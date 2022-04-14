GS1 Connect Lineup Includes Speakers From More Than 100 Companies Across Retail, Grocery, Foodservice and Healthcare

Live and On-Demand Content To Help Supply Chain and Digital Professionals Adapt Amid Continued Uncertainty

EWING, N.J., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 Connect 2022, the conference and exhibition hosted by GS1 US, will feature speakers from more than 100 leading companies that will share strategies for optimizing today's supply chain. A sampling of companies includes: Amazon, Bumble Bee Foods, Chipotle Mexican Grill, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Dillard's, Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg, Macy's, McDonald's Corporation, Ralph Lauren, and Under Armour. The event will be held June 7-9, 2022, at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina in San Diego, Calif. To view the agenda, visit www.GS1Connect.org.

This year's conference features live and on-demand content across four industry tracks (retail, grocery, foodservice and healthcare) and two horizontal tracks (tech and innovation). To help attendees address a variety of business challenges, sessions represent a range of topics, such as supply chain visibility, data quality, digital commerce, traceability, sustainability, radio-frequency identification (RFID) best practices, regulated healthcare and food, cold chain management, automation, emerging technology and more.

The three-day conference also offers:

Collaboration opportunities through Trading Partner Roundtables and "How To Do Business With…" sessions featuring top retailers, distributors and brands

The Startup Lab Pitch Competition, showcasing emerging technologies that could have a significant impact on the supply chain

Exhibits from solution providers

GS1 US University for those seeking to build their foundational GS1 Standards knowledge

Keynote speeches from Procter & Gamble President of Global Business Services (GBS) Laura Becker , along with business coach and consultant Ryan Leak

"Supply chains are under more pressure than ever to optimize performance and deliver on the evolving needs of today's consumers," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO of GS1 US. "We couldn't be more thrilled to be back in person this year and have created an agenda that will not only help attendees adapt to the many challenges we collectively face, but also establish a strong foundation leveraging GS1 Standards to thrive in times of disruption and beyond."

GS1 Connect is sponsored by 1WorldSync, Antares Vision Group, Avery Dennison, Comarch, Edict Systems, InterTrade, Salsify, Sato, Stibo Systems and Syndigo. To learn more about GS1 Connect 2022, visit www.gs1connect.org.

