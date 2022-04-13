Precision Medical Products, Inc. announces Steve Ingel as new CEO

New year, new Precision Medical Products: the company will have a new leader at its helm, partnering with longtime founder and current CEO Jeremy Perkins. Stepping into Perkins' shoes will be well-respected industry veteran Steven Ingel, who will immediately become President & CEO of Precision Medical Products, Inc.

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Medical Products today announced the appointment of Steven Ingel to President & CEO of Precision Medical Products, Inc. Ingel's official start date was April 4, 2022. At that time, he succeeded Precision Medical's current President and CEO, Jeremy Perkins, who will remain with the company and assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. In this new role, Mr. Perkins will identify strategies, business opportunities, and new technology architectures to grow Precision Medical Products. "Steve Ingel brings a wealth of medical device and digital health experience with a well-established proven track record of driving growth, margin expansion, and overall financial performance. His broad and deep industry experience combined with his respected leadership and team-building style make him the right fit to continue our important work at Precision Medical," said Jeremy Perkins.

Ingel is a seasoned leader with over 30+ years of experience in the healthcare sector. He most recently served as President of Footcare Solutions and National Accounts for Enovis, formerly DJO Global. Before that role, Steve held various executive and divisional leadership roles spanning multiple disciplines including Sales, Marketing, R & D, Operations, and Digital Health Solutions during his 28-year tenure at DJO Global. "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Precision Medical and to begin working with its outstanding leadership team and talented organization of professionals," said Ingel. "There are tremendous opportunities ahead given the company's existing technologies, robust pipeline, and manufacturing platforms, and I'm looking forward to leading its next stage of growth. Together with Jeremy and the team, I am confident that we can continue to set the standards for excellence and drive innovation in the industry for our customers, patients, and employees."

Since becoming the market leader in mobile compression devices and completing the acquisition of Innovamed Health and VenaGroup earlier in 2021, the company has been hard at work building the corporate infrastructure and necessary strategic talent needed to continue to deliver double-digit growth and open new markets. Precision has demonstrated twelve years of consecutive year-over-year growth and significantly outpaced the market. This consistent success has positioned them to continually expand and innovate in a historically stagnant DVT prevention market. The addition of Ingel is a significant milestone for Precision and the healthcare industry, showing that innovation and patient-focused solutions continue to drive industry change.

Founded in 2010, Precision Medical Products is a 12-year-old privately-owned growth stage company that provides recovery and prevention solutions to patients and healthcare organizations. Our products are intuitively designed to increase patient compliance, increase patient mobility, and increase staff and patient safety by eliminating tubes and cords. As the Nationwide leader in mobile DVT prevention therapy, Precision's goal is to improve the quality of patient care, decrease "never events," and reduce costs for patients and healthcare organizations across the US.

