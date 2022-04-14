Binance Announces Former Coupang Head of Anti-Money Laundering and Sanctions Compliance Chagri Poyraz as Global Head of Sanctions

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that its Director of Sanctions Compliance Chagri Poyraz has been promoted to Global Head of Sanctions since joining in early January. In his current position, he is responsible for ensuring all Binance meets and maintains full sanctions compliance globally as well as building robust sanctions control frameworks similar to traditional banks.

Poyraz has over 17 years of experience in compliance, strategy, intergovernmental liaison and risk management. This includes designing sophisticated techniques and programs to prevent, detect and report sanctions evasion attempts and money laundering schemes, notably in the traditional financial sector.

Before Binance, Poyraz led the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Sanctions programs at South Korea's largest online marketplace Coupang, as well as third-party risk management, onboarding, know your customer (KYC), customer due diligence (CDD), enhanced due diligence (EDD), third party screening and sanctions compliance. He also built their financial crime compliance program, and developed the necessary risk controls for the company's listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

At HSBC, Poyraz was responsible for maintaining its sanctions program, adhering and observing sanctions imposed by the United Nations, European Union, United States, Canada and United Kingdom, acting as the risk steward for sanctions. His remit included regulatory engagement, enterprise-wide risk assessments and overseeing fulfillment of a deferred prosecution agreement.

With the global compliance team continuing to grow its leadership and team to strengthen responsiveness to dynamically changing and developing regulatory environments. He hopes to continue bringing his former experience at traditional financial institutions to this new and growing industry.

"Global security takes a concerted effort. For more than a decade I have been strategizing collaborative programs that can effectively navigate complex sanctions regimes. Digital assets hold great potential and its adoption means we must come together to ensure resiliency against old and new threats. I am proud to join and contribute my experience to an organization that is setting industry compliance standards and my goal is to apply and transform my experiences in the traditional financial sector to the future of finance...blockchain," said Poyraz.

Poyraz started his career in Brussels advocating for global security and human rights, working with various European Parliament committees and delegations. He was a Permanent Representative for the United Nations Economic and Social Council in Geneva, publicizing reports and resolutions, particularly in relation to conflict resolution and participated in working groups in coordination with United Nations AML and anti-terrorist financing investigative teams.

Poyraz is a member of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists and the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists. He holds a B.A. degree in global studies from Vancouver Island University in British Columbia, Canada, and also studied computer engineering and information science.

