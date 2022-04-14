BBQGuys® Releases Their Best BBQ Grills, Outdoor Kitchens, and More for 2022

BATON ROUGE, La., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BBQGuys, the leading e-commerce retailer for grilling and outdoor living products, revealed their 2022 "Best Of" List. Their annual list includes the current ultimate selections of the best Pellet Grill, Kamado Grill, Charcoal Grill, Pizza Oven, Camping Grill, Outdoor Refrigerator, Patio Heater, Outdoor Furniture, BBQ Thermometer, Grilling Accessory, and beyond on the site.

BBQGuys handpick every product on their site based on quality, performance, and features. For the 2022 "Best Of" list, the specific product selections were curated by the BBQGuys team of experts with customers in mind – giving them the "best of the best" in one collective place. The list is intended to help customers kick off the BBQ season properly and make finding outdoor living products for the Spring/Summer as simple as possible.

BBQGuys' very own Product and Grilling Expert, Chef Tony Matassa was a key contributor to putting together the list. "Spring has sprung, and BBQ season is right around the corner!" mentioned Chef Tony. "We're so excited to bring our customers the 'Best Of' 2022 list. We developed this list with thought and care to make every shoppers' selection 10x easier on our site."

See the full 2022 list here: Best Grills, Smokers, & Outdoor Living Products 2022: BBQGuys

With an impressive 20-year track record, BBQGuys offers a comprehensive consumer experience, combining deep subject matter expertise, tailored fulfillment capabilities, a content engine that stokes enthusiast passions and a national dealer network supported by an on-the-ground, high-touch sales force.

From grills and outdoor living products to full outdoor kitchen designs, homeowners and professional builders alike trust BBQGuys®. We believe the grill isn't just a natural gathering place; it's the backyard centerpiece for learning, sharing, and celebrating with good food and even better company. After starting as a cozy family store in 1998, we've dedicated ourselves to offering friendly advice, our favorite barbecue gear, and sharing every hosting trick we know. Our nationwide neighborhood counts over one million happy hosts — and it's growing by the day. Ready to swing by? We'll be waving from BBQGuys.com.

