterbacks – Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers teaming up to face Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen – with four of the past five NFL MVPs taking the course together for the first time. TNT will exclusively televise the epic 12-hole event, to be held Wednesday, June 1, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET, from Wynn Las Vegas, the only golf course on the Las Vegas strip.

TNT to Televise Premier Live Golf Event Featuring Four of Past Five NFL MVPs with Coverage Beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The competition will feature both previous Capital One's The Match participants paired together – seven-time Super Bowl Champion and three-time NFL MVP Brady teamed with four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl XLV MVP Rodgers. Rodgers is coming off a win last summer alongside Bryson Dechambeau, while Brady seeks to get redemption in his third appearance in Capital One's The Match.

A pair of young superstars will be making their debut in the premier golf series: Super Bowl LIV MVP and 2018 NFL MVP Mahomes will be joined by fellow AFC signal caller and 2020 Pro Bowler Allen. Together the four elite gridiron stars have amassed an astounding 30 Pro Bowl, 86 NFL Playoff appearances and nine Super Bowl titles.

Live coverage of the match play event from the Wynn Las Vegas golf course will once again feature unprecedented access with players having open mics throughout the entire competition, including the capability to communicate directly with their competitors and the broadcast commentators. More information on the live production, including the commentator team, and additional details will be shared leading up to the event.

Capital One's The Match at Wynn Las Vegas will be held at the Wynn Golf Club, which also hosted Brooks Koepka's 5-and-3 win over DeChambeau in Capital One's The Match last November. Wynn Golf Club is a 6,722-yard, par-70 championship length golf course and is considered one of the best courses in Las Vegas. Located on the site of the legendary Desert Inn Golf Club, the golf course, designed by Tom Fazio and recently updated by his son, Logan, offers elevation changes and uncharacteristic water hazards on 12 of the Las Vegas course's 18 picturesque holes. The golf amenities at Wynn Las Vegas, a Forbes Travel Guide five-star luxury hotel, are regarded as second to none.

Turner Sports has televised five editions of Capital One's The Match, with the series serving as a platform to support various philanthropical organizations. To date, Capital One's The Match has raised nearly $33 million for various organizations and has donated nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America.

A partner since the event's inception, Capital One will return as title sponsor of Capital One's The Match. Further details about social, digital and broadcast brand integrations throughout the event will be shared in the coming weeks.

Partners also include Excel Sports Management as the tournament organizer, along with 199 Productions, Tom Brady's global multi-platform content and production company.

About Turner Sports

Turner Sports, a division of Warner Bros. Discovery, is an industry leader in the delivery of premium sports content across all platforms, widely recognized for its expansive partnerships with the NBA, Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, the National Hockey League and, starting in 2023, the United States Soccer Federation. The Turner Sports portfolio also includes Bleacher Report, the #1 digital destination for young sports fans driving engagement and video views across all social platforms and the B/R app, with premier brands including House of Highlights, B/R Football, B/R Gridiron, B/R Kicks, B/R Betting, B/R Open Ice, B/R Walk-Off, and B/R Gaming. Turner Sports co-manages NBA Digital – comprised of NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA LEAGUE Pass, the NBA App and NBAGLEAGUE.com – as well as NCAA.com and the NCAA March Madness Live suite of products. Visit the Turner Sports online pressroom for additional press materials; follow Turner Sports on Twitter at @TurnerSportsPR.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2022 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities, such as the recently renovated Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

Wynn Las Vegas logo (PRNewsfoto/Wynn Las Vegas) (PRNewswire)

