Groom Named CEO of Florida's Natural Growers

LAKE WALES, Fla., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida's Natural Growers is pleased to announce Mr. Christopher Groom has been selected as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Groom, the current Chief Operating Officer of Florida's Natural Growers (FNG), will succeed Dr. Robert Behr as CEO. In this role, Groom will work closely with the Florida's Natural management staff and Board of Directors to uphold the cooperative's long-standing legacy in Florida citrus.

Since 2011, Groom has been instrumental to the growth and success of Florida's Natural. He has held many roles within the organization: starting as a marketing executive, moving on to become Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and being named Chief Operating Officer in 2019. Through these roles he has demonstrated a passion for the brand, commitment to his colleagues, and a drive to deliver excellence for stakeholders. As CEO, Groom will be responsible for driving growth and sustaining the cooperative's financial and operational excellence.

"Chris is a valued member of the organization's management staff, keeping the business focused on growth," said Behr. "I am confident Chris' knowledge of the cooperative and passion for the industry will help the organization continue to grow and create value for customers, consumers and co-op members."

Behr has been with the cooperative for the past 27 years, leading the company as CEO since 2015. He will remain in his role through the end of 2022, assisting Groom with the transition. Under Behr's leadership, Florida's Natural Growers has transformed as a premier marketer of citrus products, with leading brands recognized globally for superior taste and quality.

"Bob and I share a deep passion for the Florida Citrus Industry, as well as the belief that people matter most in business," said Groom. "I am honored to continue the legacy Bob has built and know the lessons and values I've learned from him will continue to guide the business for many years to come."

First formed in 1933, Florida's Natural Growers, a division of Citrus World, Inc., is a cooperative of fourteen grower organizations representing hundreds of individual growers owning nearly 60,000 acres of citrus in Florida. Its flagship brand, Florida's Natural®, is found worldwide. The cooperative is based in Lake Wales, the heart of the Florida citrus growing region.

