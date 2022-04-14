GULF AND BOSTON RED SOX ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP EXTENSION

Two local brands, partnering together to support local communities and offer exclusive fuel offers to Red Sox fans

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based company Gulf Oil, which has a major presence in New England, today announced it has signed a multi-year partnership extension with the Boston Red Sox. This will mark the 15th season of the brands working together in new ways to deliver fans the best experience in and out of park.

As a part of the extension, the well-known Gulf left-field sign at Fenway Park will be sticking around, and Gulf plans to begin offering Red Sox fans exclusive offers on fueling their way to games through the MLB Ballpark App's Ballpark Bingo game.

The Ballpark Bingo game presented by Gulf Pay can be played by fans in park or from the comfort of their own homes providing fans with the ability to engage on game day. Each Red Sox game will provide Ballpark Bingo players in the park with new prizes including Gulf Gift Cards, tickets to a future game at Fenway Park, and fuel offers.

The Gulf mobile app is a fast, easy, and secure way to pay at the pump or in-store directly from the convenience of your smartphone. With Gulf Pay, you can find nearby stations, access reliable directions and pricing, pay by phone, and receive exclusive digital offers on your favorite products.

"As we mark our 15th year of partnership with Gulf, we are pleased to announce an extension of our longstanding affiliation with this nationally recognized brand headquartered here in Massachusetts," said Red Sox Executive Vice President Troup Parkinson. "Their commitment to our Club extends beyond the walls of Fenway Park with their support of the Red Sox Foundation's RBI program, which provides free access to baseball and softball to youth in our city. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship through this renewal and expanding the impact we have throughout the community."

Gulf will continue to support the Red Sox Foundation's RBI – Reviving Baseball and Softball in Inner-Cities – Program through their partnership in 2022. Throughout the 2021 regular season, Gulf supported the RBI Program through its "Fuel the Win" promotion with donations for every base stolen by the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Gulf also collaborated with RBI for coaches' diversity training sessions and presented tickets to Fenway Park for local softball teams as part of their support.

"Gulf and the Red Sox both have rich history within the Boston area, and we are excited to continue our partnership and further support our local communities through newer initiatives like the Red Sox Foundation," said Gulf Chief Marketing Officer Sue Hayden. "From new destinations to tried and true favorites like Fenway Park, consumers can rely on Gulf to fuel their next great adventure."

About Gulf Oil

Gulf is a Massachusetts-based company fueling consumers through approximately 1,400 Gulf branded locations across 36 states and Puerto Rico. The company also distributes unbranded products to 1,000 private label locations nationwide. More information can be found at www.gulfoil.com.

