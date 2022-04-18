PLDT FILES 2021 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

MANILA, Philippines, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLDT Inc. ("PLDT") (PSE: TEL) (NYSE: PHI) announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended 31st December 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The document has been posted at the PLDT website at:

Shareholders of PLDT may receive hard copies of the Annual Report free of charge, upon request.

About PLDT

PLDT is the Philippines' largest integrated telco company. Through its principal business groups – from fixed line to wireless – PLDT offers a wide range of telecommunications and digital services across the Philippines' most extensive fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

PLDT is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE:TEL) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:PHI). PLDT has one of the largest market capitalizations among Philippine-­listed companies.

Further information can be obtained by visiting https://www.pldt.com/.

