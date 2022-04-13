Premier Medical Laboratory Services Receives College of American Pathologists (CAP) Accreditation

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), an advanced medical diagnostic laboratory offering over 2,000 clinical tests, is announcing today their receipt of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) Accreditation. As one of the most stringent of laboratory certifications, CAP Accreditation verifies that the laboratory meets all required standards from CLIA, the FDA, and OSHA. With this certification, PMLS is regarded as one of the world's top-ranked labs for medical diagnostics which exceeds the industry's clinical laboratory standards.

"Quality medical diagnostics are integral for successful patient outcomes," stated Kevin Murdock, CEO of PMLS. "With that in mind, we are meticulous in our pursuit to deliver accuracy and consistency. That's why we underwent the CAP Accreditation process - to ensure that we're an industry leader for the doctors and patients that rely on our testing capabilities. We're proud of our team that performs at such an extraordinary level and to have achieved this highly regarded certification."

In order to receive CAP Accreditation, a laboratory is required to first attain Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certification. CLIA is regulated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to set the standards for which a clinical diagnostics lab must operate in the US. Once this certification is attained, a laboratory like PMLS can apply for CAP Accreditation and undergo a rigorous inspection of their laboratory operations to further confirm that precision, accuracy, safety, and best practices are in place. This sets CAP Accredited laboratories apart from most that are in operation today.

Along with this achievement, PMLS has reached one of the highest testing capacities in the US, processing up to 100,000 tests per day. They are a trusted testing partner of state health departments, Health and Human Services surge sites, large corporations, professional sports teams, universities, and health systems throughout the country. With an in-house research and development team of PhD scientists, they are continually expanding their diagnostic services. Now, as a CAP Accredited laboratory, doctors and patients can be further assured that PMLS provides the industry's highest standards for accurate, cutting edge, and reliable diagnostics to improve patient lives.

ABOUT PREMIER MEDICAL LABORATORY SERVICES

Premier Medical Laboratory Services® is fully certified by all major accrediting organizations including Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and College of American Pathologists (CAP) Accreditation. Utilizing the latest equipment, including liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (LCMS), molecular, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and other technology, we provide high analytical standards and accurate interpretations along with unsurpassed turnaround times for clinics and physicians. As an industry leader in molecular diagnostics, our in-house team of PhD scientists, laboratory staff, and customer care team deliver accuracy and reliability that is unmatched. We are innovators and thought leaders, moving the medical industry forward with the latest in science and technology. As a top of the line, highly complex diagnostics lab, we are committed to help our clients meet the highest standards in patient care and specialize in the following areas:

