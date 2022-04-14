Innovent Receives NMPA Breakthrough Designation for IBI310, the Anti-CTLA-4 Monoclonal Antibody, Combined with Sintilimab in Advanced Cervical Cancer Treatment

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for IBI310 in combination with sintilimab for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.

The NMPA BTD for IBI310 was based on results from First part of a Phase 2 trial (CDE Registration No. CTR20202017). This study enrolled 205 patients in patients with advanced cervical cancer. The safety profile in this study was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies, and no additional safety signals were identified for the combination of IBI310 and sintilimab. Relevant study results will be published at an upcoming medical conference in 2022.

"We are glad to see the NMPA grant Breakthrough Therapy Designation based on the results of First part of Phase 2 data of IBI310," said Dr. Hui Zhou, Senior Vice President of Innovent. "Patients with advanced cervical cancer currently have limited treatment options. Patients treated with chemotherapy show limited clinical benefit and the overall survival is limited to a few months. The results of First part of the Phase 2 study of IBI310 in combination with sintilimab show potential for this combination as a new treatment option for patients in need. We look forward to obtaining more data from the ongoing pivotal Phase 2 trial which may support a future regulatory application in China for IBI310 in combination with sintilimab in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer."

NMPA Breakthrough Therapy Designation is intended to facilitate and expedite the development and review of an investigational drug to treat a serious disease or condition when preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug has demonstrated substantial improvement over current therapies. The BTD will not only qualify a drug candidate to receive status for rapid review by the CDE, but it will also allow the sponsor to obtain timely advice and communication from the CDE to accelerate the approval and launch to address the unmet clinical need of patients at an accelerated pace. Click here for the published list of drugs which have been granted BTD by NMPA.

About Cervical Cancer

According to GLOBOCAN 2020 report,there were approximately 110,000 new cases and 60,000 death cases of cervical cancer in China in 2020, making cervical cancer one of the most common malignant tumor types in gynecology. There is an urgent clinical need for more treatment options, especially for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer, as traditional treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy are ineffective with a low overall survival rate for those patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.

About IBI310

IBI310 is a recombinant fully-human IgG1 monoclonal antibody against cytotoxic T lymphocytic associated antigen 4 (CTLA-4) developed independently by Innovent Biologics. IBI310 can bind to CTLA-4 molecules and block the inhibition of T cells induced by CTLA-4, thereby leading to T cell activation and proliferation, and enhancing the anti-tumor activity of immune system to achieve the goal of tumor treatment.

About Sintilimab

Sintilimab, marketed as TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) in China, is a PD-1 immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody developed by Eli Lilly and Company and Innovent. Sintilimab is a type of immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody, which binds to PD-1 molecules on the surface of T-cells, blocks the PD-1 / PD-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) pathway, and reactivates T-cells to kill cancer cells. Innovent is currently conducting more than 20 clinical studies of sintilimab to evaluate its safety and efficacy in a wide variety of cancer indications, including more than 10 registrational or pivotal clinical trials.

In China, sintilimab has been approved and included in the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) for four indications, including:

The treatment of relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkins lymphoma after two lines or later of systemic chemotherapy;

In combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer lacking EGFR or ALK driver mutations;

In combination with gemcitabine and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer;

In combination with BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection) for the first-line treatment of unresectable or advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Additionally, Innovent currently has three regulatory submissions under review in China's NMPA for sintilimab:

In combination with cisplatin plus paclitaxel or cisplatin plus 5-fluorouracil for the first-line treatment of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma;

In combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma;

In combination with bevacizumab biosimilar and chemotherapy for EGFR-mutated non-squamous NSCLC following EGFR-TKI treatment.

Additionally, two clinical studies of sintilimab have met their primary endpoints:

Phase 2 study as second-line treatment of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma;

Phase 3 study as second-line treatment for squamous NSCLC with disease progression following platinum-based chemotherapy.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 32 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune disease and other major therapeutic areas, with 7 products approved for marketing in China – TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) , Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor) and olverembatinib (BCR-ABL TKI) and Cyramza® (ramucirumab), 1 asset under NMPA NDA review, 5 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and an additional 19 molecules in clinical studies.

Innovent has built an international team with advanced talent in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many global experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with many collaborators to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com and www.linkedin.com/company/innovent-biologics/.

Note:

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) is not an approved product in the United States.

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO®, and HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) are not approved products in the United States.

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection, Innovent)

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor, Incyte Corporation). Pemazyre® was discovered by Incyte Corporation and licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Disclaimer:

1. This indication is still under clinical study, which hasn't been approved in China.

2. Innovent does not recommend any off-label usage.

Innovent's Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Innovent, the Directors and the employees of Innovent assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

