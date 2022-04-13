Upward Wealth Founder Valerie Mosley and Putnam Investments President and CEO Robert L. Reynolds to Deliver Bentley University Commencement Addresses

Mosley will Keynote Undergraduate Ceremony, Reynolds will give Graduate School Address

WALTHAM, Mass., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valerie Mosley, founder of the financial technology platform Upward Wealth, which democratizes the creation of financial wealth, will deliver the keynote address at Bentley University's 103rd undergraduate commencement ceremony this May.

Robert L. Reynolds, the president and chief executive officer of Putnam Investments, a leading global investment management firm, will address graduate students at the 47th annual commencement ceremony for Bentley's McCallum Graduate School of Business.

Bentley University's undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, and will be the university's first on-campus commencement celebrations in three years. More than 1,700 students will receive diplomas and will be joined by their families, friends and members of the university community.

"The Class of 2022 undergraduate and graduate students have traveled a long and winding road to reach commencement," said Bentley President E. LaBrent Chrite. "Despite the unimaginable challenges of the pandemic, they endured and succeeded. I'm so glad we will have the chance to celebrate them as we bring this important tradition back to our campus."

During the respective ceremonies, Mosley and Reynolds will receive honorary Doctor of Commercial Science degrees. Undergraduate students will receive bachelor's degrees from a variety of business and liberal arts programs that prepare them to be successful leaders who are a force for positive change in their communities, organizations and the world. Graduate students will receive advanced degrees that include a Master's in Business Administration, Master's in Business Analytics and Master's in Accounting.

Mosley created Upward Wealth, which operates as BrightUp, to be an emotionally intelligent financial wellness benefit provider. She believes strongly that everyone deserves to be financially healthy. Mosley is an investor and advisor whose career includes 20 years at Wellington Management Company, a $1 trillion global money management firm, where she was a partner, SVP portfolio manager and investment strategist. She also serves on the boards of leading companies including Draft Kings, Groupon and Eaton Vance. Mosley's career and Upward Wealth's mission reflect Bentley's commitment to using business for good.

Reynolds has more than 30 years of investment and financial services experience and is a member of Putnam Investments' executive board of directors. As president and CEO, he is credited with revitalizing Putnam through strong, sustained investment performance, new products designed for today's market challenges, and thought leadership on the future of retirement and workplace savings. In addition to his roles at Putnam, he is chair of Great-West Lifeco U.S. and is regarded as a driving force of innovation and progress in institutional and retail financial services.

Bentley's 2022 commencement will take place on the university's south campus. The undergraduate ceremony will start at 10 a.m. and the graduate ceremony will start at 2:45 p.m. More details can be found on the Bentley University website: http://www.bentley.edu/commencement.

Bentley's 2022 commencement will take place on the university's south campus. The undergraduate ceremony will start at 10 a.m. and the graduate ceremony will start at 2:45 p.m. More details can be found on the Bentley University website: http://www.bentley.edu/commencement.

