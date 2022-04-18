FLEX LOGIX APPOINTS CHRIS PASSIER AS VICE PRESIDENT, PLATFORM SOFTWARE AND VANCOUVER, CANADA SITE EXECUTIVE

The opening of a Vancouver, Canada office will accelerate hiring for software and hardware

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., supplier of fast and efficient edge AI inference accelerators and the leading supplier of eFPGA IP, today announced the appointment of Chris Passier as Vice President for Platform Software and Vancouver Canada Site Executive. Chris brings a wealth of experience to Flex Logix having been in senior software leadership roles at Dell Networking, Ericsson Telecom and Rockport Networks.

"Chris is the ideal person to not only lead our expansion into Canada, but to also further expand our core software offerings for both AI inference and eFPGA business lines," said Dr. Randy Allen, Flex Logix's Vice President of Software. "He has a demonstrated track record of building and managing outstanding software teams in multiple locations. We look forward to welcoming him during this exciting time of growth and expansion."

Reporting to Allen, Passier will manage platform software across Flex Logix's offices in Vancouver, Mountain View, Calif. and Austin, Texas. He will also be the first site executive at the company's new Vancouver office.

"I believe the edge AI inference market will rapidly grow to billions of dollars by the mid 2020s, and Flex Logix is well positioned to capture significant market share with its high-performance, low power software and hardware solutions," said Chris Passier. "I look forward to being a part of the talented team at Flex Logix and being an integral part of the company's next phase of growth."

About Chris Passier

Chris has spent more than 20 years managing teams in Canada, China and the United States with senior leadership roles at Dell, Ericsson and Rockport, among others. He has managed teams of hundreds of software developers, usually growing the teams by an order of magnitude. He earned his Master's degree in Computer Science from Concordia University in Montreal and holds 3 patents. Chris currently lives in Vancouver, Canada.

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing AI inference and eFPGA solutions based on software, systems and silicon. Its InferX X1 is the industry's most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator that will bring AI to the masses in high-volume applications by providing much higher inference throughput per dollar and per watt. Flex Logix's eFPGA platform enables chips to flexibly handle changing protocols, standards, algorithms, and customer needs and to implement reconfigurable accelerators that speed key workloads 30-100x compared to processors. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and also has offices in Austin, Texas and Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com .

