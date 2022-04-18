SecurityScorecard and Carahsoft to Deliver Critical Cyber Risk Rating Capabilities to the Public Sector

Market-Leading Platform From SecurityScorecard Helps Mitigate Cyber Risks Related to Supply Chain and Critical Function Oversight for Federal, State and Local Government and Educational Contract Vehicles

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp ., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as SecurityScorecard's first public sector distributor. Carahsoft will make SecurityScorecard's solutions available through Carahsoft's reseller partners and its NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), OMNIA Partners, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) contracts.

"Cyber attacks on our nation's supply chains, critical infrastructure, and online digital citizen services, are more prevalent than ever and are impacting functions like power, water, transportation and even medical services," said Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy, co-founder and CEO, SecurityScorecard. "Our partnership with Carahsoft and its resellers will allow public sector customers to use our platform to gain visibility into critical supply chain risks, monitor third-parties' cybersecurity postures, and reduce the threat of attacks."

SecurityScorecard helps public sector leaders make informed vendor and cybersecurity prioritization decisions. SecurityScorecard's real-time visibility of an organization's threat landscape gives decision-makers unprecedented understanding of threats to the organization and its larger supply chain. Security ratings also provide regulators with unprecedented, instantaneous company-level data for the industries they regulate.

Offered to the public sector through Carahsoft and its reseller partners, the platform includes an intuitive scoring system for many of the security measures required by regulators to help the government assess function and protect public supply chains and critical infrastructure.

"As the public sector's ecosystem continues to grow, so does the risk of being targeted by cyber attacks," said Rich Maigue, Sales Director who leads the SecurityScorecard team at Carahsoft. "Partnering with SecurityScorecard provides our resellers and their customers with the visibility and intelligence needed to fortify security measures and reduce cyber risks."

SecurityScorecard is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, and NCPA Contract NCPA01-86. For more information, contact the SecurityScorecard team at Carahsoft at (703) 889-9808 or SecurityScorecard@carahsoft.com .

SecurityScorecard and Carahsoft are hosting a webinar on April 21, 2022 to provide partners and customers an introduction to cybersecurity ratings and discuss the use case for which ratings will be most useful. Click here to register and learn why cybersecurity ratings are critical to keeping government agencies and commercial entities secure.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Waterman, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard is the first cybersecurity ratings company to offer digital forensics and incident response services, providing a 360-degree approach to security prevention and response for its worldwide customer and partner base. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

